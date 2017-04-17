Boston Beer: New 52-Week Low Is A Reminder To Short

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) has just hit a 52-week low and has been declining for the better part of two years now. The business model of making and selling beer doesn't get any simpler, but it's a tough industry to maintain a competitive position in. In the case of Boston Beer, declining sales have led this company to see less than adequate performance in the stock. Thus, a low valuation has set in, especially when viewed relative to peers. There's also a large short interest built into the float. Yet, that high short interest is warranted and, in fact, investors should short this name as the company lacks a significant catalyst to drive growth and, as a result, a continued slide in the stock is warranted.

Source: Boston Beer

Analyzing Relative Yield

With stable industries like the beer industry, yield becomes all the more important component of stocks like SAM. The current yield of this stock is 0%. Per the company's recent 10-K, "Since its inception, the Company has not paid dividends and does not currently anticipate paying dividends on its Class A or Class B Common Stock in the foreseeable future." So, there's no timeline on when shareholders might see and that's not a great bargaining chip for this company. When viewed against competitors like AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) with a 3.12% yield and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) with a 1.73% yield, it's tough to say investors will have a stronger total return over the long term relative to competitors.

It's not as though SAM can't afford to pay a dividend. Last year, the company posted free cash flow of $104.28 million and the preceding year, $94.4 million. While it's not wise to deplete free cash flow just for the sake of having a dividend, the company could prevent its stock from sliding so much if it provided a simple 2% yield. Hypothetically speaking, if the company were to pay out $50 million in dividends each year, which is realistic in light of its free cash flow and net income of $87 million last year, it would provide a $5.38/share payout for an effective yield of 3.87%.

Another interesting factor to consider is short interest. With a stock that has seen such heavy downward momentum, there should be a relatively high amount of shorts present. Additionally, since there is no yield, the cost of shorting this stock is low relative to shorting competitors' stocks. With that being said, the shorts have been camping out in this stock for quite some time as the short interest, as a percentage of the float, is over 25%. A short squeeze is absolutely in the cards with this stock, especially if the company were to announce that it was paying a dividend. Yet, the lack of a dividend now just means the cost of shorting this stock is lower, and with the company's statement that it doesn't plan on paying a dividend any time soon means that shorting is still the best play on the stock.

Source: GuruFocus

Is SAM A Buyout Target?

Perhaps the company doesn't need a dividend to trigger a short squeeze; but, what it does need is a significant growth profile or it risks a perpetual slide in its equity. To answer this question, we have to think first about the valuation of SAM. Below are the current trading multiples for Boston Beer versus competitors Molson Coors, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), and AB InBev.

Source: Capital IQ

On an EV/Sales basis, SAM has one of the lowest multiples, only undercut by BREW's 1.3x. Larger competitors all have EV/Sales multiples upwards of 5x, clearly showcasing the large differential. Both EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT tell a similar story for SAM, with this company having the lowest multiples. With an EV/EBITDA of 8.7x and an EV/EBITDA of 11.9x, the company trades at a significant discount to competitors. Interestingly enough, the company has one of the lower diluted P/E multiples out of the group, at 20.5x. Molson Coors trades at a significant discount to peers when looking at this multiple, with a P/E of just 10.2x.

Yet, there's a real disconnect in calling SAM undervalued because the company's margins aren't nearly as positive as some competitors. While its gross margin is strong at 50% (mid-pack in the peer group), its EBITDA margin and EBIT margin trails some of the larger peers. Companies like BUD, DEO, and STZ have margins in these categories around 30%, if not higher. Being a full 10 to 15 percentage points below that in these categories tells me the company deserve to trade at the lower level it currently is.

I'd say the only saving grace is the net income margin, as it is close to 10% and the company isn't losing a massive amount from operating income to the bottom line, which could be viewed as a slight strength. Should the market be trading up this name to multiple levels more in line with averages? Sure, but statistics like margins are clearly a drawback for this company and explains why the company trades at a discount.

Source: Capital IQ

There's a few more interesting things about Boston Beer that investors should be cognizant of. Another item that complements the low valuation is the fact that sales, EBITDA, EBIT, and net income for this company have all been falling YOY. Sales are down 5.57%, compared to an average growth rate of 9.1%. EBITDA is down 6.19% compared to an average 5.6% growth. EBIT growth is actually negative for the group, but SAM is still below the group, down 12.15% versus the peer average down 8.1%. The slide in net income YOY continues the tale of a weakening income statement.

Source: Capital IQ

Based upon the fact that this stock has been sliding for the better part of two years now, any potential acquirer that bids for SAM would be getting a relatively good deal. The low trading multiples relative to comps fully support this. The weak EBITDA and EBIT margins will have to become a core focus, however. Yet, seeing as how AB InBev and SABMiller just merged in a massive, hundred billion dollar deal, Boston Beer being acquired may be viewed as anticompetitive. We'd have to see a spinoff from this massive new company or more diversity in the industry for antitrust issues to not be present. This isn't to say a deal can't be done, it's just not what shareholders should bank on.

