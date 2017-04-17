Crunching The Numbers On Tesla's Semi

Tesla's Semi Truck's will likely have self-driving capabilities, greatly reducing costs relative to the industry's current technology.

Semi truck sales will were 250,000 in the US in 2016, if Tesla captures 20% of this market with an $155K ASP it will be an $8B revenue opportunity.

On Thursday April 14th Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla would be unveiling an all electric semi truck this September.

Intro

On Thursday Elon triggered a panic attack across Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) nation when he tweeted about unveiling a semi truck in September.

Rumors of an electric semi truck from Tesla have been persistent since Elon mentioned the concept in his Master Plan, Part Deux blog post.

According to LinkedIn, Tesla's truck program is run by none other than Jerome Guillen, the former program manager for the Model S. Guillen not only has as background of phenomenal execution with the Model S, but worked on trucks at Daimler before joining Tesla.

Transferring the battery and manufacturing expertise from consumer cars to commercial trucks is an exciting new chapter for Tesla's business model.

Not The First Sustainable Semi

A startup by the name of Nikola Motors recently launched a semi truck based on hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Their product received a lot of hype in the trucking industry, and was able to rack up 7,000 pre-orders, worth an estimated $2.3B (assuming an ASP of $300-400K).

This is likely to be one of Tesla's premier competitors as they enter the truck industry.

Estimating The Size Of The Semi Truck Market

Nikola Motor's ability to generate 7,000 pre orders despite having no product history, or track record is very impressive. This shows there is a lot of pent up demand in the trucking industry for more sustainable solutions.

Tesla's combination of a global brand presence and growing reputation for quality as well as tech leadership (self-driving capabilities & safety), makes me think they could outsell Nikola Motors with their fully electric semi.

Class 8 truck sales (semi trucks & 18 wheelers) were 250,000 in the US in 2016, according to numbers from ACT Research. Based on this infographic from the Truckers Report, the average cost of a cab for a semi is ~$155,000. Combining these stats leads us to believe there is approximately a market opportunity of $39B annually in the US for Tesla's Semi.

If we assume Tesla could capture 20% of this market in the long term, that would equate to roughly $8B in annual revenue, more than either the Model S or X is doing right now.

Beyond selling trucks directly, there is also a massive opportunity for Tesla to remotely operate a robotic fleet of semi's, similar to its vision for the Tesla Network.

If Tesla's Semi Truck has level 5 autonomy (full self-driving capabilities) it will eventually not need a driver in the front seat. Over 25% of the expenses of operating a commercial truck are from paying the driver.

Additionally, Tesla's software algorithm's never have to sleep, so the trucks go theoretically drive for 23+ hours straight. The status quo requires trucks to be sitting idle for half the day as drivers need to rest. Tesla's trucks would only need to stop to recharge.

If Tesla could repurpose its battery swap technology for its Semi Truck, the vehicles could drive for 12 hours straight on a single charge and then stop for 30 minutes for a battery swap, and be right on their way. Setting up these battery swap charging stations along major highway routes with the most truck traffic, makes a lot of sense.

No drivers means Tesla's Semi Truck will cheaper to operate and the cargo will arrive in half the time. If this vision plays out, it's easy to see Tesla not only disrupting the trucking industry, but the rail industry as well.

There's significant debate about whether railcars or trucks are cheaper. If Tesla's solution is magnitudes better than any truck currently on the market, it would stand to additionally grab marketshare from railcar transactions.

In short, if Tesla is successful at integrating level 5 autonomy into its trucks, they will have an addressable market much larger than the current semi truck industry.

Successful Semi-Truck Launch Impact on Tesla's Valuation

As I've written before, Tesla's Model 3 already has 500,000+ pre-orders and could drive Tesla to $500+ per share.

The successful launch of an autonomous semi truck would be a bigger revenue contributor than the Model S.

The US semi truck market opportunity of $40B is exciting, but beyond that the potential of operating a robotic truck logistics network is inevitably an even bigger prize.

As Tesla continues to expand beyond its core competency in luxury cars, its valuation will continue to reflect its status as a technology company, not an auto company.

Superior autopilot software continues to differentiate Tesla's products, and will allow for drastically cheaper operational costs in the trucking industry.

Tesla's Semi Truck will not generate revenue until 2019 at the earliest. However, when the product launches, it has the potential to add $8B to Tesla's top-line, if it can capture 20% of the US market. Beyond this if Tesla can launch its truck internationally and deploy self-driving capabilities, the opportunity will be much larger.

As of today, I remain cautious in assigning any value to Tesla's truck business. The idea is exciting, but risks are present, and it's at least two years away from becoming a reality.

Risks Associated With Tesla's Semi Program

There's no doubt Tesla has a lot on its plate right now. With the Model 3 launch just around the corner, the acquisition of Solarcity barely 6 months old, and the Gigafactory's production ramp in progress, things are moving quickly to say the least.

If Tesla begins to dedicate significant amount of capital to building out production capacity for its Semi it will delay profitability for several years. This will make the company even more prone to bankruptcy if a recession were to hit.

The most intensive capital needs for launching a new product like this come during factory tooling, and building out the machinery on the production line. If Tesla starts doing this before they are generating significant cash flow from the Model 3, the company's burn rate stands to balloon, and they will inevitably need to raise significantly more capital.

Conclusion

Investing in Tesla is by no means a safe proposition, but it sure is an exciting one. CEO Elon Musk continues to defy skeptics at every turn, and has a seemingly never ending string of ideas for new categories for Tesla to enter.

If Tesla can disrupt the commercial heavy truck market similar to what it has done with luxury sedans and SUVs it will be a revenue opportunity in excess of $8B, annually.

A lot of questions will be answered in September when Tesla unveils its Semi Truck. Until then, let the speculation begin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.