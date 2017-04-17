Bargain Shopping Among The TSX Financial Sector

The financial sector of the Toronto Stock Exchange had a choppy March and a down trending April. The big five banks have dropped off their February highs. TD has dropped 7.5%, BNS dropped 7.2%, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and Bank of Montreal (BMO) have dropped ~6% and RY dropped 4.6%. The Canadian version of the Trump rally has faded.

Canadian big five banks Drop from Feb highs Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) -4.60% Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) -7.50% Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) -7.20% Bank of Montreal -5.50% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce -6%

Several Seeking Alpha writers have extolled the virtues of the big five banks in a diversified portfolio. I tend to agree. Canadian banks have done well over the last few decades. Current prices make for attractive entry levels or adding to your portfolio. But are there small-cap Canadian financials that are better bargains?

Consider five additional financial stocks that provide lending services. Three of these stocks in the table below have seen double digit drops.

Small-cap lenders Drop from Feb highs First National Financial Corp (OTC:FNLIF) -15% Home Capital Group Inc (OTC:HMCBF) -28% Equitable Group Inc. (OTC:EQGPF) -15% Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (OTC:AMIVF) -3.50% MCAN Mortgage Corporation (OTC:MAMTF) -1.60%

Five criteria when looking for financial sector exposure

It is easy to recognize that the big five banks are 'buy and hold' options for investors, but I wanted to compare these 5 against lesser-known options in the same sphere. I considered five criteria:

Beta (want this low) Earnings yield (want this high) Dividend yield (want this high) Payout ratio (want this low) Dividend history (want this to stay the same or increase)

The table looks like this:

Big 5 banks Ticker Cap (Billions) Price Beta Earning Yield (%) Dividend Yield (%) Payout Ratio (%) Dividend Increases Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO $138.30 94.63 0.79 7.6 3.5 47 PASS Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO $119.36 64.87 0.57 7.4 3.4 48 PASS Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO $90.95 75.99 0.84 7.8 3.9 50 PASS Bank of Montreal BMO.TO $62.90 97.38 0.69 7.8 3.5 50 PASS Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO $44.35 112.17 0.71 10.5 4.4 45 PASS Small-cap financial First National Financial Corp FN.TO $1.47 25.5 0.74 12.9 6.6 58 NO Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO $1.27 21.7 0.73 17.1 4.6 24 NO Equitable Group Inc. EQB.TO $0.96 63.41 1.11 13.4 1.45 10 NO Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp AI.TO $0.36 12.16 0.31 7.8 7.1 91 PASS MCAN Mortgage Corporation MKP.TO $0.35 14.99 0.25 11.7 7.9 65 PASS

The big five banks have not decreased their dividend in over ten years. Their dividend yield ranges from 3.4% to 4.4%. Whereas First National failed the dividend history test because dividends were cut in 2011. Home Capital Group and Equitable Group have also cut their dividends. According to many advisors, including Marc Lichtenfeld in his book "Get Rich with Dividends: A Proven System for Earning Double-Digit Returns", dividend investors should avoid companies that don't have a stellar dividend history. For my ranking, tickers that cut their dividend get a score of 10 (worst score). Those that maintain or increase get a zero (best score).

Meanwhile, small-cap Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation and MCAN Mortgage Corporation have sustained or increased their dividend each year. Both pay dividend yields above 7%. Payout ratios are high, but not above 100%.

I sorted companies from lowest to highest, or highest to lowest, for each of the five criteria. The tickers with the low scores are then attractive because they might have low volatility and promising income. I was surprised when the two smallest cap companies ranked 1 st and 3 rd. In second place with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which Louie Koen called "hard to ignore" (link) and I tend to agree.

Financial company Total Score Rank sort beta sort earning sort dividend sort payout sort div his Royal Bank of Canada 28 8 8 9 7 4 0 Toronto-Dominion Bank 27 6 3 10 9 5 0 Bank of Nova Scotia 27 6 9 6 6 6 0 Bank of Montreal 23 4 4 6 7 6 0 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 18 2 5 5 5 3 0 First National Financial Corp 31 9 7 3 3 8 10 Home Capital Group Inc 23 4 6 1 4 2 10 Equitable Group Inc. 33 10 10 2 10 1 10 Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp 20 3 2 6 2 10 0 MCAN Mortgage Corporation 15 1 1 4 1 9 0

Two of the other smaller cap financials I considered had the worst ranks, 9th and 10th. EQGPF had the highest beta (therefore most price volatility) and also the lowest dividend yield. That is not a good match for me.

PROS of these small-cap lending companies

There are a few reasons to consider small-cap financials to add to your portfolio. These include:

Dividend yield may be higher compared to the big 5 banks.

Smaller price swings for a more stable component in your portfolio.

CONs of these small-cap lending companies

There are disadvantages too. These include:

Smaller trading volume means lower liquidity if you need to sell the asset.

The small-cap lenders tend to do one or two financial services (e.g. retail mortgage) so their business model is less diverse compared to the big 5 banks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMIVF, CM, TD, BNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.