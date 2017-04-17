Northview Apartment REIT - A Hidden Gem

Core operating performance is progressing on target. Northview management is making steady headway on its plan to improve the REIT's financial and operational position, particularly through its Value Creation Initiatives.

Unlike better known names that are scrutinized to death, Northview Apartment REIT, which has lived in the shadows, possesses attributes that are not reflected in its valuation.

All financial performance figures for Northview in this article are in Canadian dollars.

Not all stocks receive the same public attention. I spend a consistent proportion of my investment time and attention delving for "hidden gems" - solid companies with strong, experienced management teams and broad, defensible economic moats that operate beyond the intense glare of the public-market spotlight. Their stocks are often surprisingly attractive.

It is not always for fundamental reasons that a particular company is not broadly followed by the investment community. And there can be benefits in uncovering these "diamonds in the rough". Unlike better known names that are scrutinized to death, stocks like Northview Apartment REIT (TSX:NVU.UN) (OTC:NPRUF), which have lived in the shadows, can possess attributes that are not reflected in their valuations.

My goal in value investing is to find underappreciated stocks - stocks of companies that the market has temporarily undervalued. In other words, companies whose stock prices do not reflect their fundamental worth or intrinsic value. Some value investors only look at present assets and don't place any value on future growth. I include the estimation of future growth and cash flows in my investment analysis. Despite the different methodologies, it comes down to the same thing: trying to buy something for less than it is fundamentally worth.

In addition to undercovered, unloved companies, I also look for thematic investment opportunities. A number of my earlier articles for Seeking Alpha have centered on such opportunities, which often capitalize on long-term secular trends. Multi-family residential properties tend to be safe, growing investments, given their diverse, multiple-family tenant base and their necessity-based nature.

Strong, Cohesive Management Team

During my professional career spanning 43 years, I had the opportunity to work directly with nine different CEOs in six different companies across a broad range of industries. Most were very good; two were ineffectual and triggered the ultimate destruction of a once great company, ending in bankruptcy. For me as an investor, the single most critical factor in making my investment decision is the quality of the management team, beginning with the CEO.

A great business in a great sector can be destroyed by poor leadership. If you doubt this, think back to the disasters of Jonathan Schwartz at Sun Microsystems, Chuck Conway at Kmart, Eckhard Pfeiffer at Compaq, or John Sculley at Apple, who made numerous mistakes, the most egregious of which was to fire Steve Jobs.

Strong CEOs attract and retain strong talent. My first step in making an investment decision is to examine carefully the executive team to satisfy myself that it is composed of exceptional leaders with years of relevant industry experience and a demonstrated record of achievement. Northview has exceptional C-level bench strength.

In researching this article, I reached out to Northview President & CEO Todd Cook, who in turn engaged his executive team to help me understand their strategic priorities, which, in Mr. Cook's own words, are "progressing as expected and focused on organic growth, managing leverage and capital deployment through recycling assets."

Management Focus on Growth and Diversification

Northview has an enterprise value (NYSE:EV) of $2.7 billion. The REIT has grown from approximately $200 million in assets to become a national, diversified REIT with $3.1 billion in assets and more than 24,000 residential suites in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories.

Northview's residential portfolio contributes 85% of its net operating income (NOI). Its occupancy rate in this area is greater than 93%. Its commercial properties contribute 12% of NOI, while its executive and hotel properties contribute 3%.

Northview's roots are in Canada's North, but it has grown and "remodeled" itself over the years. The REIT is now located in many of Canada's largest urban areas and key secondary markets across the country. In many of its operating regions, it is the leading residential landlord.

Northview Apartment REIT began as Northern Property REIT, initially listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2002. Then in August 2015, Northern Property REIT transformed into Northview Apartment REIT, when it acquired True North Apartment REIT and a 4,650-multi-family-suite portfolio of properties from Starlight Investments and the Public Service Pension Plan.

Northview's continuing relationship with Starlight, with its extensive real-estate market presence and investment activities, gives it access to acquisition opportunities not generally available to other REITs.

Source: company website

From almost the moment that Northern Property REIT announced its plans to buy True North Apartment REIT in August 2015, investors appeared skeptical of the combination. Northern Property's units fell 10% after the deal was announced and they haven't fully recovered since, as illustrated in the five-year stock chart below for Northview, compared with its larger Canadian apartment-REIT peers, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (OTC:CDPYF) and Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF).

