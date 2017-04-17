Sibanye Gold Limited: One Of The Top Performers

Nothing feels better than knowing that you've made the right decision, especially when it involves making money. On Thursday, Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL), a South-African miner, was up nearly 7%. And the stock is up ~40% (!) since we initiated our position in the company on the 8th of March (read here). The stock corresponds to 6.4% of our portfolio (read here), and we are ready to add more of SBGL stock whenever a pullback takes place.

Nothing fundamentally changed since last month that justifies the rally in the stock. It just seems that investors are starting to get a look at this neglected stock. The US based-Stillwater Mining (NYSE:SWC) acquisition proposal opened the eyes of many investors about the South African miner. It seems that SWC investors who got out from the stock after trading almost at par with the proposed acquisition price ($18/share vs current price of $17.32/share) are getting into Sibanye. Take a look at how Sibanye's stock volume is increasing since before December 9 (the date of the announcement) at the same time when SWC's stock volume is decreasing substantially.

With its enterprise value being just 1.2x sales- which is extremely low for gold mining companies- Sibanye needs this kind of attention.

That is great news for a stock that is trading at critical (and by this I mean very important) points.

From a technical standpoint, the stock has just closed above its 200 day EMA on Thursday, which paves the way for a solid uptrend. In addition, this close was accompanied with 4 million shares exchanging hands, nearly double the average 10 day volume.

Another critical point is the $11.09 level, the horizontal red line in the chart below. This line proved to be a solid breaking point since May 2014 (nearly 2 years ago). Closing above this line should be regarded as a strong bullish sign. The stock is just 4.6% away from passing this point.

Conclusion

We remain confident in our SBGL position. The company is well prepared to enjoy the upside of the bullish gold trend that we expected 4 months ago (read here). In addition, with the Stillwater acquisition, the company will become well positioned to diversify away from gold. SWC is a strong producer of Palladium, a commodity which is heavily used in catalytic converters for automobiles, and which is suffering from a huge deficit. Last but not least, the company has one of the lowest extraction costs in the industry with substantial reserves, which is rare for a company that trades at 1.2x sales. We are long SBGL with $15/share price target.

Happy Investing to All.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.