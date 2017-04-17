BlackBerry: The Situation Has Not Changed Yet

Last week, shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) jumped after the company was awarded more than $800 million in arbitration over royalty payments made to Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). This will give a nice boost to an already strong balance sheet for BlackBerry, but the long-term situation won't change until management does something meaningful with the cash to change the status quo.

First, investors should realize that BlackBerry does not have this money just yet. A hearing will be held on May 30th to determine the final amount, which will include interest and attorney fees. The number may need to be adjusted for taxes as well, depending on how BlackBerry can use prior losses as an offset. A date for payment has not been set either, so this cash likely will not show up on the May ending fiscal Q1 balance sheet.

BlackBerry management must decide what to do with this newfound money. In 2015, I argued that the company should look into a massive share repurchase plan, but that was with shares below $6. With shares hitting new 52-week highs last week above $9, I don't think a buyback right now is the best strategy. With interest rates low, just holding the cash isn't a preferred strategy either.

Additionally, the company's revenues have continued to plunge as the company's transition progresses. That being said, acquisitions are likely the best use of cash currently, as BlackBerry should look to add to its software and services offerings. However, investors should realize that with the royalty payment not coming for a few months, and acquisitions taking time to complete, BlackBerry results for the next couple of quarters may not see any benefits. Thus, revenues could certainly head down into the $230 million or so per quarter level.

Based on the outstanding share count at the end of the most recent fiscal period, the announced reward for BlackBerry equaled more than $1.53 per share. However, shares have only rallied about $1 to this point on last week's news. In my opinion, that shows that the market is discounting this money to a point, especially as BlackBerry management has made some questionable moves over the past few years. In the end, BlackBerry will have more cash on its balance sheet, but for shares to remain elevated, management must use this money in a meaningful way. Until then, the status quo for BlackBerry has not changed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.