Shares of Boardwalk REIT have also declined since the collapse in oil prices, although less so than Northview. Boardwalk is Northview's closest peer in terms of its similarly significant exposure to resource-focused markets. Boardwalk is trading almost 25% below its high of $71.40 in 2014 - before the price of oil collapsed. And Boardwalk is one of the most heavily-shorted companies in North America, as a percentage of its free float, with almost 40% of the float shorted.

Alberta is Boardwalk's largest region, home to 60% of the company's apartment units and generating 70% of its net operating income. Short bets on Boardwalk climbed with the deepening of Alberta's recession, triggered by the fall of crude-oil prices, as investors are betting the REIT will bear the brunt of a slow economic recovery in the oil-dependent region.

Northview is being painted with the same brush - from 2014 through mid-2016, there was a 90% correlation between Northview's unit price and West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) benchmark oil prices. I believe Northview's unit-price decline is overdone - Northview's occupancy and rent metrics are not as negative as its stock would imply.

While shareholders were uneasy at the time with the $3-billion marriage between Northern Property REIT and True North Apartment REIT, I didn't own the stock then and I don't share that perspective now. I have a long investment horizon. My ideal holding period is "Forever". While Northview's stock has come under pressure since the double-whammy of the collapse in oil prices in 2014 and the True-North transaction in 2015, given my long investment horizon, I viewed this as an opportunity to buy shares of a quality-value, dividend-growth company with a strong, experienced management team at an attractive valuation.

The term "transformative transaction" is overused in corporate public-relations M&A communications, but it is appropriate to describe this transaction. Prior to the acquisition, Northern Property REIT owned a portfolio of properties that were heavily skewed toward Alberta and Northern Canada, with apartment units in places such as Iqaluit and Yellowknife. True North Apartment REIT, on the other hand, was focused on apartment units in Ontario.

The transaction immediately catapulted Northview Apartment REIT to its current position as Canada's third-largest multi-family REIT, with a national platform and increasingly diverse portfolio. In addition, it provided Northview with improved access to capital and opportunities for growth outside its traditional mid-market communities, reducing the REIT's proportionate energy-market exposure.

Before the transaction, Northern Property REIT earned 30% of its net operating income from resource-based regions. The True North acquisition was Northview's path to diversify the portfolio and provide greater cash-flow stability by increasing its exposure to larger, more stable markets, particularly in Ontario and to a lesser extent Quebec and Atlantic Canada, which combined now account for more than 45% of Northview's NOI.

As a result, Northview's exposure to resource-based regions has been reduced to 22% of NOI. And the REIT continues to diversify to drive growth and reduce risk. Northview's increasingly diverse geographic footprint underpins management's strategy to deliver steady, growing profitability and distributions to unitholders over the long term.

In my discussions with Northview CEO Todd Cook, he stated,"The diversification achieved in the True North transaction added high-quality, strong-performing assets to the portfolio and reduced the relative impact of Alberta. Our steady markets are performing well and continue to provide organic growth opportunities for our unitholders."

Operating Performance Advancing on Target

On March 9, Northview reported fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results. The results for the year underscored Northview's progress on leverage reduction, non-core asset sales, its comprehensive development program, and asset appreciation through the successful execution of its "Value Creation Initiatives".

Source: Northview Q4/16 results presentation

Excluding non-recurring items, full-year 2016 diluted FFO per unit was $2.14, compared to $2.34 in 2015. The year-over-year decline in core FFO per unit was due to a 5.7% decline in same-property NOI and dilution from several factors, including asset dispositions completed in 2016 and Northview's October 2016 equity offering totaling $75 million.

Northview's same-property portfolio consists of properties from the legacy Northern Property REIT portfolio, which has significant exposure to the resource-focused markets of Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. Not surprisingly, the same-property portfolio posted negative internal growth, as rental apartment fundamentals remain weak in these regions.

Partially offsetting these factors were lower "General & Administrative" (G&A) expenses, a higher NOI margin from internalizing property management at 7,600 suites in the REIT's Ontario portfolio, and development completions. With respect to the development program, Northview achieved $9.0 million in net-asset-value (NYSE:NAV) creation from its developments in Alberta that were completed in 2016.

Although same-property NOI missed expectations, Northview's continued diversification into stronger markets is softening the impact on FFO of weakness in the same-property portfolio.

Source: Northview Q4/16 results presentation

Fourth-quarter FFO/unit was $0.48, excluding non-recurring items, a decrease of 9% year-over-year and below analysts' consensus of $0.51. Protracted weakness in Northview's resource-focused markets have depressed rental-apartment fundamentals, continuing to push occupancy down, which has weighed on operating performance.

