German Dividend Stocks For Long-Term Portfolios Go Ex-Dividend Soon

Having recently analyzed how investors can benefit from buying U.S. tobacco and telecom stocks the day following the ex-dividend date (beating buying on or right before ex-dividend day by some distance), I figured now is the perfect time to shed some light on German dividend jewels.

Contrary to US stocks, the overwhelming majority of German stocks only pay an annual dividend which in most cases happens in April or May. Thus, as the dividend season in Germany is now in full swing I want to introduce to you some of my favorite German stocks from major indices. All of these sport dividend yields north of 3% and as high as 5.1%.

First, I am introducing 3 different stocks and then conduct my "before/on/after ex-dividend date analysis" (BOAX-Analysis) analysis to give guidance regarding when to buy these stocks around their ex-dividend date. The three stocks have either already gone ex-dividend or are about to go soon.

In this article I am focusing on the following three stocks: Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY).

Company Snapshots

Daimler - The world's leading premium car manufacture

Daimler with its famous brands Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG is predominantly a car manufacturer whose focus is on technological edge, such as autonomous driving and connected car, experience and on developing drive trains which are environmentally friendly and constantly push and define the technological boundaries.

The company has just reported record Q1/2017 earnings with an EBIT of €4bn compared to €2.1bn the year before. Despite benefiting from various special effects, most notably +€183m from a revaluing the company's stake in Here, +€240m from updated fair value estimates of Daimler's stake in BAIC Motor and +€267m from disposing real estate at Mitsubishi Fuso Trucks and Bus Corporation, the business has been growing strongly and also topped analyst estimates. Across the board, return on sales metrics increased - from 7% to 9.8% for Mercedes-Benz Cars, from 6.3% to 8.4% for Trucks and +1.2% for Vans.

The company went ex-dividend on March 29, 2017 and despite 2016 having been another record year the dividend remained unchanged. This somewhat disappointing news led the stock down and resulted in a current yield of 4.9%. The company is only paying out around 40% of net earnings for its dividend so far.

BMW - One of the world's leading premium car manufactures

For BMW the story is pretty similar to Daimler. Having closed 2016 with record figures for the 7th consecutive year, its share price remained depressed and significantly off its 52-weeks-high (to say nothing of its all-time high from 2015 from which the stock is miles away). Contrary to Daimler, BMW raised its dividend on both of its shares by around 9% thus boosting its yield on the ordinary share to 4.2% and on the preferred to a juicy 4.8%.

For total 2016 BMW grew sales by 2.2% to more than €94 bn and net income (before taxes) by 4.8% to almost €10 bn (€9.67 bn to be precise). This marks the 6h consecutive year with record sales and profits. Due to favorable tax effects, NOPAT increased by 8%. Investors strongly participate from this positive business performance as the company just hiked its dividend by 9.3%.

The operating results alone disappointed the market and even the higher dividend could not prevent the stock from tumbling. The Q4 results were particularly blamed for that selling. While the first nine 9 months have been showing an increase of sales by more than 3% and a pre-tax profit rise of almost 9% these figures decreased following Q4. Bottom line: this can best be seen by a 2% decrease in EBIT for entire 2016 whereas from Q1-Q3 it showed an increase of 2%.

I do not regard this contraction in margins during Q4 as critical as investors as they seem to have forgotten that the company has already signaled higher expenses as 2016 comes to a close. According to CFO Friedrich Eichiner the market launch of the BMW 5-series and preparations to start production of new models required significant upfront payments and expenses.

The stock goes ex-dividend on May 11, 2017.

BASF - The world's leading chemical company

BASF and its stock had a difficult 2015 and 2016 following the dramatic fall in crude oil prices and looming economic fears. Following Brexit in June 2016 BASF stock has appreciated sharply by more than 30% bringing its yield from a "no-brainer" 4.6% down to 3.2% as of now.

Now that oil prices seem to have stabilized following OPEC production cuts - and that news from major economies, mostly China, point towards increased economic activity - the business prospects for BASF in 2017 look very bright. BASF is a cyclical stock despite reaping significant profit from supplying the non-cyclical food and consumer staples industry. Thus, robust developments in Europe, North America and in Asia are very important to the company allowing it to raise prices as it just did with a 10% increase on plastic additives.

