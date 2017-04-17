Ardelyx: Small Biotech On Sale After 25% Pullback

The company has potential upcoming catalysts, strong analyst support and analysts think it can climb 50% to 100% over the next 12 months.

Today we are going to profile a small cap biotech stock that was a big winner for the Biotech Forum portfolio where it provided a 60% return in four months before we moved on to greener pastures in August of 2016.

However, with the stock down since our exit point and with the company continuing to advance its pipeline, the shares do look like they are offering an attractive entry point. We do a deeper dive below.

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization just in excess of $550 million, shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) currently go for $12.00 a share, a 25% discount to where they traded late in 2016. This is in despite of positive recent results from a phase 3 trial involving lead clinical candidate tenapanor in patients with end-stage renal disease with hyperphosphatemia.

Founded in 2007, the company went public in 2014 choosing as an initial focus GI, cardio-renal, and metabolic diseases. Through developing medicines that work exclusively in the GI tract, management hopes to reduce the amount of drug that is absorbed in the bloodstream, which would in turn decrease potential side effects that could occur. The company's stem cell-based translational technology, Ardelyx Primary Enterocyte and Colonocyte Culture System (APECCS), allows them to discover multiple targets and efficiently assess their early stage potential.

Pipeline:

Ardelyx has three programs in late stage trials, all involving their NHE3 inhibitor Tenapanor. If any one of these are successful, the company hopes to become a fully-integrated commercial stage operation bringing novel medicines to patients who are underserved by current options.

As a proprietary first-in-class oral medication, tenapanor blocks the NHE3 transport in the GI tract, thereby reducing the absorption of sodium in the bloodstream. This results in an increase of sodium in the gut and an increase of fluid, thereby loosening stool and helping to relieve constipation. Additionally, blocking the NHE3 transporter increases the amount of protons in a cell, which creates resistance between cells and limits the amount of dietary phosphate that gets into the blood from the gut, without affecting other nutrients.

Tenapanor is being studied in two phase three studies in patients with IBS-C, T3MPO-1 and T3MPO-2, with results coming mid year and at the end of 2017. A long term safety study, T3MPO-3, is currently enrolling patients who have completed the prior two studies and should be completed by year end. The company estimates 4.4 million IBS-C patients in the United States, 6.6 million in Europe, and 3.4 million in Japan.

In a prior phase 2 study the 50 mg dose met its primary endpoint of an increase in the complete spontaneous bowel movement responder (CSBM) rate, with other secondary endpoints demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements as well. 371 patients were randomized to receive one of three doses of tenapanor or placebo twice-daily for 12 weeks, with subjects followed for an additional 4 weeks. While statistical significance was not achieved at the 5mg or 20mg dose, the CSBM responder rate at the 50mg dose was 60.7% versus 33.7% receiving placebo (p<0.001). Of note, the most common adverse event was diarrhea (11.2%)- treatment with tenapanor appeared well tolerated, with the overall discontinuation rate due to adverse events of 4.5% versus 3.3% in placebo-treated patients.

As for tenapanor for the treatment of hyperphosphataemia in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), the company reported positive data in February. This is a condition that affects more than 745,000 people with ESRD who are on dialysis in major markets. 33% of patients had a reduction in serum phosphorus of greater than 3mg/dL, while 51% of patients failed to respond to treatment. Discontinuation rates due to GI side effects were elevated (7.8%), as were the rate of patients affected by diarrhea (39%). Geoff Block M.D., director, clinical research at Colorado Kidney Care, and a Phase 3 investigator, noted that patients take more than 19 pills per day (half of which are phosphate-binders), while tenapanor has shown efficacy with just a few small pills per day. Management plans to initiate a second phase 3 trial in mid-2017, consisting of a 26-week open label treatment period, with a randomized withdrawal period followed by a 26-week safety extension.

As for RDX7675 for patients with hyperkalemia, in December Ardelyx started enrolling patients in both a phase 3 clinical trial and a phase 2b onset-of action trial. This is a potentially life-threatening condition that's due to elevated blood potassium, with around 2 million estimated patients in the United States. Those with heart failure, diabetes, and CKD have the highest risk of developing the condition due to side effects of drugs that weaken the kidney's ability to excrete excess potassium. RDX7675 is being developed as an improvement to sodium polystyrene sulfonate (SPS), an FDA approved treatment that has been the standard of care for over 50 years. Data from the onset-of-action trial should be forthcoming in the first half of the year. Importantly, the company announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for its composition of matter patent for the treatment, providing IP protection through 2035.

It's worth noting that the company has had its challenges, including prior partners Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) dropping out of deals regarding the company's portfolio of NHE3 inhibitors. Technically, Ardelyx bought back rights to tenapanor from AstraZeneca, paying $15 million up front and $10 million in research and development costs. CEO Mike Raab apparently sees the breakups as a positive, as the company has complete ownership of the drug and is able to market it in the United States alone, while seeking partnerships for other major markets. "The beauty of what we have is that we own this drug outright," he says, with a clear shot at handling the US market alone while partners can be lined up for ex-US markets.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of December 31st the company reported $200.8 million of cash, along with a net loss for the year of $112.4 million (up from $29.6 million from 2015). Research and development costs for 2016 increased to $94.2 million from $39.9 million, rising significantly as the company progresses clinical candidates through late stage studies. In the absence of a significant partnership, further dilution could be necessary by year end or in early 2018. Also, the company filled key positions hiring Reg Seeto, MDDS, as chief operating officer, and Paul Korner, M.D., MBA as chief medical officer. Reading between the lines, the former was vice president of partnering and strategy at AstraZeneca, which is bound to cause speculation.

While the stock appears to be currently underfollowed by the analyst community, Wedbush has called the stock their best idea in the space for 2017, stating shares are "dramatically undervalued" and noting that success in late stage trials could attract interest from big pharma partners. They set a $24 price target and believe it is a likely takeout target, while Leerink Swann has set a lower bar at $18.

Outlook:

Ardelyx has all the traits I look for being taking a small stake in a "Tier 4" developmental concern within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. It has several "shots" on goal, upcoming catalysts, lucrative potential end markets, funding and strong analyst support. The stock also is offering an attractive risk/reward profile again given its recent 25% decline. SPECULATIVE BUY

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.