Northview management is making steady progress on its plan to improve the REIT's financial and operational position, particularly through its Value Creation Initiatives, which are concentrated in the Ontario portfolio, which accounts for 32% of total suites. Excluding the property-management internalization, the annualized increase in NOI from Value Creation Initiatives was $2.8 million, which contributed to a $46-million fair-value increase in Ontario.

Looking forward, Northview's Value Creation Initiatives will continue to contribute to organic growth. On a regional basis, Northern, Central and Atlantic markets are expected to drive growth, helping offset continued challenges in resource-dependent markets.

Northview has an active development program. During 2016, Northview achieved a fair-value increase on investment properties of $54 million, despite a fair-value decrease in resource-based markets, reflecting the positive operating conditions in Ontario and Northview's ability to add value through its Value Creation Initiatives and development projects.

Balance Sheet: Accelerated Leverage Reduction, Derisking

On October 31, Northview closed a $75 million bought-deal equity raise, issuing approximately 3.5 million units, priced at $21.15/unit, which included an over-allotment option for 461,000 units. Northview applied the net proceeds principally towards reducing leverage, along with supporting its Value Creation Initiatives and ongoing working capital requirements.

Northview's liquidity of $80 million at the end of Q4/16 consisted of $4 million of cash on-hand and $76 million of available credit. This was a significant improvement of $60 million, compared with $20 million in the prior quarter, largely stemming from the REIT's equity issue in October.

Northview also made significant progress in reducing debt-to-assets in 2016. Excluding convertible debentures, debt-to-gross-book-value (D/GBV) was 57.5% in the fourth quarter of 2016, down from 60.2% in the second quarter. Northview's long-term target is 50% to 55%.

Source: Northview Q4/16 results presentation

Northview completed $48.6 million of non-core asset sales in 2016 and $23.4 million to-date in 2017, with a further $16.3 million in dispositions currently under contract. In total, these transactions will reduce D/GBV by approximately 100 basis points.

Proceeds of the asset sales were used to reduce leverage and support the REIT's Value Creation Initiatives. Upon completion, Northview management expects the Valuation Creation Initiatives to create approximately $260 million of value, which equates to about $4.65/unit.

While Northview made significant progress in reducing leverage in 2016, management is focused on achieving further leverage reduction through improvements in asset values, driven by the successful execution of its Value Creation Initiatives, and through its ongoing developments.

Importantly, Northview's significant leverage reduction in 2016 positions it to transition from simply disposing of non-core assets to capital recycling, where, in the future, asset sales are offset by accretive acquisitions. Harvesting capital and redeploying it into higher return endeavors will contribute to income and value growth, while improving leverage metrics.

Source: Company reports

Northview maintained strong interest-coverage and debt-service-coverage ratios of 3.0 and 1.7, respectively. The REIT actively monitors interest rates to identify opportunities to reduce its weighted-average interest rate. In 2016, Northview completed more than $500 million in mortgage refinancings with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.0% and an average term-to-maturity of 7.2 years.

I expect Northview to continue its deleveraging efforts, driven by its steady focus on organic growth, rent optimization and, to a lesser extent, selective accretive acquisitions.

Safety of Distribution

Northview's solid balance sheet and reasonable payout ratio underpin its ability to provide attractive and growing distributions to its unitholders, while at the same time supporting future business growth.

Northview's long-term objective is to maintain a conservative distribution FFO payout ratio of 70%. For 2016, the payout ratio was 76.7%, excluding non-recurring items, which is still reasonable for a multi-family residential REIT.

Northview has a long history of paying and increasing its distribution. In the last 13 years the REIT has increased its distribution eight times. And in the past 15 years, its payout ratio has been declining, from 91% in 2002 to 76.7% today. I value the evidence that Northview management runs the business prudently, providing a margin of safety for its distribution and I view Northview's distribution sustainable for the long term.

In summary, Northview's overall occupancy rate remains strong, despite current regional challenges, the REIT maintains a conservative, sustainable payout ratio and has a long track record of regular distribution increases, all of which complement and support its attractive 7.5% yield.

Valuation, Target Price and Recommendation

Non-core asset dispositions by Northview, coupled with low commodity prices have impacted results from Northview's Western Canadian portfolio, which has been a drag on cash flow and, in turn, has pressured Northview's valuation and unit price.

Despite - or conversely because of - current challenges in some of its operating regions, Northview is a compelling long-term investment. It is among the top handful of Canadian REITs with market caps above $1 billion, as measured by the best combination of valuation, distribution yield and 12-month total-return.

