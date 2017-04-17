Move Over Tesla: Supercharger Network 2.0 Is About To Land

It has been my contention for the last four years or more that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) chief differentiator is its Supercharger network. These chargers are not only faster than the competition, but they are placed strategically so that travel for longer distances between cities is enabled.

This has been a genuine advantage for Tesla, and a legitimate bull argument for why some people therefore should buy the car when measured against the competition. It is most certainly responsible for approximately half of Tesla's current sales, all other things equal, in my opinion.

However, I have also said that this advantage will eventually come to an end. It was not a matter of if, but when. Someone was going to build a competing network - eventually. It may not be an identically architected Supercharger network - better in some areas, not as good in others, and this competitive dynamic will naturally vary over time - but it will arrive someday.

Well, that "someday" is finally here, not just in terms of talk, but concrete action.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) will be spending $2 billion on a non-proprietary electric car charging network, over a decade. The first $300 million of this pot - that would be 15% - has now obtained final approval from the federal government, and will be spent over the next 30 months (2.5 years). This announcement was made on April 14, 2017, and you can read the details here.

Another $200 million is expected to be spent during these initial 30 months in California alone. Final approval for this incremental California spend is expected imminently, as the comment period for the buildout proposal ended on April 10.

To be clear, that means $500 million in spending during these first 30 months - 300 million outside California, and $200 million inside California. Then, there would be three more installments of $500 million each, for a total of $2 billion.

Basically, for the $300 million part that was already approved this week, the plan calls for 2,500 chargers located in 11 metropolitan areas and along the freeways that connect them. Each station will contain 4-10 chargers capable of 150 kW-320 kW DC charging.

Tesla currently offers charging up to 135 kW in most cases. So these chargers will in applicable cases be more than twice as fast.

There also will be some slower 50-150 kW chargers placed inside the metropolitan areas, such as in parking garages, where people don't need the chargers to be as fast given that they are likely parking there for at least half an hour anyway. That is, as opposed to waiting by the car on the side of the road at a traditional gasoline-style rest stop.

These faster 150-320 kW chargers will be spaced on average 66 miles apart and be located in 39 states in this initial 30-month phase. Remember, California's decision to approve Volkswagen spending $200 million during these 30 months, which will be in addition to all of this, is expected imminently.

As you can imagine, the completion of this first phase of the buildout will be heavily weighted to 2019 as opposed to 2017 and 2018. However, we should see initial construction activity before 2017 draws to a close.

How does Volkswagen's investment compare to Tesla?

As of December 31, 2016, Tesla had 790 Supercharger sites with 5,043 connections among them. That's an average of 6.4 connections per site, in the zone of Volkswagen's initial build of 4-10 per site.

Also, those Tesla numbers are global. This first phase of Volkswagen's investment announced on Friday is for 39 states only. Seeing as California's amount is expected to be 40% of the total, that would imply Volkswagen will deploy 2,500 + 1,667 = 4,167 of them in this first 30-month phase alone, almost matching Tesla's global total of 5,043 as of the end of 2016. By the end of the decade's worth of investment, Volkswagen would have 16,667 high-speed chargers across the U.S.

Of course, Tesla also has destination charging sites - 4,148 of them globally, with an average of almost two connections per site. However, for that competition the other automakers already have plenty of installed base already. ChargePoint alone has 34,156 connections now, dwarfing Tesla already.

What about the dollars spent? Will Volkswagen out-spend Tesla?

As of December 31, 2016, Tesla's net book value for its Supercharger network was $207.2 million per the 10-K. Obviously, the initial investment was larger, but how much could this have depreciated in stages after the first Superchargers came up approximately four years prior?

In comparison, Volkswagen will spend $300 million outside California over the next 30 months, and another $200 million inside California. That's $500 million. Then rinse and repeat three more times for a total of $2 billion over a decade. That's one single automaker's investment.

We obviously don't know what Tesla will spend on its Supercharger network in the future. Considering the congestion we see at some sites - cars waiting in line for a charging spot - one must assume that Tesla will continue to spend money on its proprietary network. Whether this spending can match Volkswagen's U.S. network buildout or not remains to be seen. One might think that Tesla's Model 3 will cause tremendous stress on the current Supercharging network given the expectations of Model 3 sales vastly exceeding the sales of Models S and X.

Impact to Tesla: This is important

First, the pro-Tesla argument: Using an adapter, Tesla should be able to use these chargers. Therefore, this network helps Tesla too.

