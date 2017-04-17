Should You Invest In Rowan Companies?

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) is a stock I have followed for some time, and in which I own a number of shares. To be truthful, it hasn't been the greatest investment! So I'm taking the opportunity to review its merits.

Background

Offshore drilling is a simple business to understand. Basically, some companies own rigs (jack-ups, semi-subs, or drillships). They then lease them to oil exploration firms which look for oil. If they are successful, these explorers can - subsequently - extract this oil.

As you know, currently, oil is trading at $53 or $56 a barrel for WTI and Brent respectively. In 2012, 2013 and 2014, oil traded above $100 a barrel. This prompted a number of things:

Massive exploration in the US, particularly in shale areas.

Large numbers of offshore oil projects were green-lit.

Offshore drillers went and borrowed money to finance the production of incredibly expensive rigs. Rowan was no exception.

Ultimately, oil prices came down quite dramatically, falling as low as $26/barrel at one point, before recovering to its current level. However, this lower oil price, the volatility in the market, and the two unknowns of shale and OPEC have meant oil companies have been reluctant to approve offshore exploration.

From day rates > $600k/day at one point for the latest UDW unit, recent contracting has come down to ~ $200k/day. Shareholders of Vantage (NYSEMKT:VTG) and Hercules (NASDAQ:HERO) have paid the ultimate price. Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) look destined to follow. Atwood (NYSE:ATW) remains something of an unknown. Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Noble (NYSE:NE) and Rowan look to be the clear survivors. And of this bunch, Rowan looks - to me - to be the winner.

Rowan

Rowan's share price is currently $14.21. With approximately 125.5m shares in issue, the market cap is $1.783bn. Its 52-week low is $12, with a high of $21.68. For that price you get:

4 top spec UDW drillships, all new.

25 jack-up units, of which 19 are high-spec and six are classed as premium. For reference, this is the largest fleet of high-spec JUs in the world. Only two of the UDWs are working. But 18 of the JU units are employed.

Current assets of $1.58bn, as at 31/12/2016, and total liabilities of $3.4bn, implying an enterprise value of approx $3.6bn.

Backlog of $1.7bn with a variety of customers and exposures.

A 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco. RDC is contributing five rigs initially; SA is contributing rigs + cash. The rigs will receive contracts for 15 years each (five three-year contracts). The joint venture is looking to expand massively with a remit to invest approx $1.25bn in 20 units over the next few years.

Valuation

The enterprise value is $3.6bn. I see no risks to Rowan's liquidity; debt is termed out nicely. It has three UDWs which could find work again. And a few jack-ups which could also find work again. Let's consider the possibility of:

The five Saudi rigs working.

Another 10 rigs continuing to find work.

Two UDWs remain working.

The average day rate on Rowan's jack-up rigs is currently $160k/day. That rate varies quite dramatically. The most recently signed rates are 55k/day. And the recent Saudi Aramco day rates are $69k/day. If RDC keeps 15 JU rigs working, its gross income per annum could be approximately $160k x 15 x 360 = $864m.

The UDW could conceivably find work at 250k/day, adding another $180m in annual revenue. So RDC could generate $1045m.

Based on its recent presentation:

Operational expenses were $625m.

SG&A was $95m.

Interest was $155m.

Total expenses were $875m, leaving profit of $170m. Which means the market cap is around 10 times long-term earnings.

Two things to note:

I've ignored depreciation. Reason being that there would be a LOT of stacked rigs in my forecast. I took the lower end of the expenses from the company's recent presentation. I've done that as that should reflect the 17 working rigs from a fleet of 29.

Conclusion

10 times earnings in this market looks good to me. Plus, it is pretty prudent. The main assumption of 160k/day is clearly essential. And it's something of a guess! If oil goes up, well, all bets are off. So I think RDC is very well valued presently, with lots of potential upside. That said, near term, Rowan could hit its year low of $12/share.

Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.