How Home Depot Has Created Billions Of Dollars For Shareholders

I'd caution, however, that this sort of success will be extremely challenging to replicate going forward and longs must be cognizant of this.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has been one of the most compelling long term growth stories in all of retail. More recently, the company's been able to take full advantage (and then some) of a massive recovery in real estate and construction following the crisis and the numbers speak for themselves. HD, however, has also been a terrific capital return story as it has been rather generous with dividends as well as the topic of this article: the buyback.

I'll be using data I've lifted from company filings for this exercise.

We'll begin by having a look at HD's share count from the past six year-end periods in order to get a baseline for what it's been able to do.

HD's done a nice job of steady - if not huge - reductions over the past several years. This is owed to management's commitment to spending handsomely on the buyback and of course, for a company with HD's FCF production and outright fundamental growth, the results can be rather spectacular. That's been HD's formula for many years now and it has worked to be certain.

To put it another way, this chart shows the actual reduction in the float Y/Y to see each year's impact from the buyback.

The reductions are quite a bit lumpier than what is apparent from the chart above but over time, one thing is clear; HD has done a lot of good work with its buyback. The best year for the buyback - 2013 - saw a very impressive 7% reduction and if you think about a company HD's size, it is absolutely staggering. Over this time frame - the end of 2011 through the end of 2016 - HD's share count fell by 320M shares, or about 21% of our dataset's starting float. That's very significant progress and in particular, for a company the size of HD.

That's great, but so what? The real measure of success for a buyback is not just how much of the float has been removed but also the cost to do so. To define that, I've pulled how much was spent on the buyback each year as well as any proceeds from new shares and options. Those proceeds effectively reduce the amount of money spent on the buyback since we are looking at the full picture of HD's float, not strictly shares bought back. Thus, in order to fairly represent what HD's done, we need to include both proceeds and distributions in the final cost. Below, I've charted what HD has spent on a gross and net basis (with proceeds added back in) for our time period.

HD's spending has been robust throughout as it has averaged $6.7B annually during this time period. That certainly puts it in the upper echelon in terms of sheer dollars as very few companies can claim a commitment to the buyback like this. In addition, it you can see relatively minor reductions in the gross expense from new issuances, averaging just under $600M annually. At any rate, HD has ramped its efforts to reduce the float in the past several years, so what has it gotten for its trouble?

We already know that HD's float is 320M shares lower than it was at the start of our time frame. To achieve this, HD spent $33.5B on a gross basis and $30.7B on a net basis by my count. We'll use the latter number as our yardstick because, as I said, the idea is to look at the entire picture, not just gross purchases. If we use those numbers, HD has averaged $96 per share over the past five years for each share it has reduced the float by. That $96 includes all purchases and issuances as well as timing of its buys, which is critically important. If we compare that to today's share price around $146, it compares extremely favorably.

In other words, HD has reduced the float by a number of shares that would be worth $46.7B at today's share price but has spent a net $30.7B to do so. That leaves $16B in "profit" for shareholders, or the excess benefit shareholders have accrued from an extremely well executed buyback.

So why has HD's program been so good? HD has been successful in part due to the enormous amount of money it has spent; that never hurts. But apart from that, it has been able to return to shareholders almost 1.5X what it spent on the buyback because it bought opportunistically in the past. If we take a look at HD's chart, we can see why its buyback has been so successful.

While growth in the share price has slowed of late (relatively speaking), HD spent enormously when its stock was in the $70 to $80 range, meaning all those shares that were removed were done so at cheap prices. That's how you execute a buyback and management deserves tremendous credit for opening the spigot to the tune of $8.5B back in 2013 when the share price was low relative to today.

HD's buyback has been amazingly successful and it is certainly a big part of the reason why the stock has done so well. After all, without better than 20% of the float being removed in the past five years, its EPS growth wouldn't have been as high and its multiple likely would have suffered as well. But the prices at which HD was able to achieve that result are staggering and it really speaks to how well a buyback can function if executed properly.

Going forward, I'd caution that results like this likely aren't repeatable. Recall that HD bought heavily when the price of its stock was low and that is where the lion's share of the benefit originated from. At today's price, HD is obviously more robustly valued and let's be honest; the path forward for HD's earnings is nowhere near as clear as it was five years ago. I'm certainly not suggesting one should be bearish on HD right now because it's one of the best retailers anywhere. But what I am suggesting is that in five years, I don't think the stock price will have doubled from here. That, in turn, will make replicating the success we've just seen extremely difficult.

At any rate, HD shareholders should take solace in the fact that their buyback money is being spent very well and that this is not a case of a management team funneling money to a buyback that is just used to sop up executive compensation or the like. And when management goes to renew the buyback each year, know that this team knows exactly what it is doing.