However, Tesla already has a network, the Supercharger network that started in 2012. The other automakers don't have a proper well-functioning and otherwise practical long-distance electric car charging network. So, this should help them dramatically more. When you go from 0 to 2,500 high-speed chargers - before even counting California's $200 million - in 30 months, that's a far greater impact than adding to an already built-out network.

Going beyond the first 30 months, you can extrapolate these numbers by 4x in order to get a feel for where this is going in the next ten years, when the $2 billion spend by Volkswagen is supposed to be complete. We would be talking about 10,000 high-speed chargers at that point (2,500 x 4) outside California alone. Adding a pro-rata share of spend for California, and you end up with 16,667 Volkswagen chargers in total.

The end of a Tesla argument

We have heard it for years, as indeed I was the one started making it in late 2012 or early 2013: One of Tesla's chief advantages has been its Supercharging network.

This argument is now coming to an end. While it will take a couple of years for Volkswagen to catch up in terms of the construction activity, the die has been cast and April 14, 2017, marks the first operational day of the next generation of an electric charging network. Eventually, Volkswagen's network will be larger and faster (320 kW vs. 135 kW or thereabouts) than Tesla's current Supercharger network.

Who will be able to use this network?

Basically, all automakers will be able to use it. The major beneficiaries will be those who come to market with 150 kW (or higher) capacity cars. While we do not yet have all the details, and some specs are fluid, it is expected that Jaguar (NYSE:TTM), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) and Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIY) could be three of the first to make use of these kinds of speed. Porsche in 2019 may be capable of as much as 320 kW.

Yes, I know: Some cars have been announced with the implication that they will launch with as little as 50, 80 or 100 kW chargers, but when they finally reach U.S. dealerships in 2018 or early 2019, you might see them accepting 150 kW.

Ford (NYSE:F) also is likely to be on board with a suitable 300-mile range SUV all-electric product by 2020, and General Motors (NYSE:GM) is keeping its card close to the vest. Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Hyundai (OTC:HYMPY), Kia (OTC:KIMTF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Lucid Motors, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Mitsubishi would be some of the obvious brands to utilize this network with products that enter the market in various stages in 2017-2022. My list of models that will be in the market by 2022 counts 140 different cars.

Anecdotally, how will this play out?

I'm sure you have heard it too: Some large portion of current or future (Model 3) Tesla say that the single biggest reason they are staying with - or going with - Tesla, is the Supercharging network. They may not be loyal to the Tesla car per se, but the superior Tesla fueling network is the determining factor for so many current and future (Model 3) buyers.

Therefore, Volkswagen's build-out of its - to be larger and faster -Supercharger network, open for all automakers, will take away this loyalty to Tesla. These people will now consider the Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan Leaf 2.0, Jaguar i-Pace, Audi eTron or Mercedes EQ-C, as the Supercharger is no longer a differentiator. In 2022, I estimate 140 different models.

Stock market reaction: Timing uncertain

How soon will the stock market figure this out? It's impossible to say. In a totally rational world, this would have a huge impact immediately, given the scale and certainty of this announcement. It really shouldn't be all that difficult for money managers to see that Tesla's chief advantage in selling its product, just went out the window.

However, the reality may be otherwise. I would not be surprised to see that it will take the better part of the next 9-15 months for this to play out. The first chargers should be installed near the end of 2017, with accelerated deployment throughout 2018. Combine this Supercharging network with the launch of the Jaguar i-Pace in June 2018 and the Audi eTron perhaps a couple of months thereafter, and then it should be obvious even to the most distracted money manager what has transpired.

What about Volkswagen's own EVs for the U.S. market?

While I have you on the line, I can provide the following update following the New York Auto Show: Volkswagen has decided on the three first EVs based on the MEB platform for the U.S. market:

2020: Compact SUV

2021: SUV

2022: Sedan

Those three models will be outfitted with potentially different battery sizes, but in at least some of them, 83 kWh capacity already is a certainty. There is the potential that at least one or two of them could get up to 100-105 kWh batteries, but the final numbers have not been decided.

These models are strictly the Volkswagen brand - as opposed to Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini and others - as opposed to the Volkswagen Group. They also are the ones that will for sure be available in the U.S. market. There will be additional models available for Europe and China. In total, there will be 30 models by 2025, from all the VW Group brands.