One thing investors should know is that this company has incredibly low debt. With a debt/total capital of 0.11% and a debt/EBITDA of 0.0x, the company has negligible leverage. So, rather than being a buyout target, SAM could kick start growth by being an acquirer. In any acquisition, debt is assumed by the target and, clearly, SAM has the balance sheet capabilities to do that.

A quick note on the valuation is that it's justified. Just because a stock is trading with a low relative valuation does not mean it should be bought. Undervalued companies are often undervalued for a reason, and in the case of Boston Beer, the company's declining volumes, weakening income statement, and the lack of a growth profile to counter the market's increased appetite for craft beer really suggest that the low valuation is appropriate. With this in mind, shorting this stock is warranted.

Is SAM Not A Buyout Target?

In order for this to be true, we have to think about the company's internal developments and any potential near-term catalysts that have the ability to reverse the damage done over the past couple of years. Right now, it's not clear that there's anything considerable in the realm of catalysts on the table that warrants a stop in the current downtrend and for SAM to trade higher.

On the Q4 2016 report, an interesting quote from management detailed the core problem this company is experiencing:

New craft brewers continue to enter the market and existing craft brewers are expanding their distribution and tap rooms, with the result that drinkers are seeing more choices, including a wave of new beers in all markets.

If we pan to the company's income statement, this is all the more true. Total shipment volumes fell YOY from 4.26 million barrels to 4.02 million barrels, a slide of about 5.6%. Weakness is really being seen in its core brands Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Coney Island, and Traveler. Craft brewing has been quite the hit the last couple of years and companies that have not taken on initiatives to enter the market or try and vie for significant market share have had a tough time growing volumes.

If there are so many choices in the market for consumers, as the company is saying, then the solution is simple. Acquisition activity must be pursued because when you can't beat them, join them. With SAM's stable balance sheet with minimal debt and positive free cash flow, the company should look to raise capital to fund an acquisition in the craft brewing space. If this were to occur, it would create a significant growth opportunity for the company and allow the stock to excel upward. Yet, we've seen little reason to believe that this is the case. The company's lack of growth is a severe problem, and with no near-term resolve on the table, a short on SAM is all the more warranted.

Analyzing The Chart of SAM

The long-term chart for SAM is disappointing. With no current income component, the stock really has not appreciated all that materially over the last five years and is significantly undercut by the return of the S&P 500 over the same time frame. It's clear that the stock maintained a high correlation with the overall equity market through the bull run post-crisis, but a gap down on significantly larger volume to kick off Q1 2015 was the defining factor that caused a change in the long-term trend. The stock currently trades at a large discount relative to where it was trading just a few years ago, but investors should exercise significant caution before going long this name as the trend is clearly down.

Thinking about how much room to the downside this stock can fall must be a core consideration of any new short position. Back in 2012, the stock spent much of the year trading in a range between $100 and $120. The support looks to be rather strong at $100, so I'd place a near-term short price target at that level, which would create investors a return of 27.5% inside of a year, considering the pacing of the current downtrend. In fact, it could happen in as quickly as six to eight months, considering how fast the stock has fallen YTD and the gap between the current level and the 50 DMA.

I believe the risk to the upside is just $150, and if it were to breach that, then the 200 DMA at $164, currently, would be the next level in sight. That creates a potential loss of 18.8% if it were to trade up to the 200 DMA and just 8.7% if it were to trade up to the 50 DMA. The reward outweighs the risk here, using the 50 DMA as the near-term risk level, by more than 3:1. That's a favorable short to put on, especially considering the low cost of the trade with no current dividend on the stock.

Source: StockCharts

That began a strong downward channel where momentum has consistently been below 50, with very few peaks, and has caused the stock to decline for the last two years. In the last two years, the stock has shed almost 50% of its value, which is incredibly poor for a company that's supposed to be in a stable industry. From a shorter term perspective, we did just see the 50 DMA undercut the 200 DMA and the YTD trend has been a decline of 18.4%. The current trend down really shows no sign of stopping, and while over the next couple of weeks we may see some buying considering the stock is oversold according to the RSI, it'll just be a temporary increase before a continuation of the downtrend.

Source: StockCharts

Finally, an interesting factor to consider is the share buyback program the company has authorized. The company, last year, purchased close to one million shares in its buyback program, front-loaded in the first six months of 2016. These buybacks don't do much for stockholders, seeing as the dollar value of these shares barely moves the needle in the grand scheme of things, and while it does return some value, the cash could be better used. Ideally, the cash should be put towards an increased investment in craft brewing, even if that comes through acquisitions, in order to start providing real value to shareholders over the long term.

Source: SEC

Conclusion

SAM is relatively undervalued and, on this basis, deserves to trade at a significant premium to where it is now. However, the company has fallen victim to industry trends and has not been nearly as aggressive in its growth profile as it should be. The two-year slide in the stock does look like an opportunity to buy in for the long term; however, something material within this company has to change in order to warrant shares going higher. That could come in the form of M&A or a catalyst that the company decides to place online. For now, the new 52-week low looks like nothing more than a reminder to keep shorting this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.