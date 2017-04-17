Papa Murphy's Is A Rudderless Sinking Ship: The End Is Near

Investment Thesis

Papa Murphy's Holdings (Nasdaq: FRSH or the "Company") is a non-traditional pizza chain in a state of terminal decline. The Company is saddled with debt, significant operating leverage and is facing two large ramping lawsuits. Over the last several months nearly all senior management (including the CEO, the Chairman and entire franchise sales team) have fled the sinking ship, leaving the Company nearly leaderless just as it needs help the most.

Despite increasing erosion in fundamentals, numerous negative developments and being on the verge of insolvency, stock promotion has led to FRSH rising 60% over the last three weeks and now trades at 37.7x P/E, nearly twice the multiple of even high-performing restaurant companies. This divergence from reality has created a very attractive short opportunity with a series of near-term catalysts that will reprice the stock much lower. Excluding one-time assets sales, Q4 FCF was negative once again. All indications point to Q1 being an unmitigated disaster and perhaps the death knell for the Company. This should not take long to play out. (Note: We are very selective about the ideas we present in this forum and believe readers will find that our track record reflects this and speaks for itself.)

Terminally Impaired Financial Position

The stock's rally appears to have been initially spawned by a promotional blog story and then evolved into a momentum day-trader favorite of the month. Like the move itself, the content of the report lacks factual basis and ignores the insurmountable combination of challenges facing the Company. While we usually ignore "robo research," this particular piece actually touches upon several of the main challenges facing Papa Murphy's but ironically misconstrues them as positives. Below we have laid out the current state of affairs:

· Accelerating Sales Decline: As the table below illustrates, Papa Murphy's rate of SSS decline is getting worse, having gone from +8% two years ago to -8% in the most recent quarter (even with an extra week). As we will discuss, all indications are this trend will continue. Last month the Company went as far as to withhold Q1'17 guidance marking the first time since its IPO it has done so. This typically indicates: 1) management does not have a handle on the business and/ or 2) does not want to reveal how bad things really are right now. This ultimately only buys them a few weeks before the inevitable pain gets felt. Meanwhile consensus estimates are calling for Q1 SSS of -4.3% and that metric turning positive in Q3.

· Intensifying Competition: Deflation in grocery prices has not abated and competition in the pizza category really intensified over the last couple months. Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and Papa John's (Nasdaq DPZ) are leading this and it looks to be shaping up to be another pizza war. FRSH has been forced to respond and is selling pizza below cost. Selling pizzas for $5 that cost $6 to make is obviously not a winning proposition and is yet another reason why so many stores are closing. Domino's Pizza has invested hundreds of millions in mobile ordering, delivery infrastructure and product quality. They are exceptional operators and have put themselves in an insurmountable competitive advantage. The delivery efficiency and convenience offered cannot be matched by a sub-scale operator that sells raw pizza. FRSH has attempted to start delivery and create an online ordering system-both efforts have failed (see Appendix for further details).

· National Ad Campaign a Bust: As a Hail Mary attempt to stem this decline, management spent $10M on a six week national TV advertising campaign in January and February. All indications are this effort was a total bust. The theme was "Papa Murphy's Law," inauspicious for a Company that is literally having everything go wrong. A national ad campaign does not even make sense as FRSH is a regional business concentrated in the Pacific Northwest. Last month management said they were, "less than thrilled with the national advertising campaign." Google Trends data and primary calls with franchisors indicate a brief uplift in traffic for a week followed by a return to trend. This was a waste of money that only further impaired its financial position.

· No Royalties for Three Years: In late January Papa Murphy's announced it was waiving all royalties to new franchisees for the first three years of operation and also paying for $35,000 of the buildout cost per store. This is the most desperate move the Company has made to date. This means FRSH is cutting incremental growth in its high margin franchise royalty stream to zero and concurrently giving up all prospects of revenue growth-a decision that only makes its liquidity situation more perilous, particularly factoring in the $35,000 payments. This is clearly something only a company on the brink would consider.

