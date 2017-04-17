10 Things Worth Celebrating About Twitter

I was recently watching a talk by Aswath Damodaran that was part of the series of "Investors at Google" put together by Saurabh Madaan, a data scientist at Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). This series of talks features several well respected investors including Howard Marks, Joel Greenblatt, William Thorndike and many more. While I have read many of their books, there were additional insights in these talks that were either not in the books or that the sands of time had eroded from my fallible memory.

Getting back to the talk by Dr. Damodaran about valuation, one of the things I found interesting was his discussion about valuing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) before the company went public. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Dr. Damodaran, he is a professor at NYU where he has been teaching courses on valuation and corporate finance for over three decades and has written multiple books on equity valuation. You can find him on Twitter here and at his popular blog here.

If you want more color on his pre-IPO valuation beyond that provided in his valuation talk, you can check out his detailed post about it here. At a young growth company things change often and especially so if the company has yet to fully figure out its business model. Dr. Damodaran estimated a value of around $18/share for Twitter before it went public and then revised that valuation at least four times through early 2016. The table below includes those valuations with the dates linked to the blog posts discussing those valuations.

The genesis of this article were the replies to this Tweet where @GoBauer mentioned that Dr. Damodaran acquired shares of Twitter at $25/share. Most articles about Twitter are about things the company or management team are doing wrong and the changes they should make to both the product and the company. Several of us like to be Monday morning quarterbacks and armchair analysts. My sincere hope is that management focuses on the opportunity at hand and that all the negativity does not trigger a sale of the company before its full potential is realized. There is always the risk that the opportunity is squandered. To quote Dr. Damodaran,

Tech companies age in dog years, moving through the life cycle in hyper speed. Their strengths become weaknesses.

I see very few articles focusing on what a unique platform Twitter happens to be and the many positive things about the company. To be fair I am not a fan of everything the company does or every aspect of the product and there is a section at the bottom of this article with suggestions on how the product can be improved. I'm sure management and product managers at the company have already come across many of these suggestions.

Given below are 10 things worth celebrating about Twitter:

1. Twitter is the go to place for breaking news and to get real time updates on high profile events from across the globe whether it is a natural disaster or a highly contested election.

2. Twitter allows the CEO of a company or a head of state to connect directly with a huge audience without any filters or layers of handlers. Whether this is good or bad is debatable. T-Mobile's CEO John Legere does this brilliantly and his account has over 4 million followers.

3. Given the huge amount of data that is constantly generated on Twitter from numerous interfaces, one has to appreciate the stability of the platform. Sightings of the "fail whale" are few and far in-between now but were a common occurrence in the early days of Twitter.

4. I recently started using Twitter polls and absolutely love this feature. The results of two of my polls are given below and the responses helped me understand perspectives that were quite clearly different from mine. Polls can provide an excellent real-time feedback mechanism to folks with a large engaged audience.

5. Twitter has helped me connect with fellow investors who are interested in some of the same investment strategies I am interested in (legal insider trading, merger arbitrage, etc.). Twitter also was the genesis of a virtual value investors group that I created with another investor.

6. The ability to connect with folks you would not otherwise expect to connect with. A few years ago, I was exchanging tweets about AOL's Daily Finance app with someone on Twitter. When I looked up his profile, I realized that the person on the other end was the President of AOL. Just yesterday, after I posted a few pictures after a bike ride along the San Francisco Bay Trail, to my surprise the first person to like that tweet turned out to be the President of CBS News. I had no idea he was following me on Twitter.

7. The ability to listen to divergent views. I follow several intelligent folks who are at opposite ends of the bull/bear spectrum and yet respectfully disagree with each other without stooping to ad hominem attacks. It helps to not mute, block or unfollow people who have a differing point of view as long as they are not directly attacking you. OK, I realize I cheated a little and the last three points are all about connecting with people but the strong connections you make with people are an important part of Twitter and the fact that new users often find it difficult to do so is also a weakness.

8. I asked a few friends from different countries about their reasons for using Twitter. I was not surprised that some of them told me that they used it for customer service. I have personally had a much better customer service response via Twitter than through traditional sources like making a call or sending an email. A Citi (NYSE:C) employee or contractor who manages their Twitter account was particularly helpful.

9. Twitter Moments does a great job of combining both text and videos to group a number of related tweets about specific topics. While I love how the product works, the content curation is disappointing. Moments created by users you follow could potentially alleviate this and so can some simple changes to this feature.

10. Information overload and a low signal/noise ratio is one of the challenges of our constantly connected world. Twitter lists are a great resource to help you improve the signal/noise ratio by creating curated lists of users who have something of substance to say or to follow a specific area of interest. We used a curated list of nearly 2,000 Twitter users to build the "Curated Twitter" tab on our Merger Arbitrage News page. We had to open the aperture wide for this list because there aren't that many people tweeting about active mergers. For a more focused list, you can check our list of "Insightful Investors" either on Twitter or on our website. This list only consists of 97 users, many of whom we have followed for years.

Product Suggestions:

There are several product changes Twitter can make to improve the experience for users. I have managed several software projects across industries and I fully understand that the product pipelines are probably bursting at the seams and have already been prioritized for the next several months or years. I also understand that some of the most successful products are ones that users never asked for (Amazon Prime for example). But most of this stuff is low hanging fruit that could be easily addressed.

1. Allow users to edit their Tweets for a short period of time (say five minutes) after posting. This will allow us to correct typos and such without having to delete the tweet and reposting.

2. Allow us to set preferences for Moments like we can in Google News. If I am not interested in entertainment or sports, I should be able to exclude those categories. Also increase the use of your algorithms to assist in the curation of Moments. The biases of the human curators is transparent in most Moments and not always appreciated.

3. Make it easier to access lists from the iPhone app. I discussed this in more detail in my prior article Twitter: The Jack Dorsey Effect.

4. Several companies are already using Twitter to provide customer support and I am sure those companies would appreciate additional features that allow them to manage support tickets within Twitter or easy integration with external support software. This could become a new source of revenue for Twitter.

5. Build features that help improve the value of Twitter for specific niches consisting of dedicated and engaged users. It is great that I can click on a stock symbol to pull a list of tweets related to that symbol. It would be even more helpful if at the top you had some additional information about the company. A two line summary of what it does and some key statistics (Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, Price/Tangible Book, EV/FCF, ROE, ROA, Operating Margins, etc). Twitter does not have to mine 10Ks and 10Qs to aggregate this data. They can easily purchase it from numerous providers including Factset, Morningstar, EDGAR Pro, etc. I would be happy to talk to Twitter PMs to chart out a strategy for this feature. The FinTwit (financial Twitter) community is an engaged community that would appreciate features like this.

In conclusion I remain bullish on Twitter and feel that we are still in the early stages of the company capitalizing on the opportunity its large user base provides.