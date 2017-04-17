Despite significant run so far, the stock still has good upside potential in addition to an attractive yield.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENLK) has surged more than 50% over the past 12-months, leaving investors wondering if time has come for some profit booking. On the other hand, those watching from the sidelines so far and wish to be a part of the growth story want to know if there is any further upside potential for the stock.

Formed in 2002, Enlink Midstream Partners provides midstream energy services including gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage and marketing services to producers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, and condensate.

I will discuss here key factors that may drive EnLink Midstream Partners stock in the short- and long-term.

The obvious: crude oil

Midstream companies long believed to be largely safe from changes in commodity prices were found to be moving in tandem with oil in the 'lower for longer' price environment. The chart below shows movement of ENLK along with United States Oil ETF (NYSE: USO) over a two-year period.

Source: Marketwatch.com

Lower prices impacted production, ultimately impacting transport and storage volumes. Lower commodity prices also impacted contract rates on already squeezed volumes. This impacted midstream players badly.

Notably, most of the smaller midstream companies are recovering with a recovery in energy sector, many attaining new 52-week highs. Importantly, these were beaten down heavily over the last two years.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts WTI prices to average $52 per barrel in 2017 and $55 per barrel in 2018. It's thus reasonable to assume that oil prices will not cause further damage to midstream companies. Even assuming no recovery, the prices will at least likely not fall significantly from here on.

How EnLink's assets STACK up against peers

So, are all energy sector companies the same or does EnLink Midstream has an edge over peers? EnLink Midstream's operations are strategically focused on the core growth areas of the Midland and Delaware basins in Permian, Oklahoma's Midcontinent, and Louisiana's Gulf Coast. As the slide and charts below show, EnLink has recorded robust volume growth in its Oklahoma and Louisiana segments.

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: ENLK Reports

EnLink's Oklahoma segment recorded 47% growth in gas gathering and transmission volumes in 2016 over 2015. The segment's processing volumes grew 63% over the same period. Central Oklahoma, which includes STACK play, is EnLink's fastest growing core area. STACK's increasing rig activity, drilling economics, and Oklahoma's favorable regulatory environment places it well for long-term volume growth.

Source: oilandgasinvestor.com

EnLink Midstream expects Central Oklahoma to become its largest operating region. EnLink's 2017 capital expenditure forecast too reflects this focus. As the below slide shows, 60% of EnLink's 2017 capex is expected to be in Oklahoma segment.

Source: Investor Presentation

EnLink has announced two new plants in Central Oklahoma that are expected to be operational in 2017. Once these are completed, EnLink will operate nearly 1 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity in Central Oklahoma, and will continue to be one of the largest gas processing providers in the STACK. The rigs operating on acreage dedicated to EnLink in Central Oklahoma increased to 17 in February 2017 from 11 in October 2016.

Below is the segmental profits chart that reflects EnLink's steady volume growth in a challenging environment. It's worth noting that EnLink's Oklahoma and Louisiana segments managed to offset the declines in its Texas segment. ENLK expects a 20% increase in its 2017 EBITDA over 2016.

Source: ENLK Reports

Strong coverage and leverage

EnLink Midstream's debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio at the end of 2016, as defined in its credit facility, was 3.7x - way better than most peers. Also, it had a distribution coverage higher than 1 at the end of 2016. EnLink did not offer distribution growth over the last few quarters. It's already trading at a yield higher than 8%. What make this attractive are EnLink's conservative leverage as well as strong coverage. These allowed EnLink Midstream to maintain its distribution level, while many other Master Limited Partnerships and midstream companies were forced to cut distributions.

The company expects to provide distribution growth in 2018. I would not mind having the current higher than 8% yield till then.

Source: Investor Presentation

EnLink is operating in the high splits for incentive distribution rights, as shown in the chart above. The IDR structure seems to be working fine for the MLP so far.

Valuation and conclusion

Based on the discussion so far, EnLink Midstream seems to be well positioned for strong growth. Its guidance for 2017 also reflects this. I will now see if it's a buying opportunity or not based on its current valuation.

EnLink Midstream Partners is currently trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 12x. This is higher than that for its peers including Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES), Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE: EEP), and Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL). These MLPs' average multiple currently stands near 10.8x. EnLink Midstream's current multiple compares favorably with larger cap peers such as Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) which currently trade at multiple close to 14x.

EnLink Midstream Partners seem to be relatively fairly valued when compared to its own multiple over the last three years, which averaged nearly 12x.

Overall, the company definitely offers great exposure to strategically located assets, huge volume growth potential, and bright outlook. However, a big part of this is already reflected in its stock price. If the oil price environment remains supportive and the company attains anticipated high growth, which looks like a very likely scenario, then I see the possibility of a multiple expansion to 13x. This would mean a price near $20. I would expect the stock to reach up to this and trade at nearly this level in the medium-term. This would mean capital gains of nearly 10%, in addition to the 8% yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.