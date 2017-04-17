Adobe: A Successful Cloud Transition With Plenty Of Growth Ahead

Business Description

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) offers a line of products and services that are used by marketers, creative professionals, application developers, and enterprises. They operate in three segments: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing. Below is a breakdown of revenue by segment. Their Digital Media segment consists of flagship products such as: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Stock. Digital Marketing consists of eight key solutions. These include: Analytics, Target, Social, Media Optimizer, Experience Manager, Campaign, Audience Manager, and Primetime. Adobe's Print and Publishing segment consists of PostScript and PDF products.

Investment Thesis

Bears believe that the successful transition to a subscription based business model is already priced in. While that may be true, they are underestimating just how much growth is left ahead for Adobe. My thesis focuses on this opportunity.

Catalysts

Continued Growth of Adobe Creative Cloud

The switch to a subscription based model has created substantial value for Adobe and its customers. This model will continue to drive revenues and expand margins as Adobe expands their core market, into adjacent markets, and continues introducing value adding services. Adobe estimates the Creative Cloud will have a total addressable market of $19.5 billion by 2019. As of the end of the most recent fiscal quarter, Adobe ended with Creative annualized recurring revenue of $3.76 billion. Because of this, I believe there is still a substantial amount of growth opportunity left for Adobe's Creative Cloud.

Adobe estimates that there are approximately 9 million existing Creative Cloud subscribers. When Adobe disclosed they had 8.6 million (see Figure below) Creative Cloud subscribers, they also estimated that there were approximately 8.3 million people who were still using their Creative Suite product. Assuming that all new additions were migrated Creative Suite users rather than new users, I estimate that there are approximately 7.9 million remaining users on Adobe's Creative Suite base. Adobe can nearly double the number of Creative Cloud subscriptions by migrating their existing Creative Suite users. In addition, these users are already familiar with the product, so there are not as much costs associated with migrating users over to the new platform as there is with targeting and attracting new customers.

There is also a large incremental opportunity for the Creative Cloud with new creative jobs being added every year. Adobe estimates that 675 thousand new creative jobs are added each year and corporations spend nearly $275 billion on creative content. Adobe can leverage their industry leading applications and take advantage of these opportunities. In addition, the expansion into education offers another great opportunity. It allows Adobe not only to drive current subscriptions, but also allows them to build relationships with the next generation of customers. This is a strategic move because these future generations will likely be more comfortable with their services later in life.

This switch to a subscription service has provided their business model with more operating leverage. Adobe no longer must create and copy software onto DVDs, rather they just upload any updates or new product features onto the cloud. In addition, they no longer must package and distribute their products to stores. Thus, most of their costs are fixed. As Adobe grows revenue, it should allow them to further expand margins. I estimate that approximately 57% (digital media subscription revenue of $3.3 billion divided by total revenue of $5.9 billion) of revenue comes from the Creative Cloud, which should allow it to have a significant impact on Adobe's margins.

The Creative Cloud is more valuable to customers than the Creative Suite because it gives subscribers access to desktop apps, mobile apps, a marketplace for all creative needs, and access to a community of creative designers. It also gives subscribers ongoing product upgrades and new feature additions, which should further add value as customers will no longer have to shell out thousands of dollars to upgrade their version (all application Creative Cloud subscription costs $50 per month for individuals). To put the subscription's added value into perspective, it took Adobe a little over 13 years to reach approximately 13 million users on the Creative Suite. There are now 9 million subscribers on the Creative Cloud, which was only introduced 3.5 years ago.

Adobe will continue to add value to customers with new innovative services. These new services are meant to enhance value for existing consumers, as well as expand their consumer base. Adobe has recently introduced Adobe Stock and has even launched VR features. Adobe Stock simplifies the buying and selling of work for Creative Cloud users. This plan is available as an on demand or subscription service. It is priced at $10 per image for on demand use or ranges from $30 to $250 per month for a subscription service. Their newly announced feature, Adobe Sensei, will utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the creation and delivery of digital experiences. It will also allow users to navigate across Adobe's Creative Cloud and Marketing Cloud services. Adobe's Creative Cloud is creating an entire ecosystem for creative designers to create, share, sell, and sync content across devices, which gives them a competitive advantage over their competitors.

Expansion of Adobe Marketing Cloud

The expansion of Adobe Marketing Cloud provides another major growth opportunity for them. The total addressable market for this platform is expected to be $40 billion by 2019. Adobe differentiates their platform with an integrated and unique combination of data and content, which enables subscribers to deliver personalized experiences across multiple devices. In their 2016 Enterprise Marketing Software report, Adobe was recognized by Forrester Research as being the industry leader. In addition, they were recognized by industry analysts as being a leader in mobile application development, cross channel campaign management, and enterprise marketing software.

Even with large competitors such as Oracle and Salesforce, I believe Adobe will continue to be the leader in this category. Entire industries are experiencing disruption and are aggressively investing in technology that will drive customer loyalty and growth. Customer loyalty is a byproduct of understanding the needs and wants of a customer base. Content and data can both be leveraged to help companies better understand customers' needs. Adobe is known for ability to offer creative content and has increasingly become the leading big data digital marketing company.

