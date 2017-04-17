MannKind - Stagnant Sales Demand That Investors Take Emotion Out Of The Equation

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) has seen yet another tough week for sales of Afrezza pass by. In concept, an inhaled insulin would seem like a no-brainer, but in practice the drug is simply not gaining material traction in any segment. Insurance companies are not getting behind Afrezza. Doctors are not getting behind Afrezza, and patients do not seem willing to pay premiums for this drug over other treatment options. Simply stated, Afrezza is treading water and that is a losing battle for a company burning through at least $10 million per month.

This past week Afrezza sales dropped to just above 240 scripts. When you consider that scripts were at 266 on July 1st of 2016, it is little wonder why the MannKind effort at selling Afrezza has been a disappointing endeavor. To its credit, MannKind did stop the slide in sales. In some cases that may be enough to buy some time. In MannKind's case, it falls well short of impressing anyone that matters, and in particular the investment community.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Week after week the data screams loudly. Week after week there is always someone that goes to great lengths to find some way to spin the data into a positive, or offer some excuse as to why things were bad this time, but will be better next time. A few weeks ago one reader said that scripts sales would be "TREMENDOUS". I asked that reader to define tremendous. They would not. After much discussion they finally defined "DECENT GROWTH" as 10% growth on a month over month basis. Another reader came to the plate to say that "EXPONENTIAL GROWTH" is around the corner. I asked that reader how they defined exponential growth, and to put a timeframe and estimates on the table for everyone to consider. This brought about another refusal.

There is a valuable psychology lesson in the mannerisms of investors like these readers. It boils down to investors wanting plausible self denial. By not having clearly defined goals or expectations, an investor can always make an excuse, shift the blame, or change the narrative. This same dynamic exists with MannKind as a company. A little over a year ago management stated that the Afrezza story would represent an "EPIC TURNAROUND". A full 15 months later we see Afrezza script sales lower than they were when the statement is made, no partners for the drug, assets gone, and excuse after excuse.

Before an investor can really hold MannKind accountable, an investor needs to be able to hold themselves accountable. The best way to do that is to outline your investment goals and strategies. What level of sales would you find acceptable between now and the end of June? What level of cash would you deem acceptable for that time period? How much dilution would you be able to live with? How much up-front cash for a Europe deal would be acceptable? How much additional debt is acceptable? If the company were to sell itself, what price and terms are acceptable? If you find yourself refusing to answer these questions here, then you are building excuses. These are very simple questions that any investor should be able to consider, evaluate, and formulate an answer to.

This week I have decided to add a month over month tracking chart. This should help readers get a sense of progress (or lack of progress) as it is happening. I define a month as 4 weeks worth of data. Thus far MannKind's best month was adding a bit over 12%, while its worst is losing over 16%. Since the new year, Afrezza sales have struggled.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis, Afrezza is actually just a bit better than the beginning of Q1. Sales for week one in Q2 of 2017 are 1.26% better than the beginning of Q1. That is not really comforting when you consider that the beginning of Q1 included a major holiday, but data are data, so consider it a mild victory.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a year over year basis we can see that the gap is narrowing a bit. This should be expected given that we are comparing to a point in time a year ago where former marketing partner Sanofi was not supporting sales anymore. We may see this gap close totally by the end of Q2, but that will also represent the final time where an excuse of two different companies representing the drug will exist. Beginning in July of this year, all year over year comparisons will be MannKind vs. MannKind. The big problem with that is that MannKind lacks the cash to really drive growth, and organic growth is simply not doing well.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

From a cash perspective there is not much news to report. The company has not identified a source of new cash, and the estimated cash on hand is now $39.6 million with a credit facility of about $30 million. This puts total liquidity at just under $70 million. The company is still burning through about $2 million per week. In my opinion the cash situation will be desperate in another month or so. The company has a $5 million dollar debt payment due in May, and a $15 million debt payment due in July. These are in addition to the burn rate of $2 million per week. It is my opinion that MannKind could be facing severe dilution, or we may see some company step in for a major or controlling interest in the company for what could equate to a massive discount. A year ago MannKind diluted at a 30% discount. The company possesses less leverage today than it did back in early 2016.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

My projections for Afrezza sales through June 30th remain intact. I have been cautioning that I am still concerned that even my current projection may prove to be too aggressive. Readers should not interpret my projection as what I feel will deliver equity appreciation. In my opinion the company needs to beat my projections by a factor of 5 to gain any material traction and win back a little leverage. It is my opinion that MannKind is short on both time and cash to accomplish anything that will reward shareholders.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The bottom line with MannKind stock is pretty simple. Unless Afrezza sales pick up substantially, the company is in a situation that is growing more dire by the day. Making a small improvement on insurance is not what is needed. Major shifts are what is required. Getting a few new doctors to prescribe is too little too late. The product may well be a miracle for a few people out there, but sometimes such stories will not help the company survive. MannKind is not where it is because of the shorts, the Sanofi deal, or articles. MannKind is where it is because the data dictates as much. As I have stated for many months, this is a highly speculative investment. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.