Netflix Remains A Buy And Hold Into Earnings

Long-term investors should maintain positions, but upside is more subdued as we re-rate to a $160.73 price target, and down-rate to buy from a high conviction buy.

So, some of my premium subscribers have requested me to write an article on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or at least clarify my stance going into this quarter. Now, obviously, Netflix is trading in-line with my prior price target of $144, and basically peaked at $146 in the beginning of April. So, some are beginning to wonder if my stance shifts negative, or remains positive.

Well, upon examining the situation more closely, we generally believe the investment thesis of buying and holding Netflix makes sense going into this quarter. Yes, tech stocks are subjected to cyclical asset rotations, and the market could swoon in summer. But, if you could hold onto Netflix following Icahn's dump, I'm certain you can handle a Trump-Dump scenario too. Hence, it should remain a long-term investment holding.

What changed in my prior assessment?

The international growth narrative is what's driving my revenue estimate, as it's increasingly probable that Netflix will at least reach 52 million in international subscribers by the mid-point of the year, which means the company can at least recognize revenues from the mean of net new subscription adds over 6 months, which implies that it has to reach a specific number by Q2'17. Hence, this quarter is the hump quarter, because we're hoping the visibility offered via management outlook reinforces the consensus view, as the optionality for other growth segments to offset a slowdown in international additions is not here.

Basically, we have no other growth levers to rely upon following pricing increases applied to grandfathered subscription plans, and pricing mix-shift from subscribers moving up to 4K/4-device streaming plans.

Hence, I model my estimates to conform with this reality. Whether NFLX offers guidance of 52 million in international members for Q2'17 is the key data point to watch for. Estimates hinge on this figure, more so than anything else, and valuation swings on revenue growth trajectory and not margin expansion.

Furthermore, we believe contribution margin will improve in-line with historical trends, as management is managing its content cost ramp to trend slightly slower than its projected sales growth. Hence, we're not concerned by the profit narrative, as I've revised my dil. EPS estimate to $1.16 versus my prior estimate of $0.97. We think Netflix has an easier path to improving profitability than meeting consensus targets on revenue this year, though consensus estimates on revenue seem marginally achievable within tens of millions.

We've increased our revenue estimate from $10.9 billion to $11.285 billion, which compares to current consensus estimates of $11.23 billion for the current fiscal year. I'm slightly more optimistic on revenue and earnings in-light of modest adjustments to my international growth model, which assumes a 40% increase in addressable internet penetration, which is where we're trending given historical data, and promising surveys in European and Asian demographics.

Source: Cho's Tech Research

As such, we're moving our estimates upwards with the rest of the herd. Yes, very little imagination on our part (really, not much changes in subscription land). While, recent news suggests that Netflix could run into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as another would-be competitor given increased emphasis on media, and sustained efforts to push into the living room via Apple TV.

Again, not much has changed, in the investment thesis. The only thing that's pertinent on the minds of sophisticated investors is whether we confront a figure above or below the 52 million international subscription water mark that either confirms/denies expectations set by investors and analysts.

Final thoughts

I'm raising my price target to $160.73 from my prior estimate of $144.46. The upside is more diminished; hence, I'm not pounding the table here. But, I do acknowledge that it remains a long-term buy and hold for investors that can maintain positions through volatility.

We believe the stock is still attractive, but with the added caveat that expectation risk is heightened going into this quarter, and would swing primarily on international subscription additions.

We reiterate our buy recommendation on Netflix, and reduce our recommendation from High Conviction Buy.

About Cho's Technology Research

Cho's Technology Research is SA's premier technology research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into tech companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. The promotional price period will end soon! Subscribers get a free two-week trial upon checkout and can cancel at any point in time. For more information click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.