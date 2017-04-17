Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Bulls Look To Continue Last Week's Move

CNBC: 9:00 EST

As anticipated after a holiday weekend, ES futures are off to a slow and range-bound start. After dipping down below Friday's lows at 2324, the market has moved higher, posting highs around 2331.75 at the time of this writing. The VIX continues flirting with the 16-handle, up slightly in the overnight session amid continued North Korea tensions.

Gold traders have fallen off slightly, after briefly approaching the 1300-area in the overnight session. Oil participants are likely looking to continue their bull run as well, after briefly dipping below lows set last Tuesday around 52.70, and taking a turn higher. Now firmly back inside the $52-$56 range that it spent most of December through February in, oil traders may have a difficult time spending meaningful time outside of this area.

Source: Investing.com

A relatively heavy week for potential market movers kicks off today with the NY State Manufacturing Index in the early morning, followed by Building Permits and Housing Starts on Tuesday. Wednesday has weekly oil inventories in store, with Philadelphia Fed data hitting wires on Thursday. To round the week out, we have both Manufacturing and Services PMI numbers, in addition to Existing Home Sales on Friday.

CNBC: Thursday Close

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed Thursday at its lows for the month of April so far after news came across the wires that President Trump authorized the drop of the largest non-nuclear payload in the US arsenal on ISIS fighters in Afghanistan. Though JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) each dropped strong earnings reports for the market to digest, stocks continued their move downward.

Shout-Out

Our shout-out this morning goes to an overnight piece from Options Trader, published earlier this morning on Seeking Alpha: Trading VIX Update: Short-Term Worries, Long-Term Upside. Part of an ongoing series on the VIX market, teamed with an update on the author's current positions, Options Trader focuses this piece in particular on implied volatility movement as a result of growing geopolitical worries.

The author notes that under normal market circumstances, the recent 5-point spike we've seen in the VIX since April 5 would tend to correspond with a 3.8% or so down move in the S&P 500. So far, we've only seen a sell-off of around 2%; this could imply that either the VIX move has been exaggerated to the upside, or the S&P 500 move has more room to run to the down side. Options Trader also mentions that historically, geopolitical tensions such as we've seen recently usually "resolve themselves in a positive way for markets."

The author brings up the French elections, slated for next Sunday, expecting a Brexit/Trump victory style rally in the markets if Marine Le Pen emerges with a win. Directly from the author, "Uncertainty breeds far more fear than any type of actual outcome." Overall, Options Trader expects a tug of war of sorts in the upcoming week, mostly between attention-grabbing headlines stemming from geopolitical uncertainties, mixed with a fleeting focus on earnings.

Thoughts on Volatility

As we encounter a VIX curve that is beginning to change shape in potentially impactful ways, our concern is that market participants have grown increasingly accustomed to an inflexible VIX market structure. It is quite possible that many volatility participants are unaware of the many shapes the VIX futures curve can take on, given different market environments. Aiming to help solve that issue, occasionally we will point to VIX term structures from the past, providing a bit of context into what can cause the different shapes in futures term structure.

While to be sure, there will certainly plenty of headlines coming out of Europe and Asia over the coming weeks, we are just as focused on matters domestically. Namely, a continuation of the debt-limit crisis that has plagued Congress on-and-off for the past several years. After successfully kicking the can down the road (as they so often do) in early March, members of Congress now face an April 28 deadline to provide continued government funding. As we've written about previously, debt-limit situations can have a large effect on financial markets.

Shown above is the VIX term structure taken in the days after the July 2011 debt crisis. As readers will observe, it looks somewhat different from our current term structure, and altogether different from the strict contango structure VIX participants have become accustomed to over the past few years.

Though the greater likelihood is that Congress will resolve the current debt situation in a way that simply moves it farther down the road, the potential exists for a government shutdown situation to take place in the coming weeks. We point out the VIX term structure that took place during a prior debt crisis not to highlight what is likely to happen in the near future, only to help illustrate the different shapes the term structure may take on.

First, while all the current ATM vols are accurate, there was a meaningful change in dates (due to the three-day weekend) for what constitutes one-week vol. As such, we'd take that change in the top row with a grain of salt. This is especially true as front-end vol shifted quite a bit from where we first recorded them on Thursday morning.

That said, however you want to slice it, implied vol is trading higher on at-the-money S&P futures options for the weekly, monthly, and quarterly maturities. And by higher we do not merely refer to "compared to last Thursday where we last examined the data"; we basically mean highest since about the November US elections. And with very little exception, we more or less mean highest since Brexit.

Vol is picking up. What it needs now is time: time to prove out that it can hold at these levels.

It's too early, but we are seeing confirmation at the long end. And wow has it been awhile since we've seen almost $40 for a one-week straddle! The conditions are ripe for option prices to continue firming. But they truly need to hold out: any signs of weakness and things are quite likely to at least try to play out the way they did at the end of March, where VIX was beaten down mercilessly.

