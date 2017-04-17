Key Issues Concerning Future BP Share Price And Dividend

I've recently read several bullish articles about BP (NYSE:BP), with a consensus share price above $40. Here's a look at BP's stock price for the past two years:

Source: Nasdaq

Shares of BP last exceeded $40 in July 2015. I'm not sure what has changed recently to put BP back on a trajectory above $40. The optimistic articles provide no basis for such an increase. It last closed at $34.99, midway between its 12 month high/low ($38.68/$29.98). An oil spill in Alaska on Friday is likely to have a negative impact on share price in the short term at least.

Optimistic views

It is a brave person who makes projections in the oil and gas sector, but clearly some analysts have confidence that I don't. Richard Saintvilus is confident that it isn't a matter of "if" but "when" oil prices rebound, and he expects the BP share price to reach $42, although he is vague about when this will happen. Achilles Research has a similar view that oil prices bottomed out a year ago and have been moving higher ever since. My take is that the oil price in 2017 has been flat as is shown in the Brent crude price for the last six months (see chart below).

Source: Nasdaq

Achilles Research presents a free cash flow table from BP that rises through 2020, which is based on oil price of $55-65/barrel in 2017 and 2018, but $65-75/barrel in 2020. BP's basis for "reestablishing balance in our financial frame" by the end of 2017 is based on an oil price of $60/barrel at the end of 2017. Perhaps the oil price will be $60/barrel at the end of this year, or perhaps it won't. Achilles Research's basis for BP maintaining its attractive dividend is based on the fact that crude oil prices have rebounded (see the figure above).

Chris Lau acknowledges that BP's stock price is stuck in a range, due in his view to uncertainty about oil prices. Chris focuses on BP's reserve to production ratio of 14.7 years, without questioning whether there is any pressure on whether all of these reserves can be exploited. Indeed, his view is that by 2021 production will be up by 1 million barrels/day. By increasing its expected oil price from $50 to $55/barrel BP expects increased free cash flow by 2021, but my understanding is that BP needs $60/barrel to break even. A fair value of $40.73/share is based on growth between 4.0% and 5.0% and cost of capital of between 9.6% and 11.6%. I'm not sure what the basis for these figures is. Chris Lau concludes that the dividend is safe at 6.9% with no analysis of the basis for this conclusion.

There is no doubt that BP currently pays a very attractive dividend of 6.83%, but it is also a fact that it is not paying this dividend out of earnings. It is using debt to fund the dividend. This indicates a high level of confidence that things will get better, but also an acknowledgement that cutting the dividend may be bad news for the share price.

I think analysis of BP's future prospects requires a bigger view of the context than assuming that the oil price will increase and that BP will be able to increase production significantly. Both of these assumptions can be questioned.

Will gas keep growing or are renewables starting to compete?

While much of the current focus is on gas and renewable energy replacing coal power, the next phase is for gas and renewable energy to fight it out. With the declining cost trajectories for both solar PV and wind, the dice looks to be stacked against gas. I suggest that investors in BP need to keep a close eye on these developments as they are likely to impact on BP's major investments in gas.

Growth of oil and gas production require that the Paris Climate agreement doesn't work. Given the commitment by almost all countries and tangible progress by China and India, I suggest that the Paris targets are real. BP agrees about the Paris Agreement, but also takes the view that it won't happen. I suggest investors need to at least make themselves aware of what is happening concerning emissions reduction.

Another oil spill?

In breaking news there is an oil and gas spill in a BP well in Alaska's North Slope near Prudhoe Bay that is not controlled and no estimates of the scale of the oil spill are yet available. It seems that escaping gas made controlling the spill difficult for fear of an explosion. I have a nagging feeling that the dramatic cost reductions achieved by BP (40% reduction in breakeven price between 2014 and 2016 at Prudhoe Bay without any decline in production) might be part of the explanation for this spill.

While this spill is in an established production well, given BP's recent history any significant oil spill is of concern. This could affect the share price in the short term until there is clarity about the seriousness (or not) of this spill.

Conclusion

There have been several recent optimistic stories about investment in BP, which caused me to see what has changed. My conclusion is that little has changed and analysis continues to review BP's prospects through a lens that ignores key issues that are likely to affect the company's future. These are uncertainty about the oil price, which could as easily go down as up as there are many factors in play concerning oil price. Also, most analysis continues to ignore the international plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which means less exploitation of fossil fuels. It is as if this isn't happening. I suggest that not talking about a key issue concerning the fossil fuel industry is not a good idea. Finally, there is an economic battle looming between renewable energy (solar PV and wind) and gas, and it seems to me that renewable energy is going to win on price.

My take is that BP doesn't control key issues (oil price, gas price, potential limits on production, competition with renewable energy) that will affect BP share price in the next couple of years. Of course these will affect BP's ability to continue its attractive dividend, which is a major element of support for the share price.

Unfortunately for BP, oil spills are a sensitive issue, so the emerging spill in Alaska is a cause for concern even if it ends up being easily controlled. BP does not need spills at this stage. My view is that BP is not the secure investment that it has been in the past, and investors need to closely monitor the situation. I'd be cautious of urging a secure dividend and a share price above $40.

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor. I seek to understand the big issues confronting fossil fuel investment in a time when the world is transforming its energy system from fossil fuels to distributed renewable energy. If my commentary helps focus your investment decisions in this area, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.