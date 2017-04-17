The LIBOR Scandal Moves Up The Power Ladder

It is one thing to know the regulators pressured the banks to manipulate LIBOR; another, to be able to prove it.

You can't hide your lyin' eyes. And your smile is a thin disguise. I thought by now you'd realize. There ain't no way to hide your lyin' eyes.

-- The Eagles

This article and its companion explain why the most recent LIBOR scandal matters. Because this recent news is not really news. It is not that the world learned anything new, or changed its understanding of the facts about the London InterBank Offered Rate (LIBOR). We have known for decades that LIBOR was developed by banks with their regulators' knowledge, support, and cooperation; to report a higher cost of wholesale money than the banks in fact pay. In other words, we knew from the outset that LIBOR has always been manipulated - manipulation of the reported cost of bank money is the primary function of LIBOR.

But the effects of the latest scandal will be big news. The entire LIBOR scandal has been nothing but a detailed, unattractive, revelation of the sordid details of the day-to-day malfunctioning of the process of producing a fictitious, manipulated, number. The objective of the most powerful complicit people and institutions, from the beginning, was to avoid revealing those responsible for the manipulation by finding scapegoats. Ignoring the Watergate lesson. Powerful people lie twice. Once to use their power corruptly; again, to throw some underling under the bus.

That is the news. We may be about to reach bigger fish in the ocean of LIBOR manipulation. Big fish: people that organize fact-finding committees seeking to blame lesser figures for big fish malfeasance.

That is good news - a lie of the magnitude of LIBOR will always reveal its corrupt greater sources with the passage of enough time. That is what we are beginning to see these past few days. It is not news that LIBOR exists to enrich the dealer banks and to fill the tax coffers of Britain. It is just that the detritus of nasty day-to-day arm twisting that necessarily emanates from the top of the chain of authority with any corruption of the magnitude of LIBOR is beginning to come to light - providing a viable path for the courts to go after the important criminals instead of the henchmen they have imprisoned to date.

How LIBOR manipulation began.

We have always known how LIBOR began - that the dealer banks formalized LIBOR in cooperation with the Bank of England (BofE) over 30 years ago. The history is here. We know that BofE used their basic "fixing" model of financial price manipulation to construct LIBOR. "Fixing" was originally the method of enriching gold dealers at their customers' expense that BofE blessed in the gold market over a century ago. The gold fixing history is here. Thus, in fact, BofE manipulation of financial markets is over a century old.

The most important change since the "fixings" began over a century ago is the now uncountable magnitude of the spoils of this corrupt pricing method. Its significance to the banks is so great that only action outside the banking system and its captured regulators can bring this mighty juggernaut to a halt.

Or failing that, hope lies with the passage of time and the effects of financial market competition writ large. The importance of the corrupt OTC markets is already entering its twilight years.

How the original sin, creating LIBOR, begot new villains.

Who is responsible for the manipulation of LIBOR today? Why doesn't this ugly behavior stop? The elevated LIBOR rate-setting method today results from an intentionally obscure daily interaction between dealer banks heavily involved in the over-the-counter (OTC) banking markets - called the LIBOR fixing - and their regulators, the Fed and the BofE. LIBOR's confusing construction is why the fixing goes on - further modified after each new scandal by one of the firms that profit from being a dealer bank apologist, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). The LIBOR fixing becomes ever more transaction-based and electronic, as if ICE' sanctimonious borrowing of the reputation for incorruptibility of financial markets and computers is meant to deliver any substantive change to the premium built into LIBOR.

LIBOR is a soulless number; nothing by itself. LIBOR has become, however, the dominant symbol of the ills of our financial system. Its information value to the public is as a lens through which the actions and intentions of the primary London OTC market participants - big banks and their regulators - can be seen.

LIBOR is the la brea tar pit of finance. Use it once - you're captured forever. Sooner or later, your involvement will show. Nasty sticky stuff, tar.

The participants in London OTC markets - the financial institutions and their two primary overseers, listed below - want you to look at LIBOR, not through it and at them. Disappoint them.

The London OTC market is now dominated by the four American banks [Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)]; and two regulators - the Fed and the BofE. What is the fundamental basis for cooperation between the regulators and the big banks in the OTC markets? How do they use LIBOR to get the things they want?

