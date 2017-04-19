The REIT Way To Build A Nest Egg Portfolio

Royal Dutch Shell feels the heat of a bribery case in Nigeria which might put access to 9 billion barrels of oil in Jeopardy.

Introduction

As promised, in this week's edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio ('NEPO'), I will have a closer look at European REITs. Real Estate usually is the backbone of pretty much any dividend portfolio, as most REITs pay an attractive dividend.

But, as always, not all REITs have been created equal, as there are differences in terms of the type of assets, the geopolitical risks and balance sheet risks. In this (relatively long) edition of NEPO, I will add no fewer than six real estate companies based on various criteria. The share prices used in this article are the closing prices before Easter weekend.

In case you missed the previous article or want to re-read the basic ground rules, please click HERE and HERE to read it to make sure you're fully up to speed!

Adding new positions to the portfolio

A) To ETF or not to ETF?

For American investors wanting to get exposure to American REIT, life is pretty easy. One could just purchase the Vanguard REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQ) or even the Vanguard Global Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) which excludes US real estate. If the size of your portfolio is limited, ETFs really are THE way to go.

There are ETFs focusing on European Real Estate, with iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFEU) as probably the best-known one, but investing through ETFs has its advantages and disadvantages.

VNQ 1 Year Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

If you have a small portfolio, you're virtually always better off with just purchasing ETFs as it immediately allows you to spread your risks. However, that also is the negative side of owning an ETF. Precisely because the ETF manager (or the underlying index which is being tracked) 'decides' on the positions, the real decision-making process is out of your hands.

In a hypothetical scenario, if REIT 1 would suddenly see its price surge without any fundamental reason, it might always be a good idea to take some money off the table and re-allocate the capital to other opportunities. You won't be able to do so when invested in an ETF.

You might argue the advantageous cost projections are a good reason to invest in ETFs. And whilst that's absolutely correct, it's only valid for small positions. In the Nest Egg Portfolio, 12 trades at 4,000 EUR each would cost a total of 240 EUR in transaction expenses (which is arbitrary, as there are plenty of cheaper brokers out there). Using the IFEU expense ratio of 0.48%, you'd pay a total of 230 EUR in management fees to the ETF provider. So, yes, looking at a one-year performance, the ETF would be the cheaper option.

But then there are two other reasons why I prefer to pick my REITs by myself. A first reason is because you're actually saving money in the long run. An example: you can remain sitting on the shares you bought, which means you're saving 230 EUR per year from year 2 on. So as long as you do less than 11 transactions per year in REITs, you're still cheaper off with an actively managed portfolio rather than buying an ETF. Conclusion: if your turnover rate is low (i.e. you don't execute a lot of transactions), you should hand-pick the companies rather than buying an ETF.

And secondly, when a REIT's price becomes too high/low, you could always try to increase your income by writing calls/puts which boosts the cash inflow in the portfolio. In a worst case scenario, you're covering your transaction expenses but in a best case scenario, your percentage return could be much, much higher. Conclusion: selecting a portfolio of individual companies increases your flexibility to increase or reduce your exposure to one specific REIT.

Without further ado, let's add some names to this Nest Egg Portfolio!

B) Spicing up the portfolio with REITs and REIT-like companies

As a first company, I'd like to add Klépierre (OTC:KLPEF) and Eurocommercial (OTC:EUCMF), a French and dutch REIT. I have written freely available Seeking Alpha articles on both companies, and I invite you to read here and here why I like them. I'm adding 50 shares of Klepierre at 37.13 EUR (for a total cost of 1877 EUR) and 70 shares of Eurocommercial (at 34.74 EUR for a total of 2,452 EUR) to the portfolio.

These positions are relatively limited as Eurocommercial has been pretty strong in the past month, whilst Klepierre is going ex-dividend coming FRIDAY. I'm planning to either pick up more stock after the ex-div date, or write put options.

