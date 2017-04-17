The FCF 5: Does Danaher Pass My 5 Free Cash Flow Tests?

The result? Well, DHR does well even though it generates a little uncertainty. The attractions, however, are obvious.

With this settling down to some extent, I take a closer look at how well it does against my five FCF tests.

DHR has often featured on my watchlist but I have stayed away as they have made their bold strategy moves in recent years (including the FTV spin-off).

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has interested me for some time now. Its recent dramatic transformations, however, have generally kept me on the side-lines waiting to see how the dust settles.

In June 2016, for instance, they spun off Fortive (NYSE:FTV). Fortive took with it Danaher's businesses which served the industrial sector such as test and measurement products, fuel pumps and telematics and automation products. Left behind was the more science and tech-focused elements of the business.

Increasingly, for instance, the company has been focusing on growing its Life Sciences segment as a share of total revenue. Since 2014 it has grown from only 19.5% of total revenue to nearly 32% in 2016 (note: these are pro forma figures after the Fortive spin-off):

It is perhaps not surprising that the dramatic change in revenue share was driven by acquisition activity. For instance, in August 2015 Danaher acquired the air- and water-filter company Pall Corp (NYSE:PLL) for $13.8 billion which contributed much of the Life Sciences sales expansion in 2016 (Source: Danaher 2016 Annual Report):

Pall Corp's products are seen as a strong play on the growing biologics industry (which make drugs from living cells) being driven by the biotech companies. According to some analysts, biologic drugs will grow to about 50% of the total drugs market in the next few years, from the 20% to 25% today. Biologics, however, require a huge amount of filtration tech. Hence why Danaher was so interested in Pall Corp's business.

Indeed, it was alongside the announcement of this deal that the company announced their intention to spin-off Fortive. The changes at the business, therefore, certainly look immensely attractive. Nonetheless, with Fortive also went a large proportion of their previous revenue in 2016. Despite this, adjusting their results to a pro-forma basis removing Fortive's revenue shows that they have continued to make good revenue growth progress:

This is good to see and got me looking at them more closely. So I thought it time to take a closer look at their FCF performance using my five FCF tests.

Although far from exhaustive, my five FCF tests give me a good indication of a company's competitive advantages, FCF health and efficiency, as well as the debt and dividend position. Fair value based on FCF alone is also calculated to give a little taste of whether it offers value today. They, therefore, give us a good handle on the attractions of the company for a long-term investor.

So how do they do? As we shall see, very well even if they do pose a few challenges for us.

1: Positive FCF

First is the simplest test: have they consistently generated positive FCF over the last ten years. This is all I ask of it at this point.

Consequently, Danaher gets off to a strong start. It has not only generated positive FCF consistently over the last decade but has seen it grow in most years:

The drop in 2016 was chiefly due to the Fortive spin-off in part offset by contributions from the new Pall business. The Pall business, however, was also the chief cause of the lift in capex in the year which also helped keep FCF lower than in previous years.

Despite all this, however, it is clear that Danaher is a highly cash-generative business and has been consistently over the last decade. As a result, it gets a healthy PASS here.

2: CROIC: Cash Return on Invested Capital

Next we turn to a more challenging test: cash return on invested capital. CROIC is calculated by dividing their FCF by the sum of their invested capital (total debt and shareholders' equity). What this tells us, in essence, is how efficiently it generates its FCF.

What I am look for here is an average CROIC of 10% or more over the last decade. This would suggest that for every $100 of capital invested in the business they generated at least $10 in FCF. An attractive level of FCF generation.

So how does Danaher do? Not badly:

Over the last decade it has averaged a CROIC of 11.1%. However, the last two years have been below my 10% target. This is something to watch. Ideally I like to see either growing or at least consistent CROIC levels rather than declining ones.

Nonetheless, acquisitions tend to depress CROIC to some extent as they tend not to occur at the immediate start of the financial year. Consequently, the acquiring company will register the acquired businesses full debt and shareholders' equity contribution all at once from the point of the purchase. However their cash flow contribution only starts when purchased. Hence if the acquisition occurs halfway through the financial year, the acquired company's acquired debt and equity immediately appears on their books in full but they only get a half years' worth of their annual cash flow of the company.

This does explain the three sub-10% years quite well. During the weaker CROIC years (2011, 2015 and 2016) net acquisition levels were particularly high:

If their acquisition levels drop down a little soon, then we may get a better picture of their underlying CROIC and whether or not we should expect a sub-10% level to be the new norm.

For now, however, Danaher picks up another PASS.

3: FCF Debt

Generally speaking, Danaher has maintained comparatively low levels of leverage over the years. The Pall Corp acquisition, however, saw it take on a large amount of debt to cover the $13.8 billion bill. Consequently, debt to equity levels have grown in the last couple of years:

Nonetheless, they remain fairly modest compared to many of their peers.

This is, of course, something to watch in itself. Yet what I am really looking for here is the level of FCF coverage this debt has. My target is 25% or more FCF coverage. What this would mean is that, in theory, they could repay their entire debt load using FCF alone in four years or less.

As you would expect from the recent post-Pall spike in debt, their FCF coverage has dropped in recent years. Despite this, it remains very close to the 25% figure in 2016:

This leaves me in quite a quandary. Clearly, on a pure numbers basis Danaher has just fallen below my targeted and therefore should earn a fail here. However, the small margin in which it falls short combined with its historically high level of coverage and continued acquisition program which disguises underlying FCF levels to some extent makes me pause.

Danaher has already begun to reduce debt levels and rebuild cash at hand (reducing net debt levels too) since the Pall Corp purchase. I, therefore, suspect that either this year or next they will see FCF to Debt levels above 25% once again.