Please share your thoughts! If you use ES option vol to gain your own insights that you'd like to share, please let us know.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Monday we began a new sim trade. Specs are as follows:

Trade End Date: Apr 22 (this upcoming Friday)

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: muted short call

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 10 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

There appears to be resistance at around 2370 on the S&P. If the market is going to melt up, we do not see it doing so soon. Still, strong earnings reports over the next couple weeks could provide the fodder for a rally, even if it does not hold.

Furthermore, the fact that bulls were able to hold on so well last week in the wake of the air strikes on Syria, the write-down to Q1 GDP, and the weak jobs number, tells us that at least here as we initiate, bulls are not ready to throw in the towel quite yet. The visual from last Friday morning's market action demonstrates this reality.

Finally, we want to pick up vol where it's fairly cheap (to the upside) and sell it where it's a bit more expensive (to the downside). This practice is known as selling 'skew'.

With all this being the case, we will sell an in-the-money call, and hedge with an out-of-the-money call diagonal.

As we analyze this trade, ES sits at 2330, after dropping as low as 2323 in pre-market trade . All told, S&P is down about 25 handles from where we sold the call last Monday, and vol is about flat from yesterday, up since inception.

Tactics

The particular legs we will opened with on Monday were:

Sell the May5 2340 call

Buy two of the Apr28 2380 May5 2410 call diagonal

Let's take a look at the payoff diagram at the point of trade initiation:

Source: Interactive Brokers

The solid line shows P&L for varying levels of this trade as of the day of initiation, whereas the dotted line shows the "final" P&L as of the Apr28 expiration when the 2380 calls expire.

We'll discuss the Greeks in greater depth below. But for now, we will point out that this is a pretty ambitious spread to trade. There is no max loss, whereas the max gain is $1175 (we limited in at credit of $23.50). This was especially dicey given that when we initiated it appeared we were closer to the bottom of the recent trading range than the top.

One thing we will say is that when you are learning to trade, getting in a little over your head (in a sim account) can be a good thing. It's not a bad thing to learn early how to manage a losing position. So far that is not the issue on this particular trade, seeing as it has earned us a profit. Still, it could have very easily gone the other way.

"Can you give us an update on your options sensitivities (your "Greeks")?"

We'd be happy to.

The main option sensitivity driving this trade at the moment is vega: exposure to changes in implied volatility. Last Friday we feature discussion on vega generally and for this trade in particular.

Of particular interest for this trade is the fact that theta is modestly negative, while vega is still more negative. This acts as a hedge: if the market goes flat, then the spread will lose $9 due to time decay, but also make $40.60 on what would likely be a declining implied volatility: particularly at the front end.

"Anything you want to do to modify this trade?"

Indeed there is! This trade would effectively push out the strikes on our long 2365 options out by a week, financed by pushing out our distant short calls by a week as well. It is a low-impact trade, but it puts theta far more in our corner should the ES rally higher.

"Why this… why not a call spread or something to lock in your winner?"

Technically, we are buying (and selling) a call spread, so yes that is what we are doing. Having said that, this is a horizontal spread (pushing our calls back in time) rather than a vertical spread (adjusting the strikes). Our goal for now is to do a better job matching up maturities. If the market does indeed push higher, we'd like to have long options with a May5 expiry.

From a technical standpoint we understand the desire to buy in some spread. And let us confess: it's tempting. But we'd rather let our thesis play out a little closer to its original form. All too often traders overtrade. They ride their losers and lock in their gains. This approach is more in keeping with letting our position play out and seeing the impact on gains.

"What are the current gains?"

With the spread's current mid at $13.50, the spread currently enjoys a $10 gain, almost solely due to delta going our way. With a 50x multiplier, that is $500, scaled to what is roughly a $50,000 sim account.

Mechanics: Trading the Mod

In pre-trade, observe in the panel above that the bid-ask on this mod is reasonably wide (1.35). That would most assuredly tighten up considerably if we actually bid it.

The fact is that there is nothing urgent about trading this. It will not make the trade a ton better if we get it. We are trading from a position of strength (the market seems to be reasonably calm as we consider this modification). Our tactic would be to put in a parsimonious bid, perhaps at $.45 or so. Should ES dip a bit lower, we'd likely get it.

To our minds it makes little sense to bid way too low. By the time you actually get filled, you may not even want the darn thing anymore! Be greedy, but not too greedy.

Closing Thoughts

So far our Tracking-the-Trade segment looks good. Traders look reader to test VIX's resolve, and we have a big day for earnings reports for what amounts to a highly anticipated quarter. Geopolitical concerns have momentarily dissipated.

As always, our call to traders and investors is to prepare for a regime that is quite different from that of the last five years or so. By "prepare" we do not mean panic and sell everything; we mean shift gears and develop new skill sets.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.