This shows that they have consistently increased the number of managed data transactions over the years. In fiscal year 2016, Adobe managed a record 90 trillion data transactions. Since 2012, the number of managed data transactions has increased at a compounded annual growth rate of 55.2%. Adobe can leverage this data to predict consumer and retail trends. As they continue to manage more data transactions, Adobe should further their dominance within this space. Adobe's main competitors, Oracle and Salesforce, do not disclose the amount of data transactions they manage.

Adobe's Marketing Cloud offers eight best-of-breed solutions to some of the America's largest corporations. As they continue to add new features and enter strategic partnerships, I believe they can further outpace their competition.

The figure below shows which industries they serve. In addition to serving many companies, Adobe has driven customers to adopt multiple solutions (in 2014 66% of their top 100 customers had 3+ solutions and by 2016 90% had 3+ solutions), which shows that customers are seeing added value from additional solutions.

As companies look for ways to invest in data-driven solutions, Adobe will continue driving the adoption of multiple solutions. Solutions such as Adobe Campaign, Adobe Audience Manager, and Adobe Media Optimizer are seeing strong growth because of this. In addition, as of September 26, 2016, Adobe has entered a strategic partnership with Microsoft. This partnership will leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics so customers can create new data-driven marketing and sales capabilities. It will also allow them to integrate aspects of Microsoft's sales software. This will allow customers to use data in new and more efficient ways. With data increasingly being utilized in marketing and sales, Adobe is positioning themselves well for future success.

Valuation

Adobe was valued using a discounted free cash flow model. Revenues were projected out 10 years using a CAGR of 12%. In addition, the model assumes operating margin improvement. I believe that Adobe can achieve a peak operating margin of approximately 35% due to the nature of their business. As previously mentioned, the switch to the subscription based model has helped lower their cost structure. As Adobe continues to grow the topline, I believe the incremental margin on these revenues will be the primary driver of margin expansion. I feel that a 35% operating margin is reasonable, as Microsoft has achieved an average adj. operating margin of approximately 34% over the last seven years, with the high being 40%. Using these assumptions, I have a one year target price of $151, which offers a potential return of 17% from its current trading price of $129.05.

Porter's Five Forces

Buyer Power

Adobe does not have a single customer that accounts for a large portion of revenue or ARR. Their services are used by many organizations including: individuals, creative professionals, governments, schools, and businesses. As previously mentioned, subscriptions start as low as $50 per month. As a result, buyer power is low.

Supplier Power

I believe supplier power is low. Although some of their lines of business rely on third-party service providers, Adobe does not rely heavily on suppliers to operate their business. In addition, Adobe enters strategic partnerships which help maintain relationships with suppliers. Adobe recently entered an agreement with Microsoft, in which Microsoft's Azure cloud will be the preferred cloud platform for Adobe's Creative, Marketing Cloud, and Document Cloud. This partnership will benefit both parties as they leverage their platforms to increase value for customers.

Substitution

There are not many forms of substitution. Individuals and businesses can develop their own software internally. This is not that likely, as it would require a large investment from corporations. It is also estimated that 90% of creative professionals use Photoshop, so many people are already familiar with Adobe's product. In addition, Adobe gives subscribers access to over 70 million assets. Because of this, substitution is quite low. Because of this, I believe substitution is low.

Threat of New Entrants

The threat of new entrants is moderate. The main barrier to entry is accessing capital and attracting talent. Once a company enters this industry it is hard to attract users, as they are loyal to their current providers. Companies within this industry spend large amounts of capital on marketing, which makes it more difficult for smaller companies to compete.

Existing Competition

Existing competition is moderate. Critical factors for this industry are new product innovations, short product life cycles, and price sensitivity. The reason for this is because there are many companies who compete. Companies compete for customers and key personnel, which increases competition. Adobe's main competitors are IBM, Salesforce, and Oracle. Adobe has been named a leader in the marketing cloud by Forrester Research. Their closest competitor was Salesforce, but they have acquired their way into the space. Because of this, they have faced integration problems. Competitors can also cut prices to compete. I believe that Adobe's products are offered at affordable prices, and thus believe this it would be hard for competitors to offer lower pricing than Adobe.

Risks

Online piracy

I believe the risk of piracy is quite mitigated. One of the benefits of the subscription based business model is a lower upfront fee. Management is confident that subscription offerings have decreased piracy rates because of the low fee and added value that is provided by the Creative Cloud. In addition, Adobe has initiated measures to address piracy such as the shutting down websites. As Adobe continues to introduce updates and new features, many customers will see the benefit of migration, which should help further mitigate this risk.

Not being able to migrate Creative Suite users over to the Creative Cloud Heightened competition within the Marketing Cloud space

Heightened competition within the Market Cloud space

Foreign Exchange risk

Conclusion

Adobe will be the preferred choice for all creative needs, because they are the only company that helps all the way from the creation through the monetization of a digital experience. Companies are going through a digital transformation and Adobe will utilize their size and well-known brand name to deliver these industry leading services to their global and growing customer base.

