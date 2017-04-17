Scynexis Is Worthy Of Watchlist Entry

Fungal infections are a serious healthcare concern that have treatment option limitations. In some cases infections are difficult to control and may be lethal. The major types of antifungal drugs are azoles, echinocandins, and polyenes. Some strains of fungus, such as Candida Auris and Aspergillus Fumigatus, have been shown to be resistant to one or more of these treatments. Similar to bacterial resistance to antibiotics, fungal resistances develop from overuse and incomplete use of fungal inhibiting treatments. Fungal infection correlates with recent surgery, urinary, and venous catheter procedures, and patients with immunodeficiency disorders such as HIV/AIDS are at high risk of infection.

Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) is a biotechnology company focused on development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to address significant unmet therapeutic needs. CEO Marco Taglietti, M.D., stated in the 2016 company financial review:

2016 was rich in achievements for SCYNEXIS, and we accomplished many corporate and clinical milestones in a short period of time. We've continued to make progress in developing SCY-078, a novel antifungal triterpenoid class, for the treatment of invasive, often life-threatening and drug-resistant fungal infections that are rapidly becoming a global health crisis. We also strengthened our financial position in 2016 to focus on the continued advancement of SCY-078, our lead program.

Triterpenoid saponins are phytochemicals such as phytosterols and phytoecdysterols (a compound in spinach that made the fictional character Popeye so strong) that demonstrate a number of therapeutic uses, including anti-cancer and fungicidal effects. SCY-078 has shown a promising safety profile in two phase 2 studies in separate populations with Candida spp. infections. The oral administration is proceeding expeditiously but the intravenous route has been held up by FDA.

According to the company:

In a Phase 2 study evaluating oral SCY-078 in patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), we observed numerically higher clinical cure rates at test-of-cure and fewer recurrences of VVC at the four-month follow-up when compared to the standard of care (oral fluconazole).

In a Phase 2 study evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of oral SCY-078 as an oral step-down treatment in patients with invasive candidiasis, we identified the daily oral SCY-078 dose that achieves the intended plasma exposure for efficacy and was well-tolerated.

Completed two additional Drug-Drug Interaction (DDI) studies, demonstrating the low potential of SCY-078 to cause clinically relevant DDIs, an attribute that differentiates this novel agent from azoles.

Completed three-month toxicology studies that support the longer duration of oral treatment (up to 90 days) in our subsequent studies.

The FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to SCY-078 for the treatment of both invasive Aspergillus and Candida infections, as well as Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations for the IV formulation of SCY-078 for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and invasive aspergillosis. Fast Track and QIDP designations for the oral formulation of SCY-078 were previously granted.

On March 2, 2017, the FDA informed SCYX to hold the initiation of any new clinical studies with the intravenous formulation of SCY-078, citing three mild to moderate thrombotic events at the highest doses of the phase 1 study. An upcoming meeting with FDA is scheduled for second quarter 2017, and a suitable intravenous formulation and dose regimen is expected to be resolved.

One Seeking Alpha author, Altum Research, proposed that it is possible that these problems can be circumvented by diluting (but maintaining total exposure) or slowing the infusion of the formulation of the intravenous injections. Strong Bio would tend to agree that since none of the phase 1 or phase 2 SCY-078 oral administration studies have resulted in mild to moderate thrombotic events this is a situation that can be resolved. The author makes the point that SCY-078 may end up being approved by FDA as the only orally available echinocandin, implying that for patients with other intravenously delivered drugs, drug to drug interactions might preclude other anti-fungals. Altum also made reference to this paper, a wealth of information comparing SCY-078 efficacy versus a profile of anti-fungal azoles and echinocandins, in which SCY-078 either comparatively performs or outperforms other anti-fungals.

Another highly followed Seeking Alpha author, Jonathan Faison, seems optimistic for the company. He cites a potential market for SCYX at approximately 500 million per year for SCY-078. He nicely cites this study for SCY-078 demonstrating low drug to drug interactions in contrast to some azoles. Finally, the author makes a good point that several large institutional investors, such as Baker Brothers and Deerfield hold significant positions. It is undeniable that the antibiotic pipeline has recovered in biotechnology to help meet oncoming shortfalls, but new treatments are greatly needed.

Strong Bio is just as optimistic as these authors for SCYX. It is certainly worthy of a watchlist recommendation. But to survive in the modern biotechnology investment environment, as previously stated, it is not recommended to invest in companies until late phase 3 or a substantial partnership is obtained. Companies are almost always forced to dilute in order to survive FDA delays, high and unexpected clinical research costs, and sequentially lower capital raises. With the FDA delay seemingly causing a sell-off in SCYX stock, successive capital raises are likely to be at lower value per share. Sometimes a company stock price can climb out of phase 2 and continue to rise, leaving the skeptical investor behind. But Strong Bio is finding this to be extremely rare. Moreover, it is often the case that entry of institutional investors is coupled with declining stock prices, not support. Rather than jump into the manipulation conspiracy bandwagon, it might be wise to opt into a better timing strategy for investments in biotechnology.

Strong Bio will watchlist SCYX and wait for one or two more dilution cycles deep into phase 3 to take a position. If one looks at novel bacterial antibiotic developers such as Nabriva, (NASDAQ:NBRV), its stock made a run of 3-fold value from its offering in December until now, with its pivotal phase 3 data to be examined in third quarter 2017. So we know the market is responsive to the antibiotic industry. It is also the case that antibiotic studies are shorter in duration than other phase 3 studies such as cancer. But it seems wise to wait until after the next dilution cycle to enter a small position. If SCYX follows the trend of NBRV, one might wait until the company is about 9 months from release of data with a clear cash runway.

It should also be mentioned that there are a slew of class action press releases targeting SCYX for potentially false and misleading statements pertaining to the FDA delay and thrombotic events. Such lawsuits were threatened on Immunomedics and seemed to be coordinated with a bear raid that eventually passed, and is becoming common now in biotechnology inflection points. Generally speaking these are typically spurious but one should regard this as a risk to be investigated by one's own legal counsel.

