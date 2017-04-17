AMD Set To Drop Or Rally Into Earnings?

Recent price action looks bearish, when viewing the pricing data in isolation. But, given the near-term impact of AMD’s earnings release, we would be buyers here.

Furthermore, we anticipate better than expected MPU share gains versus Intel, because of lower-end MPU pricing, which still impact AMD’s gross margins favorably.

AMD’s pricing strategy is very aggressive, and if Intel were to match AMD’s current pricing curve, it would diminish Intel’s gross margins too substantially.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) remains my most promising semiconductor pick for 2017 despite the recent pullback. I believe the recent sell-off discounts the potential upside from better than expected market share gains in both MPUs and GPUs on sustained profitability.

Though, some would argue that I'm too optimistic on my expected revenue/earnings estimates, I continue to stand by my estimates when taking into consideration recent channel commentary from Pacific Crest, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) guidance revision lower, and various other data points that suggests meaningful upside to revenue/earnings once we move into 2H'17.

Just recently, AMD unveiled pricing details for the Ryzen 5-series SKUs, which we anticipate volume growth from that segment, as the pricing curve for Ryzen series is trending lower than my initial estimates. Therefore, AMD is looking to be more price competitive, which suggests that MPU volume growth may surprise expectations set by investors and sell-side analysts.

Ryzen delivers on performance, but what about pricing?

Source: Cho's Tech Research

From what I can gather so far, I believe AMD's pricing is trending below "leaked figures." When extrapolating further, we're projecting price announcements that are 26% below rumored pricing from Ryzen 5 1300 onwards.

We believe AMD's trending towards disruptive pricing in the consumer MPU market, and while the near-term impact isn't significant to Intel investors. We're expecting more meaningful volume ramp once we move past the summer months, where PC OEMs will package performance at even cheaper prices. As such, we're getting incremental insights/news from channel checks, and leaked performance/price points that may suggest better than expected MPU share gains than what was initially embedded into my financial estimates.

Furthermore, we believe that the discrepancy in pricing is too large for OEMs to ignore. Given the high-volume segment is highly price sensitive, there's a never-ending rat chase to get more performance at lower price points. Therefore, we believe consumers will adopt more AMD MPUs, once the channel fills for AMD-branded desktops/notebooks where pricing is lower, and features are better for desktops and notebooks.

As such, we're anticipating AMD to pry more market share away from Intel in the immediate 12-month time frame. Though, the scope of market share gains is difficult to quantify, or ascertain, as Intel does utilize creative methods to retain OEMs via rebates/discounts. We're certain the effectiveness of Intel's strategy is more diminished, as Intel manages to a 60%-62% gross margin target. Intel's gross margin would diminish quite considerably if it were to match AMD on performance and price. Hence, we don't anticipate Intel to reduce profitability, for the sake of chasing AMD out of the low-end of the market.

Recent price action has been ugly…

Following the negative Goldman Sachs report, the bullish sentiment has diminished quite considerably. We remain optimistic on the long term, and expect sales/earnings to deliver above consensus estimates by a healthy margin. We will disclose our financial model pre-earnings announcement to our premium subscribers first, so subscribe to Cho's Tech Research to gain access to our latest research.

Source: TC2000

That being the case, the stock is now testing the major support line at $12.30. To be honest, we're not certain if this level will hold, as there's been tons of volatility in semiconductor stocks this week. We believe AMD should be bought on this pullback, as quarterly earnings/news will most likely lift the stock leading up to, and following the earnings announcement.

Furthermore, we're aware this isn't a perfect head and shoulder formation. Though, it looks close enough to one. Hence, we must weigh the psychological impact of shares breaking further below the horizontal neckline.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I'm somewhat skeptical, as I don't anticipate AMD to trend further below that key support area, but I would imagine $11.00 as the next support area. That being the case, we're within weeks from AMD's earnings/sales announcement. Given, the near-term impact of financial news, we think investors should stay onboard AMD until there's a confirmed inflection in the current investment thesis.

We remain more convinced in the steps taken by management to strategically grow the business, improve gross margins, and sustain OpEx efficiency gains. We can acknowledge that AMD's business is difficult to value given inflection in sales/earnings, which reduces visibility. Notwithstanding, the company is heavily undervalued, assuming sustained share gains in both the GPU and MPU segment, and view risk/reward favoring AMD bulls disproportionately.

Final thoughts

Given recent price volatility, AMD is more difficult to hold onto. Investors can accumulate positions in AMD via cost averaging to diminish position volatility. Furthermore, we're anticipating more limited downside from current levels, so instead of trimming positions it would be more opportune to buy shares on the recent pullback. The stock is likely to exhibit some momentum going into its earnings release, and we anticipate sentiment from both the buy-side and sell-side to shift favorably following the announcement of Q2'17 outlook.

As such, investors should take advantage of reduced prices, because we don't anticipate AMD to trade at these reduced levels for much longer.

We continue to reiterate our high conviction buy recommendation and $22.29 price target.