Why is the obfuscation of LIBOR needed?

How do the two governmental watchdogs of financial regulation use LIBOR to get what they want? And how do the dealer banks use these government regulators to get what they want?

Bank regulators and big banks are bound together by their common problems:

Public disgust. The public despises both the politicians that the regulators represent, and the big dealer banks. They also know that politicians and the dealer banks are linked through a series of not-so-under-the-table quid pro quo's. Reactionary fear. Having created the oligopolistic current status quo in the London OTC markets, both regulators and big banks are threatened by financial innovation and change. Oligopolies and their overseers always require government protection from the competitive barbarians at the gate - the new wave of privately financed trading firms like Citadel, market-oriented firms like Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), and the exchange management firm, CME Group (NASDAQ:CME); that make a living in the rough-and-tumble un-manipulated public markets the dealer banks avoid.

LIBOR has managed to become the dominant symbol of the system dealer banks have created, with the help of politicians, to extract oligopoly profits from their customers. But LIBOR itself gets too much attention. A careful look through the lens of LIBOR bares the more important, otherwise hidden, reality: banks and their regulators conspire to build an invisible, unaccountable, system that enables them to work their will outside the glare of the klieg lights of the press.

Both the Fed and the BofE claim they are not a factor in the behavior of LIBOR. To paraphrase the regulatory position on LIBOR:

"LIBOR? We regulators need to study LIBOR. We were never a part of the totally unregulated Eurodollar and other OTC markets that LIBOR represents. It seems that Eurodollars, foreign exchange, and OTC derivatives have somehow become a more than $1 quadrillion unregulated marketplace, and that trading happens mostly in London and New York. [Lezzee. How big is that number? Global GDP is less than $100 trillion. OTC markets are more than 100 times the size of global GDP. Big. Yet, the regulators overlooked it.] We regulators have been told, the prices in these markets are not on the up-and-up. We are so surprised. We are shocked. And we will sue everyone involved. Now that we have learned about these markets."

Please. LIBOR owes its very design to regulatory plans. And if you think this was done without the Fed's blessing, I have some land in Florida for sale. Give me a call. The BofE's behind-the-scenes creation of the LIBOR fixing left unmistakable BofE fingerprints on the LIBOR market. But LIBOR prices London Eurodollars which, without Fed complicity, would never have been possible. The historical development of practices in the London OTC dollar market shows the two regulators' undeniable responsibility for the obscene evolution of the 1980's financial markets from roughly 50 large international banking and investment banking organizations in competition for corporate customers, to four American dealer banks in competition with nobody in the OTC markets they dominate.

As a result, LIBOR has become the number one money market indicator, thus the primary regulatory tool by which both monetary policy and bank regulatory policy impacts bank customers.

It is impossible to accept the current public posture of the Fed and the BofE on LIBOR manipulation. Not only did they both know about LIBOR; but their stamp is all over the banks' practices that developed in the vast OTC markets born in London in the 1970's and '80's.

These companion articles weigh the significance of LIBOR's three functions in the regulatory arsenal on a Goldilocks scale: too big, too small, just right. They show how LIBOR gives regulators leverage with the global banks, and how regulators use this leverage to control bank behavior. Specifically, the articles seek to contextualize the latest LIBOR "scandal," ignited by a BBC release of purported communication between BofE and Barclays (NYSE:BCS). The communication was recorded during the Crisis but has, oddly , just come to light. This latest BBC-discovered scandal promises to even some old scores and grudges.

The LIBOR news.

The recent news event itself, revelation by the BBC of conversations between senior officials at BofE and senior management at Barclays, reveals that in the opinion of BofE officials at the time of a BBC-discovered communication, Barclays needed to reduce the levels of its rate submissions collected by the British Bankers Association daily and used to create the daily LIBOR fixing. (The timing of the BBC story is interesting. Why do we "learn" of these conversations now?)

What big banks and their regulators do and say about LIBOR on a day-to-day basis is impossible to interpret without understanding the fundamental, enormously important, role of LIBOR within our financial system. The companion of this article, "LIBOR Goldilocks Lies," uses the effects of regulatory prevarications on LIBOR's economic impact, to order the two bank regulators' LIBOR obfuscations on the Goldilocks scale: too big, too small, just right.