· Contracting Store Base: Stores are going out of business at an accelerating rate. In Q4, 26 closed and the total store count dropped. This trend is only going to get worse given the aggressive promotions FRSH is forcing upon its franchisees. According to our primary research, a large amount of leases and franchise contracts are coming off in 1H'17, both of which will compel closings. Things have gotten so bad that owners have resorted to selling locations on Craigslist at prices well below setup cost (link). These fire sales are taking place right in the very South and Southeast markets where the Company is touting its near-term expansion potential. Despite aggressive attempts to stimulate growth since its IPO three years ago, the total number of domestic franchise locations has only increased 0.7%. This fact alone discredits the Company's expansion plans. FRSH has also been selling its own company-owned stores in an effort to stave off insolvency. Management has spun this plan as a "refranchising." The Company has sold off its better performing stores and is now selling locations at cents on the dollar. It is important to remember that the majority of the company-owned outlets were purchased from struggling operators. No wonder company-owned SSS posted a horrific -11% in Q4-these assets are nearly worthless. (See Background & Resulting Profile in the Appendix for further details.)

· Unattractive Unit Economics: The recent article and Papa Murphy's marketing literature positions the model as less capital intensive than traditional chains principally because it does not require ovens. The reality is Papa Murphy's total upfront investment is more costly than its peers while it generates much lower revenue and earnings per store. Per the 2017 Papa Murphy's Franchise Disclosure Document, new franchisees have to lay out $275,620 to $499,246 to open a store. The total initial investment in a Papa John's and Domino's location is $129,910-$328,710 and $119,950-$461,700, respectively. Further, the Company's closest comparable, take-and-bake operator Noble Roman's (OTC: OTCQB:NROM), stores only require an upfront investment of <$150,000. In 2016 the average FRSH store generated weekly sales of $11,403 and pre-tax earnings of $1,368-clearly a terrible ROIC on a half a million dollar investment. Contrast this to Domino's average US franchised store revenue of $940,000 and profit of $120,000 on a buildout cost of $315,000. Papa John's also generates substantially better unit performance and its locations cost $220,000 to open. FRSH increased upfront cost >10% in 2016, yet average sales per store were down dramatically in the period--further reducing an already weak value proposition. These numbers do not even include the $30,000 initial promotional spend Papa Murphy's requires of its franchisees.

· Increasing Labor Costs: Papa Murphy's footprint is concentrated in states that all have minimum wage escalators mandated. Employee labor is 15% of net sales and will be increasing materially in 2017.

· Multiple Escalating Lawsuits: It should come as no surprise that the high number of franchisee failures and business practices of FRSH have led to lawsuits. Two cases are on track to go to court this year, either of which could force the Company into bankruptcy. One lawsuit from franchisees is seeking >$25M and another class action for violation of FCC text spamming laws could be significantly more than that amount. (See previous article for further details.)

· Limited Liquidity & Over-levered Balance Sheet: Following its 2014 IPO, in order to mask decelerating organic growth and an increasing number of store failures, FRSH began buying failing franchise locations. This provided a temporary boost to the topline and prevented the store count growth from turning negative. These short-term actions have saddled the Company with debt, added significant operating leverage and left it with limited flexibility. At December 31, 2016, FRSH had $110M in debt (excluding leases) and only $2.1M in cash, equating to a leverage ratio of 4.5x based on 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $24.0M. FRSH has seen its EBITDA decline 13% year-over-year in 2016. As this trend continues it places the Company in a dire financial position. The next leverage ratio test on the term loan on March 31, 2017 requires FRSH to be above 4.5x. Factoring in the large national advertising campaign spend and legal costs, it looks nearly certain FRSH will violate this covenant. These liquidity constraints severely limit the Company's ability to invest in the business, innovate to compete and support any growth.

Bankruptcy: A flurry of restaurant companies have filed for bankruptcy protection recently (Garden Fresh, Cosi, Logan's Roadhouse and Fox & Hound) due to these pressures as well as increased labor costs from higher minimum wage and unmanageable debt burdens. FRSH is heading in this direction. It is likely the Company will be forced into a restructuring this year, an event which would result in a zero for the stock.

Valuation

FRSH's current EV is $204M with a market cap of $96M ($5.66 per share on 17M S/O) and trades at 37.7x P/E and over 34x LTM EV/EBITDA-capex. This is over twice the multiple of the restaurant industry average. The Company is facing a perfect storm of financial challenges. The concept is broken and under a number of scenarios the stock will likely be a zero this year.