A third REIT I'd like to add is Atrium European Real Estate (OTC:ATRBF), which focuses on Eastern Europe and Russia. These regions are still growing, and Atrium is uniquely positioned with its focus on commercial real estate. I will write an update on Atrium shortly, but nothing has really changed since my previous articles were written. Atrium is currently trading at 3.76 EUR, and I'm adding 700 shares to the portfolio for a total investment + transaction costs of 2,652 EUR. Atrium currently has a yield of approximately 7.2% (which is tax-free as it's paid as a capital repayment).

The REITs in the Netherlands are still quite cheap (don't worry, I will provide an overview with some metrics here below). I'm also picking up 100 shares of Wereldhave NV (OTC:WRDEF), which pays a quarterly dividend and currently has a yield of 7.1%. I'm adding 100 shares at 43.35 EUR for a total of 4,355 EUR.

Source: Hibernia presentation

Irish-listed Hibernia REIT (OTCPK:HIBRF) is a REIT in full development. Not only is the company trading below its book value, its LTV ratio is less than 11% (as of at the end of H1), which indicates the company still has a lot of potential to invest in new properties without having to raise more cash on the equity markets. Using an LTV target of 50%, Hibernia should be able to invest an additional 750M EUR in real estate before reaching this target. The current dividend yield is still very low at just 1.5%, but I do expect the dividend payments to increase as the company is building out its business. It has recently acquired three blocks of buildings at Clanwilliam Court in Dublin, where it expects to generate a yield of 7% on cost, before the property will very likely re-developed at the end of this decade. I'm adding 2,500 shares at 1.28 EUR to the portfolio for a total of 3,220 EUR.

And as a sixth and final REIT, I'd like to add the newest kid on the British block. LXi REIT IPO'ed earlier this year, and hasn't paid a dividend yet. The company raised 138M GBP and is focusing on acquiring real estate it can immediately lease back out on 20-25-30 year contracts. The REIT has already completed several deals and remains debt-free (as it has been investing the IPO proceeds first). I was really charmed by the company's focus on long-term (and inflation-linked) contracts, and by its dividend payout plans: (the emphasis is mine).

"LXI REIT is targeting a minimum annual dividend of 5 pence per ordinary share, starting from the financial period commencing 1 April 2018, with the potential to grow the dividend in absolute terms through upward-only inflation-protected long-term lease agreements, and is targeting a net total shareholder return of 8 per cent plus per annum over the medium term."

That's absolutely great, and buy getting in now at the 106 pence level (6% above the IPO price), we can participate in full. Once LXi starts to use some leverage on the balance sheet, the 6-8% dividend yield shouldn't be too difficult to reach! To make things easier, I have recalculated the British pounds into Euros using a GBP/EUR exchange rate of 1.18. I am adding 2,500 units of LXi REIT at 1.25 EUR for 3,145 EUR.

In the next table, I'm quickly giving you some important metrics (Price/NAV and LTV ratio) of the six real estate companies I discussed here. Note: I will always use the lowest NAV available for a company (EPRA NAVs and IFRS book values might (and will) be different - I always choose the lowest one to err on the cautious side. Don't shoot the pianist).

The current portfolio + updates

Updates

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is still saying it was not involved in an alleged $1B+ bribery affair in Nigeria, but the BBC has seen documents which should prove the involvement of Shell. The jury's out (almost literally), and it would be a pity if Shell lost access to the Zabazaba oil project because of this. This won't have an impact on my investment thesis, but I really prefer to invest in companies whose executives have 'clean hands'.

There were no updates or important news from the other positions in the portfolio.

Conclusion

These aren't all the REITs I'd like to add to this portfolio but rather than making your brain explode with an overflow of information, I'll leave it up to you, my dear readers, to already sift through the six REITs I discussed here in this article. More will follow, but that will be for a later article.

And as always, feel free to comment on your favorite REITs, and which other REITs you'd like to see added in the next portfolio update!

And before we leave: consider joining European Small-Cap Opportunities to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing European-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRBF, WRDEF, RDS.A, EUCMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I might initiate a long position in Hibernian REIT and LXi REIT in the very near future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.