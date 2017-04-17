Snap Shareholders Won't Like This Story

Considering that Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is richly valued based on projected fast growth in the future, the stock can't afford any hiccups. For this reason, the news from Instagram owned by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is concerning for Snap shareholders.

My original research on the stock suggested user growth and product issues were leading to advertisers pulling back from the platform. Now the question is whether Instagram just placed an exclamation point on the negative story for the stock.

As a refresher, one of the biggest worries with Snap during the IPO was a dramatic slowdown in user growth. The social platform saw sequential quarterly user growth dip to only 5 million for 3.3% growth. Snap hadn't seen that few user growth addition since back during Q314 when starting with only 57 million users.

This slowdown in user growth rate corresponds with Instagram introducing Instragram Stories back on August 2, 2016. The wildly successful product for Snap was easily copied and duplicated on Instragram.

Facebook now claims that more than 200 million people use Instagram Stories placing this one feature far beyond the total users on SnapChat. This ability to copy and scale SnapChat features is no doubt a big part of the user growth slowdown.

One has to really question the ability of Snap to grow into the market cap that approaches $30 billion now based on nearly 1.5 billion shares outstanding after the IPO. The company is highly unprofitable and the ability of Facebook to squeeze off user growth should be a big concern for investors.

The average analyst estimate is that Snap generates 2018 revenues in excess of $2 billion while still losing $0.33 per share. Even under a generally bullish view of growth prospects, analysts forecast a loss of around $500 million for the year.

The news that Instagram is so easily copying SnapChat features and growing the user base far beyond where SnapChat is now has to question the growth thesis. Even the Pivotal Research target of $10 appears too bullish under this thesis.

Analyst Brian Wieser predicted that 2023 revenues would reach $6.7 billion with an EBITDA of $2.0 billion based on 30% margins. This places the stock currently at 15x EBITDA levels all the way out to 2023 while one has to question if Snap can even grow much beyond 2018 targeted levels.

With a reported 161 million DAUs now, Snap can probably reach 200 million in the next year and hit revenues of over $2 billion as monetization ramps. Even Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) exceeded $2 billion in revenues so this goal appears very obtainable despite the product copying by Facebook.

The problem is moving beyond these levels. Clearly, a product that maxes out near 200 million DAUs and is still losing money isn't going to command a stock valuation in excess of $30 billion. In essence, the theory is that Snap only has downside ahead with the debate surrounding where the bottom exists.

The key investor takeaway is that Snap isn't an attractive investment when Facebook can so easily copy the new features and the stock trades at a premium valuation. Even the most aggressive projections forecast the company losing money in 2018. Clearly, the stock only has downside until resolving the ability of Facebook to so easily copy new features.