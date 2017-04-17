Cabot Oil & Gas: The Cage Door Is Opening

The balance sheet is strong, and the stock could return 15%+ this year and more in 2018. Much more.

However, that dynamic is changing and the company is already seeing higher realized prices. But the big gain will come in 2018.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) has been an underperforming stock for a few years due to a lack of adequate pipeline exit capacity out of northeast Pennsylvania. The company is like a thoroughbred race horse locked in the starting gate. However, that dynamic is changing with new pipelines slated to come into service this year and especially in 2018. As a result, and combined with natural gas firming above $3/MMBtu, Cabot is now a much more attractive investment opportunity moving forward.

Source: Williams Company

The big news back in February was FERC's approval for the construction of Williams Partners' (NYSE:WPZ) Atlantic Sunrise pipeline. Atlantic Sunrise (shown in red) will enable Cabot to deliver gas to the Transco mainline. It will also enable the company to start receiving higher realized prices for its gas production (Washington D.C. and Gulf Coast benchmarks). The pipeline is expected to go in-service in mid-2018.

As the graphic below show, Atlantic Sunrise will unlock the cage that has kept Cabot Oil & Gas' reserves bottled up:

Source: March Presentation

Note that COG has firm transportation contracts for 1 Bcf/d of the 1.7 Bcf/d capacity on Sunrise. Considering COG's Q4 production was an estimated ~2 Bcf/d (exit rate), the Sunrise pipeline - along with the other projects listed above - will enable the company to effectively double its production by year-end 2018. However, if investors wait until 2018 to invest in COG - they will likely pay significantly more than Friday's closing price of $24.

That is because several additional pipelines already completed in the western part of Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio are having a tangential effect on COG's realized prices (See Tallgrass' REX Pipeline for example). As a result, and despite a very mild winter, COG reported a substantial uplift in estimated realized prices for January and February - almost double that of the prior year:

Source: March Presentation

That bodes well for a very strong Q1 EPS report (due out on Friday, April 28).

Meantime, Oil & Gas 360 reports that other large pipeline projects currently under construction - including Energy Transfer Partners LP's (NYSE:ETP) Rover and TransCanada Corp's (NYSE:TRP) Leach XPress - will also move gas out of the Marcellus and Utica shale basins to markets in Canada, the U.S. Midwest and Southeast, and to Gulf Coast export terminals. ETP's $4.2 billion Rover gas pipeline - connecting Pennsylvania to Ontario, Canada - is expected to be completed by late 2017. In all, O&G360 estimates that at least 5 pipelines capable of transporting over 7 Bcf/d from the Marcellus and Utica are scheduled to open in 2017. Five more pipelines due to complete in 2018 will be capable of moving another 5 Bcf/d out of the region.

This is very bullish for COG - considered to have the most prolific wells in the Marcellus. COG's 4th generation Marcellus 8,000 ft lateral wells are delivering an estimated 150% before tax IRR based on Leidy Line strip pricing of $2.32/MMBtu in 2017, and $2.29/MMBtu in 2018. And that is where the Leidy forward curve was trading up until recently. However, note a recent ~$0.30 move up to $2.70/MMBtu for the winter of 2017/2018:

Source: Natural Gas Intelligence

From the previous graphic, that is about the price Cabot realized in January and February of this year. No doubt about it: prices are rising for COG's production.

Investment Thesis

COG has emerged from the commodity price down-cycle with a very strong balance sheet. As of year-end 2016, the company had $500 million in cash, $1.5 billion in debt, $2.2 billion in liquidity, a net debt to capitalization ration of 28.5%, and a net debt to TTM EBITDAX of only 1.8x.

The company was able to keep its balance sheet intact over the past couple of years by combining its tier-1 Marcellus wells with an active hedge program. For 2017, 36% of production will receive a fixed price of ~$2.29/Mcf (low at first glance, but remember that is a price at which COG's wells return an estimated 150% IRR); 51 Bcf (~7% of annual production at 2 Bcf/d) is hedged at $3.23/Mcf; 35 Bcf hedged at over $3/Mcf; and collars on 1.8 million bbls of Eagle Ford oil production with an average floor of $50/bbl and an average cap above $56/bbl.

The company expects to grow total production by 5-10% this year, while increasing its exit-rate oil production from the Eagle Ford by 50%. COG plans to spend $720 million in FY17 to drill 90 net wells (60 Marcellus, 30 Eagle Ford) and complete 90 net wells (51 Marcellus, 39 Eagle Ford). However, of that $720 million only ~$225 million is estimated for maintenance in order to keep current production flat.

As a result, COG could generate significant free cash flow this year of an estimated $265 million. That could enable the company to reduce its leverage even further - perhaps close to 1.0-1.2x by the end of the year.

The bottom line is that COG well exit 2017 with a very strong balance sheet and will enter 2018 in a position to potentially double production (due to the availability of additional in-service exit capacity) while at the same time receiving higher realized prices. That's a win-win scenario.

Risks

The obvious risks include a deteriorating commodity price environment for both oil and gas and lower than expected results via the drill-bit in both the Marcellus and Eagle Ford.

As SA Editor Michelle Carini pointed out in her weekly Energy Recap, the U.S. active oil rig count recently hit a 2-year high and the natural gas rig count was 162 - up 73 yoy. Meantime, the EIA reports that while the natural gas inventory level has come down from the very top of its 5-year range, it is still above the 5-year average:

High inventory levels and the increasing rig-count are counter-balanced by increasing exports (primarily via LNG and by pipeline to Mexico) and the on-coming summer air-conditioning season, which is increasingly powered by gas as opposed to coal.

The EIA estimates that LNG exports will continue to ramp up to an estimate 12 Bcf/d by 2020, and that alone will keep demand strong for increasing natural gas production.

Source: EIA

But as National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) recently found out, even though its Northern Access Pipeline had been previously approved by FERC, the state of New York announced last week it would deny a permit for construction. NFG's stock closed down more than $5 last Monday on the news. This "11th hour" decision is an example of the extreme regulatory hurdles and risks that are incurred by those company's that build and utilize natural gas pipelines. Cabot expects to spend $70 million (~10% of the total FY17 budget) on pipeline infrastructure this year.

Summary & Conclusion

Cabot Oil and Gas has had its prolific Marcellus acreage bottled up for a couple years now. But that dynamic is changing and the company is already seeing higher realized prices which should lead to an excellent Q1 EPS report due out on April 28th. The Q1 report is likely to wake investors up as to the earnings power of this company and will be a positive catalyst moving into the rest of the year.

Additional pipelines coming online this year and by the end of 2018 will enable to both double production - which it will easily be able to do with excellent wells and strong balance sheet - and receive higher realized prices.

COG should generate over $265 million in FCF this year and could end the year with close to a 1.0x leverage ratio. The company should earn an estimated $0.10/share in Q1 and close to $0.50/share for FY2017. At 10x expected full-year 2017 cash flow, the company should trade up to $28 this year. That's up 16% from Friday's close at $24. But the real gains will come in 2018 when the company will be able to double production and receive higher realized prices to boot. The question for investors is: why wait? Take advantage of market opportunities (like Friday's sell-off) to accumulate shares. By the end of 2018, I would expect COG to be pushing up against it all time high in the neighborhood of $40.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.