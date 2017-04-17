Cirrus Logic: A Sound Long-Term Investment

Company Description

Cirrus Logic, Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS). is a leader in high performance, low-power integrated circuits ("ICs") for audio and voice signal processing applications. Cirrus Logic's products span the entire audio signal chain, from capture to playback, providing innovative products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, wearables and emerging smart home applications.

Investment Thesis

Although Cirrus' stock price has increased 70% in the last 12 months, there is still plenty of room for Cirrus to grow. Cirrus' growth in 2017 will come from: the implementation of its acoustic noise canceling (ANC) products and digital signal processors (DSP), increased iPhone production due to the release of the iPhone 8, and further penetration of the Android market. Additionally, Cirrus' advancements in voice biometrics will open new market opportunities in the long-run.

Source: Finviz

iPhone 8

In the 2016 FY, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) accounted for 66% of Cirrus' revenue making it its largest customer. Cirrus currently supplies Apple with audio codecs and amplifiers for their iPhones and iPads. Because of its ties to Apple, Cirrus can significantly benefit from increased iPhone production.

Apple is expected to release its newest iPhone model (iPhone 8) in September. The iPhone 8 is expected to be Apple's largest iPhone launch since the release of the iPhone 6 in 2014. Since this will be the first major iPhone redesign since 2014, demand should increase as current iPhone holders replace their outdated version for the newer re-designed iPhone 8.

Android Penetration

In 2014, Cirrus acquired Wolfson Microelectronics in an attempt to reduce dependency on Apple and enter the Android market. Cirrus was able to add Samsung as an important customer which accounted for 15% of Cirrus' revenue in FY 2016. Without its acquisition of Wolfson, entry into the Android market would have been difficult. As shown in the chart below, Android devices accounted for 81.7% of worldwide smartphone sales in the fourth quarter of 2016, presenting a huge opportunity for Cirrus.

Source: Gartner

Cirrus can also expect to see further gains in the mid-tier smartphone market as smartphone manufacturers seeks to differentiate themselves from competitors by delivering a superior audio experience to their customers. Mid-Tier smartphone manufacturers such as Lenovo and Huawei have begun using Cirrus' Hi-Fi codecs and amplifiers in their smartphones.

Headsets

Apple's removal of the headphone jack opened up new opportunities for Cirrus. Cirrus manufactured the digital signal processor (DSP) chips that Apple used in their wireless AirPods, and increased their dollar content per phone from $3.50 to $6.00. Other manufacturers may soon follow in Apple's footsteps and ditch the traditional headphone jack in favor of digital headphones powered by the phone's charging port. This would require headphone manufacturers to include a digital signal processing chip in their products, which Cirrus currently manufactures.

Source: Apple Insider

In addition, Cirrus' Acoustic Noise Canceling (ANC) technology is expected to launch soon. In late March, Samsung announced the Galaxy S8 and other new products such as noise canceling earphones which use Cirrus' chips. Samsung's earphones are intended to reduce ambient noise and provide better sound quality.

Voice Biometrics

Voice Biometrics is the technology that is used to analyze personal voice patterns and verify a speaker's identity by their voice. Analysts at ReportsnReports expect that the voice recognition market will grow from $440.3 million in 2015 to reach $1.99 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.66% between 2016 and 2022. Cirrus is currently doing research on voice biometrics and plans on having a finished product by the end of 2017. Voice biometrics will become an integral part of voice-based products such as: smartphones, smart speakers (such as: Amazon Echo & Google Home), home automation systems, smart appliances, and even vehicles.

This technology has a lot of potential in the smartphone market. With voice biometrics, users will be able to unlock their phones and access other restricted features by simply using their voice. Apple recently filed a patent application explaining how Siri will be programmed to recognize the voice of the user before responding to a command. Since the patent was just recently filed, it's very unlikely that this technology will be implemented in their upcoming iPhone 8 model. It's likely that voice biometrics will be introduced in late 2018 when Apple releases the iPhone 8S. Once Apple implements this technology, other smartphone manufacturers will most likely follow in its footsteps.

Source: Patently Apple

Financial Analysis

ROE 25.4% ROA 18.5% Current Ratio 3.95 Debt/Equity .9

From the selected financial ratios above, it is evident that Cirrus Logic is in great financial health. The company has very little debt and plenty of cash in hand that it can use for further R&D. Cirrus's high ROA & ROE ratios indicate that the company can generate significant returns from its assets and investor's money. Cirrus also has a current ratio of 3.95 which shows that the company has more than enough assets to pay off its short-term liabilities.

Additionally, Cirrus has seen it's revenues increase drastically in the last 5 years. It's revenues have grown an average of 25.9% YoY.

CRUS Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Valuation

The DCF model that I ran shows that Cirrus is undervalued by 31.7%

The table below shows free cash flow estimates for the next 5 years.

Risks & Mitigation

As mentioned earlier, Apple accounts for the majority of Cirrus' revenue. Because of this, Cirrus can suffer significant losses in revenue if Apple decides to cut ties with Cirrus. Recently, Apple cut its ties with Imagination Technologies Group, which used to supply Apple with its graphics technology. While this does pose a significant risk, I don't see Apple cutting its ties with Cirrus anytime soon. Apple and Cirrus have a strong relationship that dates to the release of the iPhone 3g in 2008. Cirrus even has a designated Apple development team. In addition, Apple has been incorporating more Cirrus components into their products. When Apple released the iPhone 7, Cirrus increased its dollar content per phone from $3.50 to $6.

Conclusion

There are many positive factors surrounding Cirrus which will cause Cirrus' stock price to increase. Cirrus' revenues are expected to increase as its acoustic noise canceling (ANC) technology and digital signal processors (DSP) gain traction. The release of the iPhone 8 along with further penetration of the Android market will also boost Cirrus' revenues. Additionally, their advancements in voice biometrics make this investment a good long-term hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.