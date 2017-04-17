Crown Castle International - Riding The Tsunami Of Data Growth

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CCI) - BUY - $102.00 PT

Thesis - Data Usage

Mobile data and internet traffic in North America is forecasted to grow almost 4-fold from by 2020 as the number of devices and applications increase. Wireless carriers will look to bring on spectrum and deploy it using wireless towers and small cells to manage the additional capacity and coverage necessary for demand. This will lead to additional investments in infrastructure with companies such as Crown Castle, and more collocations on existing infrastructure. Crown Castle is positioned to capture this demand from wireless carriers due to their network of towers, small cells, and fiber, which works synergistically to provide the best capacity and coverage solution.

Catalyst - Small Cell and Fiber Network

As the number of consumers in highly dense, urban areas increases (top 10-15 markets), towers will no longer be able to provide the support necessary for service, so Crown Castle is using smalls cells and fiber to aid with this additional demand. These smalls cells will allow Crown Castle to increase capacity and coverage in cities where towers cannot be constructed. They provide both indoor and outdoor small cell solutions coupled with over 26,000 miles of fiber. These small cells exist in locations such as on a light pole, in a business building lobby, or at a professional sports arena. This technology allows wireless carriers to deploy their spectrum in the most difficult to reach places and provide additional capacity and coverage in areas where majority of their consumers are located.

Crown Castle has an initial yield of 6-7% on a small cell project and as it increases collocations (adding more carriers to existing small cell infrastructure) these yields also increase. With one additional carrier (one collocation), the yield increases to low to mid-teens percentage return, and with two additional carriers (two collocations), the yield increases to above 20% (more collocations over time will lead to margin expansion and free cash flow growth). These contracts with wireless carriers are also long in duration and contain predetermined annual rent increases (generally 2-3% per year). This allows Crown Castle to forecast and increase revenues, and return money to shareholders through its growing dividend.

Supplemental Steady Dividend Growth

In addition to capital gains potentially reaped from the aforementioned catalyst, Crown Castle's REIT status allows it to payout a larger portion of its earnings in the form of dividends. As of right now, the company's yield is 4.35% and management's goals is to increase this 6-7% annually over the next few years. The deployment of new spectrum and annual rent increases will support this goal and grow the yield to my forecast of approximately 4.71% by 2018 (based on $87.78 price as of market close 2/9/17). The longevity of their contracts also allows the company to generate steady revenues and reduces the cyclicality of the cash flows.

Compared to American Tower's (NYSE:AMT) dividend yield of 2.24% (based on price of $105.78 as of market close 2/9/17), Crown Castle's dividend yield is nearly double. Although American Tower seeks to grow their dividend at a higher pace, Crown Castle will still maintain a higher dividend yield for the foreseeable future. This high yield will help generate steady returns and supplement the potential capital gains from the investment.

Porter's Five Forces

Crown Castle International also has a strong Porter's Five Forces analysis with most of the levels of threat being low as shown below.

Competition: The level is moderate because the industry is an oligopoly with only two major players (Crown Castle and American Tower) and switching costs are high. All four major U.S. wireless carriers use both Crown Castle and American Tower and will continue to use both to meet infrastructure needs in the future. On top of this demand for both companies, changing infrastructure platforms can cause disruption in service for carrier customers (such as you and me) and create customer dissatisfaction. Therefore, wireless carriers are more likely to renew existing contracts with both Crown Castle and American Tower.

Buyer Power: The level is low-moderate because CCI has long-term contracts in place that are obligations on their customer's balance sheets. The only other options carriers have is moving to another provider of towers and small cells (difficult as mentioned in "Competition" section) or build out their own infrastructure, which is extremely capital intensive.

Supplier Power: The level is low because CCI owns 80% of gross margin generating sites and provides its own engineering and support for these sites.

Threat of Substitution: The level is low because there is no direct substitution for tower, small cell, and fiber networks. The only threat for substitution is the possibility of new technology being developed to takes the place of these networks.

Threat of New Entry: The level is low because there are high capital requirements, FCC regulations, municipal regulations, and two established major players with large networks. To build out a new network would be very capital intensive and it would take time to get through the regulation required for building the infrastructure. Therefore, the threat of new entry is minimal.

Valuation

I used multiple types of valuations for Crown Castle including discounted cash flow, net asset value, dividend discount, and comparables based on my financial statement model. I arrived at an intrinsic value of $102.00 using both a discounted cash flow model beginning with net operating income for a REIT and a dividend discount model discounted back to present value. These two models provide the most accurate look into the available cash flows to shareholders because of the business model and steady cash flow distributed to investors.

My DCF includes the following assumptions:

Four-year forecast

Terminal growth value of 3.3%

WACC of 6.3%

Market risk premium of 7.5% (risk free rate of 3.0%)

Beta of 0.62 (two-year unlevered average of Crown Castle's and American Tower's (using S&P 500 as the benchmark) re-levered at Crown Castle's capital structure)

Cost of equity of 7.6%

After tax cost of debt of 3.3%

Capital structure of 70% equity and 30% debt

For my dividend discount model, I forecasted out six years and used a terminal growth rate of 3.5%. I discounted to present value using a cost of equity of 7.6% calculated using the assumptions discussed above.

Risks

The risks of Crown Castle include:

Interest rate risk

Risk of one of the big 4 wireless carriers filing for bankruptcy and/or a merger

REITs are generally sensitive to a rising interest rate environment because of the high dividend yield, but Crown Castle is positioned well within the industry because its underlying business model is sound and is has secular tailwinds for organic growth from the telecommunications industry.

The second risk is a bankruptcy and/or merger of one of the big 4 wireless carriers because they represented 90% of Crown Castle's 2015 site rental revenues. The bankruptcy would grant the company protection from its debtors (including tower obligations to Crown Castle) and a merger would mean a consolidation of networks, which may result in more efficient usage of infrastructure. Due to the need for more devices and data in the future, I do not see one of the carriers going bankrupt and a merger seems unlikely because of the already consolidated oligopoly structure of the industry (FTC would more than likely scrutinize a potential deal).

Disclaimer

The material provided by Titan Capital Management (TCM) is only the opinion of the firm and firm's employees, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any course of action. The opinions included are only as of the date appearing in the material and are subject to change without notice. All investments entail risk. There is no guarantee our investment strategy or funds will produce desirable returns under any and all market conditions. TCM shall not have any liability for any damages, losses, etc. relating to this material. By accepting this material, you acknowledge, understand, and accept the foregoing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.