In the meantime, their 23.9% level is enough for me to give it a tentative PASS. Naturally, however, this is something to be watched closely.

4: FCF Yield

Now to the all-important dividend. Here Danaher is not immediately that impressive. Historically its yield has been modest to say the least. Even the rapid lifts in the dividend distribution since 2014 has failed to see its yield breach the 0.75% mark:

This may not get an income-seekers pulse racing. Yet one of the reasons that they do not pay out a large dividend is their immense acquisition activity highlighted earlier. Over the last decade, their total net acquisition figures sits at $36.3 billion. Quite a total.

Yet the fact that until the Pall Corp acquisition in 2015 their leverage levels were comparatively low shows that they were relying heavily upon their immense FCF generation to engaged in this activity rather than debt.

Even with this considered, Danaher has historically been remarkably conservative in their dividend policy with modest growth and tiny payout ratios until both have started growing rapidly in 2014:

The dividend is set to decline in 2017, however, as they adjust their dividend after the post-Fortive spin-off (they reduced the quarterly dividend from $0.16 to $0.125 after the separation).

Investors should not, perhaps, expect Danaher to be a high yielder anytime soon. The company's most recent dividend hike was to $0.14 which suggests a potential full-year dividend of $0.56 (just shy of the $0.57 in 2016).

Yet what I am looking for here is the possibility of growth and the security of the dividend from a FCF perspective.

I would like to see two things, as a result, for Danaher to pass this test. First, that their FCF yield (the yield if they paid out their entire FCF as a dividend) is 3.5% or more. Second, that their current FCF payout ratio is 75% or less.

Unsurprisingly for a company with such a conservative distribution policy, Danaher easily passes these tests:

Last year it paid out just 13.5% of its FCF as a dividend and had a FCF yield just shy of 5%. Both, therefore, easily pass my tests. What is more, looking at projections for the next couple of years suggests that a similar level of health will be maintained. Danaher therefore has a very safe dividend with an immense amount of growth potential over the medium- to long-term. Again, therefore, they pick up another PASS.

5: FCF Valuation

Now, we come to the final test: valuation. In recent years, this has been the test which many companies have stumbled. Nonetheless, could it be that the fairly dramatic changes at Danaher combined with their low yield has kept them fairly valued?

In order to ascertain this, we will take a look at Danaher's historic EV/FCF (enterprise value to FCF) multiple rather than the more familiar P/E ratio. To pass this test, Danaher just needs to come out with a share price below the FCF fair value calculated using this EV/FCF multiple.

First, we need to work out their historical EV/FCF average. Over the last 10 years, Danaher has seen its EV/FCF multiple expand fairly consistently after the significant fall in the aftermath of the financial crisis:

Consequently, their 10-year average sits at 17.8.

Next, we need to estimate Danaher's FCF for the next couple of years. I explain in more detail elsewhere my simple method for estimating future FCF. Using this method, however, I emerge with FCF estimates of $2.99 billion and $3.13 billion for this year and next. Averaging these (giving $3.06 billion), I then feed this back into the EV/FCF calculation at the above 17.8 multiple. The FCF fair value that emerges? Around $63. At the current share price of about $85.75, this suggests that Danaher is currently about 36% above its FCF fair value.

Now, of course, it may be argued that their dramatic, transformative recent changes focusing on attractive growth markets as well as their increasingly generous shareholder returns policy justifies the growing EV/FCF multiple in recent years. I have a great deal of sympathy with that view. I am therefore happy to include an adjusted fair value to reflect this.

If we focus on the last couple of years during which time the Pall Corp acquisition and Fortive spin-off were both announced and executed we emerge with an average EV/FCF of 22.8. Again, plugging this into the above calculation provides us with a new fair value share price of around$84.50. Though largely in line with their current share price, it still does not particularly indicate that they are undervalued right now.

All told, whichever fair value you consider the most applicable, Danaher currently FAILS this test (though to a much smaller extent based on the shorter-term fair value calculation).

Conclusion

Danaher has proven a challenging company to come to a concrete conclusion upon. From a purely test-passing perspective this is certainly the case. They passed three confidently, one tentatively and failed the final valuation one. Yet I have to say that this appears only to partially reflect the attractions of the company.

The massive Pall Corp acquisition and Fortive spin-off has seen them emerge as a large science and tech company focused on markets with a strong growth runway. What is more, their continued high level of acquisition activity (even excluding Pall Corp) has served to disguise the impressive cash generation strength of the business, however. Similarly, after years of highly conservative dividend distribution policies they are beginning to release more cash to investors. Combined, this suggests that the company heading into the next decade is a very different proposition to investors than the one of the last decade. Considering that the Danaher of years past was highly attractive already, it is hard not to be very interested in Danaher today.

I am certainly interested despite a few points of caution raised above. Every investor whether searching for growth or income should consider company's like Danaher which have a strong prospect for long-term top and bottom line as well as FCF and dividend growth prospects. Although clearly it is not likely to be the biggest income contributor in the near term, it has immense potential to grow to become one over the longer term as it continues to grow organically and through acquisition and generate strong levels of FCF.

Currently trading at around fair value based on the last couple of year's valuation multiples, it neither appears an obviously wonderful or worrying time to get aboard. Should their acquisitions continue to reposition them nicely for long-term growth and their dividend continue to grow at a healthy pace, however, I would not be surprised if investors valued the company even more highly sooner rather than later. Consequently, Danaher remains, for me, very high on my potential purchase watchlist.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Image reproduced from Pall Corp Biopharmaceuticals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.