This is good news for investors and it could get even better. The most prolific potential catalyst for 2017 and beyond for BASF I do see is in acquisitions. BASF has not had a major acquisition above €5bn since it acquired Engelhard in 2006. Meanwhile, its competitors have been very busy with large acquisitions and mergers. Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) is set to acquire Monsanto (MON) for $66bn, ChemChina pays $43bn for Syngenta (SYT) and the mega-merger between Dow Chemical (DOW) and DuPont (DD) still has not been finalized. The EU has just granted regulatory approval provided several businesses are divested. BASF was long criticized for standing still during these times but in fact it might turn out to be the lucky winner given that for these large M&A transactions to be approved the respective companies will have to divest parts of their business which BASF may then get comparatively cheap.

In late March Reuters reported that BASF has been performing due dilligence on FMC Corporation (FMC) and despite not having brought forward a formal takeover offer this shows that the company is not just sitting on the sidelines but waiting for the right moment to step in.

The stock goes ex-dividend on May 12, 2017.

Now let's get straight into the BOAX analysis itself.

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in each of Daimler, BMW and BASF has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 8-11 years by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after (all prices in € and relating to the closing price). Regarding these stocks, 11 dividend dates each relate to Daimler and BMW and 8 to BASF. I am factoring in a combined tax rate of 25% capital withholding tax and another 5.5% added to that tax as a solidarity surcharge bringing the total tax rate to 26.38%.

Figure I: Overview of "winners" by stock for observed period

These results are distinctly different from the results I yielded when conducting the same analysis for AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) or Altria (MO).

For these German stocks, both buying before or after the ex-dividend date yields favorable results while buying on the ex-dividend date hardly ever seems to be a good idea.

These interesting observations can be explained by several aspects:

Dividend frequency: As German stocks only pay once a year it takes much longer for an investor who buys on or after the ex-dividend date to catch up with the total return an investor generates who bought just before the ex-dividend date. Therefore, it is important to keep in mind that these results here reflect the total return made up of dividend payments and stock price appreciation and while the dividend component mostly favors buying before the ex-dividend date the stock price component fluctuates much more. Rising vs. falling markets: As it all boils down to only one ex-dividend date every year the odds that the stock price depreciates or appreciates around the ex-dividend date is increasingly affected by how well the overall market is doing at this time. In rising markets, e.g. in April 2013, a Daimler investor was able to buy the stock at €40.38 on April 8 (1 day before the ex-dividend date). An investor who bought the day after the ex-dividend date had to pay only marginally less at €40.25 a share despite the company having paid out a dividend of €2.20 in the meantime. Thus, despite trading ex-dividend the stock has almost fully caught up on these "losses" only 1-2 days after. Intraday price developments: It makes a significant difference if an investor chooses to buy the stock right at the start of the day when the stock trades ex-dividend or later during the day. As we have shown that it often happens that more or less all of the ex-dividend amount is gained in trading during the day, an investor should make sure to get active right at the start of the day, preferably with limit buy orders.

I am currently planning to add to BMW in May as a current P/E of just 7 and an expected YOC of above 5% (based on assuming current dividend will at least be stable for 2017 and a current price minus dividend) is just too enticing to pass up.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy dividend calendar view allows me to view the respective next ex-dividend dates. Here is a sample screenshot of how this looks like (using the stocks covered in this article in which I am all invested) and I can't wait for the month of May.

Figure II: Dividend Calendar Tool

Investor takeaway

For me, as a dividend investor, my primary focus is on collecting the highest amount in dividends as early as possible, while preserving capital at the same time. In the past, one of the decisions for timing my purchases was the upcoming ex-dividend date, as buying right before this promised the most immediate capital returns.

In theory, investing one day after the ex-dividend date should lead to the best long-term performance as you get more shares for your invested capital by just waiting an additional 1-2 days. The "missed" dividend payment should then be more than compensated by the higher amount of shares you received.

Thus, regarding German stocks there is no clear recommendation as far as the BOAX analysis is concerned. Generally, I prefer to buy these stocks right at the start of the day when the stock trades ex-dividend. This way in most cases you lock in a higher yield on cost and also prevent paying taxes immediately by at the same time sacrificing immediate cash flow.

In any case, these three stocks offer compelling cyclical investments by sporting attractive yields and valuations. Regarding BMW and Daimler, although both so far are not known to be dividend machines, both companies have adopted a very shareholder friendly dividend policy in recent years. Naturally, as they are operating in a capital-intensive business with monstrous R&D expenses these companies cannot pay out the majority of their earnings as they are investing heavily into self-automated cars and car connectivity.

What do you make of all this?

