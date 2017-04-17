A Solution To The Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Problem

My fellow contributor Ian Bezek wrote an excellent article describing the problem for which I propose a swift and easy solution for investors wanting to retain ETF exposure.

This is starting to create a structural problem and investors in the GDXJ should be aware of these.

My fellow contributor Ian Bezek wrote an intriguing article on the Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). The problem faced by this index is a great example of a structural problem. Problems that can be found all throughout the ETF universe. The GDXJ is facing too high a level of inflows and can't get all the money invested within its mandated universe. As a band-aid solution it started investing in major gold miners and soon it will change its mandate to include larger cap securities.

Clearly this is quite annoying if you are investing in the GDXJ because you want easy diversified exposure to junior gold miners. In this case there's a rather easy solution however. Just shift from the GDXJ by Van Eck with $5.5 billion in AUM to the SGDJ Sprott Junior Gold Miners (SGDJ), which was created only a few years ago in 2015, with $35 million in AUM!

There are differences between the ETFs but for most holders of GDXJ I expect these are of minor concern. The major difference is really the amount of assets under management. For both ETFs it can be said that if the price of gold goes up substantially they will deliver returns in spades.

Both sport a 0.57% expense ratio.

They allocate pretty much the same way across the cap structure (with GDXJ moving more towards mid-cap as Bezek pointed out):

The SGDJ has a little bit less exposure in Asia and a little bit more in Europe, and it has no holdings in South-America. Overall the GDXJ is slightly more diversified and less concentrated which will only become more true after it implements the planned changes:

Both ETFs are mostly exposed to Canadian and other developed market miners, or at least their HQs are situated there:

66% of SGDJ's holdings can also be found in the GDXJ and when we compare the weightings as well, it turns out 47% of the ETFs are invested in exactly the same securities:

TOP 10 OVERLAPPING HOLDINGS

COMPANY Weight in

GDXJ (%) Weight in

SGDJ (%) Overlap

(%) ALAMOS GOLD INC. 5.9 8.3 5.9 IAMGOLD CORP 5.2 7.0 5.2 SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES 3.5 3.4 3.4 TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 3.3 4.2 3.3 ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION 3.1 7.3 3.1 CENTERRA GOLD INC 3.0 4.4 3.0 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. 4.2 2.6 2.6 GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC 2.2 3.9 2.2 NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC 2.7 2.1 2.1 FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC. 2.1 2.8 2.1

Conclusion

With the integrity of the Van Eck ETF seriously threatened by the AUM swelling out of control, one easy solution to retain general junior gold mining exposure is to switch to the competing Sprott product.

