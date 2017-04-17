Caterpillar Has Kept Dividends Flat, Again

The board of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), the world's largest maker of construction and mining equipment which has been struggling in the downturn, has recently voted to keep the quarterly cash dividend flat at $0.77 per share. The dividend will become payable on May 20 to stockholders on record on April 24. The company is staying cautious by keeping a lid on dividends, and I believe investors should do the same.

Caterpillar is still a high dividend paying stock, currently offering a yield of 3.25%, which is substantially higher than the S&P-500's average dividend yield of 2.2% and 10-year Treasury yield of 2.26%. Moreover, Caterpillar comes with an incredible track record of paying higher dividends to shareholders for 23 consecutive years. It can still retain its dividend growth record by announcing a hike for the final quarter of 2017. But following the board's latest decision, Caterpillar will mark the seventh straight quarter of flat dividends, which is a big deal for a company that is known to increase payouts after every four to five quarters.

However, analysts at Goldman Sachs see a better future ahead for Caterpillar. A few days ago, Goldman Sachs added Caterpillar stock to their 'conviction buy' list, saying that some miners, who have been curtailing costs in the last few years, have now started to increase spending levels which can have a positive impact on machinery demand. Jerry Revich, the investment bank's analyst, wrote that for the first time in the last four years, 35% of the mining companies have given a higher capital spending guidance for the current year. Revich sees a potential of higher-mid-cycle earnings of $8 per share for Caterpillar. The analyst has a $120 price target on the stock, which depicts a gain of 26% from current levels of around $95.

However, it appears Goldman Sachs is late to this party. Caterpillar's shares have already gained almost 20% in the last nine months, easily outperforming the Dow Jones and the S&P-500 that have climbed 11.1% and 8.3% in the corresponding period.

Caterpillar's rally was fueled in large part by Donald Trump's ascension to the White House. Trump's pro-energy and pro-coal policies could help Caterpillar's struggling business units. In addition to this, the president has also promised to spend $1 trillion, or even more, on building the nation's infrastructure, which could lead to a surge in demand for Caterpillar's equipment. The company also stands to make a windfall if Trump allows developers to only use construction equipment manufactured by US companies.

Meanwhile, the improvement in the US economy, which continues to expand at a steady rate, while boasting low unemployment, and strong business and consumer confidence, can have a positive impact Caterpillar's operations in North America. The improvement in oil price environment, with the US benchmark WTI crude largely staying north of $50 a barrel throughout this year as opposed last year's average of around $43 a barrel, can lift the company's crucial energy business.

At the same time, the concerns regarding China's economic slowdown are also dissipating. Although economic growth in the largest Asian market could still drop from 6.7% in 2016 to 6.2% in 2018, as per Asian Development Bank's latest estimates, the situation isn't as bad as many initially feared. Moreover, a large number of other Asian countries could also offset the negative impact of China on global growth. According to ADP, around two-thirds of Asian countries could report an increase in GDP growth. This could work out well for Caterpillar which generates more than half of its revenues (56% in 4Q16) from international markets.

The optimism, however, is already baked into Caterpillar stock. The company's shares continue to trade around $95, up significantly from $75 a year earlier and just slightly below the 52-week high of $99.45, even though the company is facing a major federal investigation into its tax payments. The company's shares are also expensive. The stock is trading 29-times this year's and 21-times next year's earnings estimates, based on consensus data from Thomson Reuters.

The risks here, however, are that Trump's infrastructure plan may never see the light of the day. Although the president has said in a recent interview that he is working on the infrastructure bill, details, including about the bill's content and timing remain sketchy. Moreover, even if the infrastructure bill gets finalized, scoring a legislative win might prove challenging, as we've seen with the defeat of Trump's healthcare plan.

With the improvement in macro environment, as highlighted earlier, we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel, but it remains anyone's guess when this might translate into an actual turnaround for Caterpillar.

The company's revenues and earnings (EBITDA) slipped by 18% and 39% to $38.5 billion and $4.27 billion respectively in 2016, which extended the slide in revenue and EBITDA to the fourth year. Moreover, Caterpillar's cash flows have also come under pressure, with excess cash flows, after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends, falling to just $881 million in 2016 from as high as $4.6 billion in 2013, data from Morningstar shows. In this context, it's not surprising to see why Caterpillar has been keeping a lid on dividends.

Caterpillar itself believes that its short-term outlook is looking challenging, which is why the company has said that it is being "prudently cautious". As per the company's guidance for this year, it is expecting 2.6% drop in revenues to $37.5 billion and 15.2% drop in net profit per share (adjusted) to $2.90 per share. The drop in revenues and earnings will likely be accompanied by a drop in cash flows, which will make it difficult for Caterpillar to meaningfully grow dividends.

I suggest that investors, instead of buying into Trump-related optimism or Goldman Sachs's note, should exercise caution.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.