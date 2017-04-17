Are We Hearing AVEO Pharmaceuticals' Death Rattle?

Challenges going forward may not allow AVEO to get tivozanib to clinic, let alone the rest of their pipeline.

My readers often ask me to give opinion on high-risk, small-cap biotech stocks, with the hopes that these companies will pay off massively. When it comes to AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO), I don't really feel that people have any illusions about the risks. But could that risk be worth the reward? Let's have a look at the pipeline and prospects of this company in 2017.

Lead technology: Tivozanib for kidney cancer

If you read my digest, you may have noticed that AVEO was recently in the news because it issued an official response to the EMA's letter detailing potential issues with tivozanib. The EMA outlined several deficiencies that need to be addressed before tivozanib has a chance for approval, which could relate either to safety or efficacy (AVEO was understandably light on detail in the press release).

So how can we assess the outlook for tivozanib? Does it have anything to offer? The last time we saw data for tivozanib was all the way back in ASCO of 2015, where findings from TIVO-1 suggested that tivozanib could make for an effective second-line treatment option after patients failed on standard sorafenib therapy, and the agent is certainly active in the first line, as well.

Unfortunately, the company did not feel confident in moving forward with FDA submission based on these and prior data alone. So we await data from more clinical trials, like TIVO-3, which was enrolling ahead of schedule as of February 2017. So there is some life left in this platform, as far as clinical trials go, but it is going to be quite some time before we see data from TIVO-3, likely not until 2018 unless results blow us all away.

The competition in kidney cancer

And about those results — kidney cancer has spent most of the new millennium undergoing a quiet revolution. The development of angiogenesis blocking drugs provided the first truly effective treatment options for these tumors, ushering in a new era. My grandfather actually died of renal cell carcinoma, and these drugs helped to extend his life by around 7 years.

But there has only been so much that clinicians could pull out of the multikinase therapy strategy: patients WILL eventually relapse and have to go on another drug. As a result, we've seen a cornucopia of anti-angiogenic drugs become available. Here's a list of approved therapies for kidney cancer as of mid-2015, along with the annual revenue as of 2016 generated by each:

Sorafenib, approved 2005 - $82 million

Sunitinib, approved 2006 - $244 million

Bevacizumab, approved 2009 - $126 million

Pazopanib, approved 2009 - $292 million

Everolimus, approved 2009 - $634 million

Axitinib, approved 2012 - $248 million

And the cut-off date of this analysis is conveniently placed. After more than a decade of exploring different anti-angiogenic agents, all targeting at least the VEGF receptor (and usually a large number of other targets), pharma finally landed on some truly innovative therapeutic strategies for kidney cancer: nivolumab and cabozantinib.

Nivolumab was approved first, heralding the era of immunotherapy for renal cell carcinoma. The CheckMate 025 study showed dramatically improved response rates for nivolumab over everolimus in previously treated disease, and updated results from ASCO 2016 paint a clear trend for improved overall survival, as well.

Cabozantinib also had stellar results. This agent is yet another multitargeted kinase, but its principle target is the MET receptor (hepatocyte growth factor receptor), providing a much different target. This led to major improvement over everolimus in second-line therapy on practically every measurable outcome, including overall survival.

In fact, the phase 2 CABOSUN study demonstrated highly encouraging efficacy even in first-line therapy compared with sunitinib.

My point? Competition for tivozanib was already hot in 2012 when most of the standard agents were already approved. Depending on the results, drug approval would have resulted in something like $100 million - $200 million in revenue, at best.

But nivolumab and cabozantinib have changed the game entirely. If Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has its way, nivolumab will be the standard of care first-line therapy for renal cell cancer.

Moreover, without further data, it is unknown if tivozanib can compete in terms of efficacy with cabozantinib or nivolumab. So it is unlikely that clinicians would select tivozanib over one of these agents, given the increasing experience with the approved new hotness. Tivozanib may come off as an "also-ran" of a bygone era, when anti-angiogenic therapy was the only hope for patients.

The game has changed, and it does not appear at first blush that tivozanib is capable of making many inroads. This could have implications for approval, but it will certainly mean a harder path to profitability that can fund AVEO's other programs. The TiNivo study, whereby tivozanib is being combined with nivolumab, may bear fruit yet, but it's still in phase 1/2, so it's early days.

What about AVEO's other programs?

And speaking of which...AVEO has more than one iron in this fire. Ficlatuzumab is a monclonal antibody targeting the MET protein (indeed, the same target as cabozantinib) in lung cancer. Last time we heard an update on this agent was at the European Congress in 2014, where adding ficlatuzumab to first-line gefitinib (Iressa) improved progression-free survival for patients with EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer and a poor prognosis as designated by the blood-base VeriStrat test.

But MET antibodies have personally left a bad taste in my mouth, ever since Amgen's rilotumumab didn't go anywhere in lung and GI cancers. It looked promising, but the company eventually decided to suspend the program without comment.

It is possible that ficlatuzumab could provide some benefit for patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancer, but as it stands we'd need to hear more about where this program is heading.

AVEO's other program is an early-stage HER3 inhibitor for espophageal cancer, AV-203. On April 3, AVEO announced that it had received a $500,000 milestone payment from its partner on this program, CANbridge Life Sciences, relating to development of this agent, which is in phase 1 study. So it's moving forward, but it should be a while before we hear anything about AV-203.

The only other product in development of note for AVEO is AV-380, a GDF-15 antibody designed to treat cancer-induced weight loss, also known as cachexia. AVEO has presented preclinical evidence that this agent can help against cachexia, but it has not yet moved to clinic.

Financial outlook

AVEO appears to need some substantial time yet to get a product to market. So we need to consider their financial state. On March 28, the company announced that they would be selling $15 million in stock through Piper Jaffray, representing around a 17% dilution of the market cap at the time.

This will put some much-needed gas in the tank. According to the latest company financials, AVEO has $23 million in cash and marketable securities on hand, with a quarterly burn rate of approximately $7.5 million. A this rate, AVEO had less than a year's worth of cash reserves to work with, which is definitely insufficient, even if the company submitted an NDA for tivozanib tomorrow.

So the offering to get some more funds does not come as a shock, and an extra $15 million buys around another half year for operations. This is potentially enough time to see what their programs are made of and potentially generate some excitement, allowing AVEO to potentially place a more favorable stock offering with less-dilutive terms, or gain a more lucrative partnership that funds further development without worries of dilution.

Overall outlook

To me, AVEO appears to be a high-risk long-term play at this point. The company currently has a struggle on its hands in terms of gaining cash, and their late-stage developmental drug for kidney cancer appears to me like an also-ran of an earlier era for treatment. I would be delighted to be wrong on my assessment; cabozantinib surprised me quite a bit when its phase 3 data came out.

But overall, it would appear that the investor lack of confidence is warranted in this case. If you're a contrarian, you might consider AVEO as a potential big swing, as any good news could send its price into irrational exuberance. However, it appears to me like it is unlikely to see any significant revenue in 2017, with a possible drug approval in 2018 if everything falls into place (which it rarely does). Given that, it seems likely that if AVEO cannot secure other funding, that it will need to go back to the shareholder piggy bank.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading this short assessment of the outlook for AVEO. I realize it may be a bit pessimistic, and I overall have a lot of hope that they'll be able to advance their pipeline and help patients with these horrific tumors.

