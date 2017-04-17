Slowing Wells Fargo's Slide

We look at a few other perspectives on the stock, and discuss courses of action for hedged longs from here.

Our site is moderately bullish on Wells Fargo in percentage terms now, but its potential return estimate would amount to a dead cat bounce at this point.

Wells Fargo Tumbles

We wrote about hedges limiting declines in Alcoa (NYSE:AA) (Aluminum Foiled) and U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) (Steel Hammered) last week. Another example of that was Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). We had posted a hedge for it in mid-February, after Seeking Alpha contributor Discount Fountain had called Wells Fargo a sell. Since then, Wells Fargo has dropped 12.3%.

Let's look at how our mid-February hedge has held up to WFC's slide since and then consider what might come next.

The February 15th Optimal Collar Hedge:

As of February 15th's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of WFC against a greater than 13% drop by late July while not capping an investor's upside at less than 11% by the end of that time period (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app).

As you can see at the bottom of the second screen capture above, the cost was $370, or 0.63% of position value when opening this collar (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls).

Here the idea was you could tolerate a drawdown of 13%, but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held since.

How The February 15 Collar Responded To WFC's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Thursday's close:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg, the cost of which has melted away like a bar of soap in a hot tub:

How That Hedge Softened WFC's Slide

WFC closed at $58.55 on Wednesday, February 15th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $58,550 in WFC shares plus $1,310 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $940 to do that. So, his net position value on April 3rd was ($58,550 + $1,310) - $940 = $58,920.

WFC closed at $51.35 on Thursday, April 13th, down 12.3% from its closing price on February 15th. The investor's shares were worth $51,350 as of 4/13, his put options were worth $3,010, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $35, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($51,350 + $3,010) - $35 = $54,325. $54,325 represents a 7.8% drop from $58,920.

Again, More Protection Than Promised

Albeit less dramatic than in the U.S. Steel example, here again, the hedge provided more protection than promised, thanks to time value. Although WFC had dropped by about 12.3% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 13%, he was actually down 7.8% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point.

Now What?

This past weekend's Financial Times noted two points that, taken together, may be of some concern to Wells Fargo longs (and shareholders in its peer banks):

Saturday's Lex column (paywalled - US banks: lending a hand) noted that earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup (NYSE:C), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) were driven by outperformance in their investment banking units, while their commercial lending units have lagged. John Authers' Long View column (readable with free registration - A New Regulatory Model Is Need For Banks) argues that the likelihood of a modern Glass-Steagall regime, splitting investment banking from commercial banking, is strong.

That's a big-picture problem facing all three of those banks, but as John M. Mason wrote on Seeking Alpha over the weekend ("Wells Fargo: Can't Get The Past Behind It"), Wells Fargo has its own set of problems relating to its management, culture, the fake accounts scandal, plus an attempt to oust 12 of its 15 directors at its annual meeting later this month.

In our previous article on Wells Fargo, we noted our site was moderately bullish on Wells Fargo, estimating a potential return of about 11% over the next six months (the site's potential returns are high-end estimates: Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x the estimated returns). Our site estimates a potential return of 9% for Wells Fargo now, though obviously, that represents a significantly lower share price target, since it's based on a closing price 12% lower than in our previous article.

The collar above doesn't expire until July, so you have some time to wait to see what happens at the annual meeting. But institutions trading in dark pools (private exchanges; data via Squeeze Metrics, which compensates us if you join the site) have been consistently bearish on Wells Fargo over the last 10 trading days, as the chart below shows.

The DPI, or Dark Pool Indicator, was 39% on Thursday, meaning only 39% of dark pool trades were buys (some sells are aggregated by liquidity providers and routed to public markets, which is why dark pool buys and sells often don't match up). The DPI was in bearish territory (below 50%) each of the last 10 trading days. One silver lining in that cloud was the GEX, or gamma exposure on Thursday of -398,403 shares. That's the number of WFC shares option market makers will have to buy if the stock bounces up 1%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.