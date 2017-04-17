Could Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Have Something?

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RNN) is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to targeting specific proteins localized in human cancer cells but not in healthy tissues for the treatment of cancer. This approach is in conjunction with this current trend in cancer research to increase efficacy and safety. RNN has three major drug candidates in clinical trials for some tough cancers with unmet or under met markets. RNN is developing its first candidate, RX-3117, in ongoing phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and metastatic muscle invasive bladder cancer. Supinoxin, its second candidate, is being evaluated in phase 2 clinical trial in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Finally, Archexin is under analysis in a phase 2 clinical trial in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Gemcitabine is currently the leading treatment for pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, however, resistance to gemcitabine occurs in approximately 25% to 40% of cancer patients over time of treatment, which reduces overall treatment efficacy and further limits options for patients. Resistance of cancers to gemcitabine treatment occurs due to its short natural half life, rapid metabolism, and opponent process increased expression of ribonucleotide reductase. Exploration of slower release and more effective delivery of gemcitabine as well as inhibition of pathways such as ATF2 to sensitize gemcitabine responses are ongoing. However, RNN has a different approach.

RX-3117, RNN's lead pancreatic cancer oral prodrug, has shown superior efficacy to gemcitabine in preclinical studies. More importantly, RX-3117 anti-cancer activity is retained in human cell cancer lines made resistant to gemcitabine. It is activated by the enzyme uridine cytidine kinase 2, which is present (and often overexpressed) only in cancer cells. Once activated, RX-3117 inhibits DNA and RNA synthesis, leading to cancer cell death. It has received FDA orphan drug designation for pancreatic cancer, and completed stage 1 (10 patients) of a phase 1b/2a clinical trial in 2016 for metastatic pancreatic cancer with the second stage (up to 40 more patients) ongoing due to efficacy thresholds having been met. RX-3117 is also currently being evaluated in stage 1 of a phase 1b/2a trial for advanced bladder cancer.

Primary endpoints for pancreatic cancer RX-3117 phase 1b/2a study include progression free survival (NYSE:PFS), objective clinical response rate, and reduction in tumor size. Secondary endpoints include time to disease progression, overall response rate and duration of response, and safety. 88% of the patients in the study have received at least 4 prior therapies (including gemcitabine based therapies). These patients would usually be offered palliative or best supportive care, as there are no approved treatments for pancreatic cancer patients who have failed 3 or more prior therapies, with an expected survival of less than two months. Interim data for phase 2a pancreatic cancer study has been presented at ESMO, and included 20% of the patient population having a 4 month PFS, and another 20% of the patient population (for 40% total) showing 2.5 month PFS. Adverse events were mild to moderate, including fatigue.

Another protein that is selectively overexpressed in cancer cells and absent in normal tissue is phosphorylated p68 (P-p68). P-p68 is believed to increase the activity of cancer related genes including core components of cell division control, cyclin D1, C-jun, and c-myc. Supinoxin, RNN's second oral drug candidate, binds and inhibits P-p68. Results of a phase 1 doseage study for Supinoxin were reported at EMSO in October, 2016. Clinical activity has been observed in patients with breast, neuro-endocrine, paraganglioma, head and neck, and colorectal cancers. A phase 2a study was initiated by RNN for triple negative breast cancer, and initial readout is expected in the second half of 2017. Triple negative breast cancer is predicted to have an unmet market of between 2 and 6 billion dollars per year. RNN has presented preclinical data evaluating supinoxin for renal and pancreatic cancer as well.

Akt-1 is the overexpressed cancer protein target of RNN's third (anti-sense therapy) candidate, Archexin, the only activated Akt-1 inhibitor currently in clinical trials. Due in part to its outstanding safety profile and preclinical evidence, FDA granted orphan drug designation to archexin in the treatment of 5 cancers: renal, pancreatic, ovarian, stomach, and glioblastoma. Stage 1 of a phase 2a clinical trial from 2015 showed that in metastatic renal cell carcinoma patients previously treated with multiple therapies, archexin treatment produced both stable disease and reduction in tumor burden. 3 patients experienced up to 36% reduction in tumor size between 2 and 6 cycles of treatment. Stage 2 of this phase 2a study of archexin in combination with everolimus compares the combination to everolimus alone in patients with metastatic renal carcinoma.

Announced in April 2017, a 10:1 reverse split was approved by management and the board of directors. The company seems appreciative of the commitment of shareholders and stated that such commitment enabled progress of clinical trials. With RNN currently trading at approximately 46 cents per share, this will bring the value to $4.66 post-split. The company announced in the annual report for 2016 that it had about 20 million in cash on hand, and spent about 10 million in 2016 on research and development. One would expect this expense to rise significantly heading deeper into mid and late stage trials, but the company advises that it has enough cash on hand to carry them into early 2018.

Investing in early biotechnology companies carries many risks, the first and foremost being failure of clinical trials. Another risk of holding long-term is dilution. This company has a solid research platform and a solid pipeline of 3 specific cancer-targeting mechanisms. Although one would like to see biotechnology companies raise money at higher and higher share valuation with progress, it just isn't usually the case. In fact, the best prices on company stock are often obtained deep into expensive pivotal phase 3 clinical trials after successive dilution. Strong Bio recommends putting RNN on the watchlist, and only investing deep into phase 3 after dilutive events and positive interim data, or after FDA breakthrough therapy designation is given (a rare occurrence but possible with this platform). 3 analysts currently provide a 1 year target of $2.33 per share which is presumed to be 23 dollars after the reverse split.

