Tesla: Price Cuts And Labor Issues

A month ago, I detailed how we were about to see some interesting changes coming to Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) current vehicle lineup. The company was eliminating the 60 kWh version of its Model S in an effort to streamline its lineup ahead of the Model 3 launch. On Monday, several changes went into effect, with the main item being price cuts for Tesla's current vehicles.

While Tesla did play around with some of the options for the Model S, the biggest news was that the now cheapest 75 kWh version received a $7,500 price cut. Additionally, the glass roof that used to be a $1,500 option is now standard, along with the automatic rear power liftgate. Assuming Tesla's battery costs have come down in recent years, there shouldn't be too much of a margin impact here. Tesla also cut the prices for vehicle owners looking to upgrade their current software limited battery packs.

For the Model X, Tesla also cut the price of the least expensive version to $82,500, which is a $3,000 cut. The company also announced a few new options, like sonic carbon wheels along with a second row center console available for the 6-seater version. Tesla also recently updated the finish of the vehicle's interior. The changes on the X were not as significant as those for the S, but that's not surprising as we are just a year into volume production for the X.

While the S and X changes may not be that significant, Tesla may be facing a large issue that I mentioned previously regarding its advanced automation unit. Earlier this year, the company acquired Grohmann Engineering in Germany, a $150 million acquisition designed to help with Tesla's automation process, primarily designed to help with the huge production ramp needed for the Model 3.

Over the weekend, an update to the situation was detailed by electrek, and the news does not appear to be good. Workers were not only concerned with Tesla canceling contracts, but they are also demanding pay raises. It has gotten to the point where a strike has apparently being discussed, a big negative if the Grohmann acquisition is as key to the Model 3 launch as Tesla has made it seem. Tesla may need to cave in and provide more cash-based compensation instead of its usual cash and stock-based plan. Tesla's labor situation also faces scrutiny in the US, where Fremont workers may be looking to unionize.

Overall, Monday's changes to Tesla's current lineup probably won't do much in the short term. The price cuts may help to boost sales a little, but consumers at this point are likely to hold back a little on Tesla's more expensive vehicles as they wait for the Model 3 launch. If recent reports are to be believed, Tesla's biggest problem could be with the Grohmann acquisition. If workers remain unhappy or a strike does occur, Tesla's Model 3 ambitions may be depleted a bit, which would be unwelcome news for those currently buying the stock near all-time highs.