The REIT is trading at a significant, above-average discount to its peers, at less than 13x projected 2017 AFFO estimates. This ratio is the lowest among Canadian residential REITs, with their defensive characteristics, which typically drives premium relative valuations. Northview's residential REIT peers currently carry a weighted-average P/AFFO multiple of 20x 2017 AFFO estimates.

I expect Northview's per-unit AFFO to grow over the long term and, as commodity prices solidify, its unit price to recover. The stock has done well since I bought it about three months ago, up almost 12%. I expect the stock to continue to do well over all time frames. The more time given to work (that is, two to three years and longer) the more pronounced its outperformance, as value often takes time to work.

Source: company website

My "Outperform" rating reflects Northview's defensive nature, its long-term growth potential, widely discounted valuation to its peers, and its high and sustainable yield. I consider Northview a core holding, reflecting its blue-chip capital structure, experienced and cohesive management team and dominant market position in supply-constrained apartment markets in Northern Canada, complemented by its presence in high-growth Ontario markets, including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

It appears that the "smart money" agrees with my "core-holding" thesis. In February, Lincluden Investment Management vice president Derek Warren selected Northview as a "Top Pick" for income investors on Business News Networks' (BNN) Market Watch. Derek is a respected and influential member of the tight-knit Canadian REIT community and manages several multi-Lipper-Award-winning real estate portfolios, including the CIBC Canadian Real Estate Fund and the Morguard Real Estate Equity Fund.

And David Baskin, founder and president of Baskin Financial Services Inc., and one of the smartest persons on Bay Street concurs. In a recent appearance on Market Watch, David is positive on the REIT, describing the apartment sector as "a good place to be" (as an investor) and Northview as a "good operator... nicely positioned."

Strong Internal Management Team

Northview has one of the most experienced management teams among publicly-traded REITs in Canada.

Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer

Todd Cook is a seasoned veteran of the Canadian real estate industry. Prior to joining Northern Property REIT as Vice President Finance in 2006, Mr. Cook was CFO of TGS North American REIT. Mr. Cook was appointed CFO of Northern Property REIT in 2007 and Executive Vice President in 2011, before being appointed President & COO in January 2013. Mr. Cook was then appointed President and CEO in May 2014.

Leslie Veiner, Chief Operating Officer

Leslie Veiner has extensive senior management experience in the Canadian real estate industry, most recently as CEO of True North Apartment REIT. In addition, Mr. Veiner was CFO of TransGlobe Apartment REIT, CFO and then SVP Real Estate for Chartwell Senior Housing REIT and CFO of seniors housing provider Alert Care Corporation. Prior to Alert Care, Mr. Veiner held senior financial positions within the real estate and healthcare sectors.

Travis Beatty, Chief Financial Officer

Travis Beatty was appointed chief financial officer of Northview Apartment REIT in May 2016. Previously, Mr. Beatty was CFO of West Valley Energy. Prior to West Valley Energy, Mr. Beatty was CFO of OPTI Canada Inc. from 2009 until its acquisition by CNOOC Limited in 2011.

Potential Risks

Potential risks include those associated with the ownership of real property and specifically to macro-economic conditions in Northern and Western Canada, the potential for an unanticipated increase in interest rates, an unexpected deterioration in residential and commercial space leasing conditions in Northview's markets, or a diversion of investor capital flows away from high-yielding real estate equities towards other asset classes.

For further examples of thematic investment opportunities, please see my earlier articles on:

Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Agrium, Cameco, Manulife Financial and Chartwell Retirement Residences, all of which highlight growing secular tailwinds.

I enjoy researching and writing articles on quality companies for Seeking Alpha. Investing is a hobby of mine, as is writing, and it is rewarding to be able to combine productively the two hobbies.

The true value of my articles stems from the insightful comments from Seeking Alpha members and I continue to learn from the comments of Seeking Alpha readers of my articles. Collectively, your comments give me a prized opportunity to tap into the "wisdom of the crowd." SA members' comments continually reinforce for me how investing decisions must revolve around our personal investment and financial goals, which are as unique as we are.

I recognize that Northview Apartment REIT may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own Brookfield Renewable, and why I consider the shares a long-term hold, it is helpful to have some knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: quality-value, large-cap, dividend-growth, long-term. For additional details, please refer to my interview with The Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase description. Northview Apartment REIT fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally forever.

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams, and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

Identify a company with strong competitive advantages. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price. Hold the stock forever unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

If you found this article helpful, please "Follow" me on Seeking Alpha to receive notification whenever I publish a new article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NPRUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.