Near-Term Catalysts

1) Large Q1 earnings miss-consensus estimates SSS of -4.3% and does not factor in ad costs, among other things

2) Continued negative SSS trend with no reprieve in sight-Company guidance and consensus assuming SSS turn positive in Q3'17

3) Operating leverage compounding the financial impact of the ongoing decline in unit performance

4) Acceleration in store closures and contracting system base

5) Escalating legal fees and potential large settlement from multiple lawsuits

6) Credit default and potential bankruptcy filing

7) Dissipation of promotion and cognitive dissonance supporting the current stock price

Appendix: Background & Resulting Profile

The Company's "take 'n' bake" pizza concept originated in the Pacific Northwest in the 1980's. Papa Murphy's itself was formed in 1995 when Papa Aldo's Pizza of Oregon and Murphy's Pizza of California merged. The franchise system expanded in that region over the ensuing twenty years and then in 2004 was acquired by the PE firm Charlesbank. The new owner sold new franchises in the Midwest and South, bringing the system to 1,000 stores in 2007. Charlesbank's growth strategy focused on low prices and the concept's ability to accept food stamps/ EBT cards (more on this below). In mid-2010, the Company was acquired by sponsor Lee Equity Partners for $180M. Lee continued the Charlesbank game plan but also levered the Company up over the next four years.

Papa Murphy's went public in May 2014 with all IPO proceeds used to pay down debt. The IPO pitch presented the Company as a high return, asset light, royalty-driven franchisor with significant geographic growth potential. Leading up to the IPO and since, the Company began to face decelerating organic growth and an increasing number of store failures (109 stores have gone out of business since the IPO). To optically mask these challenges, FRSH began buying failing franchise locations. This provided a temporary boost to the topline and prevented the store count growth from turning negative. These short-term actions, however, have very negative medium-term consequences. The result: FRSH went from an asset light franchisor collecting high margin royalties to an asset intensive store operator. Below is a comparison of the Company's profile then and now:

As you can see above, the number of company-owned stores has nearly tripled while the number of franchised locations is flat. In fact, in Q4'16 the number of total locations declined sequentially. This trend will likely accelerate. Currently 88% of the store base is company-owned versus 95% at the IPO. Almost all the locations FRSH has acquired have been failing franchisee-held. Had they not been acquired the number of locations would be significantly lower and obviously the growth rate would be sharply negative. Regardless, the implication of these actions have come back to haunt FRSH.

FRSH now derives over 65% of its revenue from its company-owned stores versus 48% before. Being an asset heavy restaurant owner like this increases its operating leverage so any change in store-level revenues and costs now get magnified. The Company's margins have dropped significantly as a result. So too have its cash flows and earnings. FRSH has also gone from a free cash flow positive business to a negative one, recording -$6.5M in cash flow in 2016. This is only getting worse.

Sunsetting Franchisee Agreements: A large number of stores are approaching their 10 year anniversary and will be deciding whether or not to renew. Many will not because they realize they have never made money and would only be signing on to another ten years of uncertain performance, probable losses and a new long-term lease liability.

Papa Murphy's Online Ordering System a Fail: Last year FRSH started rolling out its own online ordering system despite the obvious fact that online ordering only makes sense for delivery. Why would anyone order something online that they have to pick up in person anyway? In response to the weak reception and low usage, FRSH started aggressively making 50% off promotions that franchisees are required to honor. Thus selling pizzas well below cost and only adding further pressure to the financially strained franchise base.

Franchisee Dispute: The Papa Murphy's Franchisee Association (PMFA) is now demanding answers to some of the same questions to some of the same issues that were raised in the franchisee lawsuit--misrepresenting performance outside the Pacific Northwest, overcharging franchisees for advertising, etc. (See previous article for further details.)

Food Stamp Funding Decline: Competing pizza chains selling cooked pizzas cannot accept food stamps but the raw pizza FRSH sells is categorized as a "grocery item" and thus eligible for purchase under government assistance programs. Approximately 10-15% of FRSH store-level sales are paid for by EBT. Government funding for these assistance programs has been getting cut and may be eliminated outright as it relates to the ability to buy FRSH pizzas. Many FRSH locations are very highly dependent on food stamp paying customers and will almost certainly fail as these subsidies continue to get curtailed.

