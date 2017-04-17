Five Offshore Drillers - Technical Analysis Is Part Of The Solution, Not Part Of The Problem

I used technical patterns to assess the downside/upside range of these five stocks.

They all have solid balance sheets, which will help them survive this downturn.

Offshore Norway.

Investment Thesis:

Technical analysis and trading algorithms -- automated trading systems ATS and high-frequency trading HFT -- are the new modern trading martingales.

Aldridge and Krawciw, 2017 estimate that in 2016 HFT on average initiated 10-40% of trading volume in equities, and 10-15% of volume in foreign exchange and commodities. Intraday, however, proportion of HFT may vary from 0% to 100% of short-term trading volume. Previous estimates reporting that HFT accounted for 60-73% of all US equity trading volume, with that number falling to approximately 50% in 2012 were highly inaccurate speculative guesses.

They are called often the modern alchemy. The ancient bearded magicians (chartists) have swapped their hooded cloak and wizard hat for a fine silk tux and black tie and a powerful computer to find a surreptitious way to turn lead into gold.

On the other side of the spectrum, you have the "fundamentalists" who swear, clear and loud, that there is only one "straight approach" to analyzing a business model to achieve investing success.

It seems to me that both groups are wrongly assessing the situation, and thus, are living only different floors of the same cardboard building located under the same "golden bridge".

The basic idea is that the market is 80% psychological and 20% logical for the "chartists", while the "other side" -- the "fundamentalists" -- are saying that the market is 20% psychological and 80% logical.

Of course, there is no such thing as an "infallible system" that can predict the future, and those who pretend to offer such a "golden bridge" are simply crooks or worse, totally feeble-minded. The proof is that most of the fundamentalists that I know will rarely recommend buying/selling a stock. They can't. In fact, they hide behind ratios and complicated analysis to compensate for their lack of self clarity.

Nevertheless, in every theory, we can always find some shred of truth when we can separate the "wheat from the chaff". It really pays to find the middle way, and this is what I am promoting in this article.

I am personally more of a "chartist" than a "fundamentalist" because I believe mass psychology is a general constant in our civilized society. We know how crowds behave and how easily they can be manipulated to act without really thinking as a single force.

The chartists understand that patterns and market dynamics that have occurred in the past are a major key to forecasting the future, especially when you know the company fundamentals.

An attempt to justify last week's trading move.

Leave aside a few risky stocks that should be left alone by the "average Joe" due to the unpredictability and volatility of an impending and/or ongoing financial situation - stocks such as Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL), Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG), Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) and Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD). Looking beyond these, we can pick about five stocks in the offshore drilling sector that can be classified as "good investment grade" even if the offshore drilling industry is battling a terrible downturn as we speak.

I will put aside Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) and Seadrill Partners, which I consider too dangerous financially, and which I therefore believe should be analyzed separately. Instead, today I would like to talk about:

These five offshore drillers represent the "core" companies that will eventually keep a financial structure where shareholders are spared from going through a "wipe out" process, which is the likely scenario in a bankruptcy.

Quick comparative table:

Company EV/EBITDA Ratio Backlog estimated (fun trading) as of 4/16/2017 In $ billion Revenues 2016 in $ billion Cash in $ billion Total Debt in $ billion Total debt - cash = Net debt in $billion Shares outstanding in million Transocean 5.0 10.8* 4.164 3.052 8.46 5.41 390.92 Ensco 3.9 3.2 2.776 2.602 5.27 2.67 303.62 Noble* 4.1 3.9 2.302(2) 0.726 4.34 (4.04) 3.61(3.31) 244.68 Rowan 3.5 1.4*** 1.843 1.256 2.68 1.42 126.14 Diamond Offshore 5.9 3.0 1.600 0.156 2.09 1.93 137.18

* $10.65 billion excluding the jack-up segment.

** $300 million of senior notes due in March 2017, paid in cash.

*** The backlog is not really reflecting the new 50/50 JV with Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO).

1 - I consider RIG my first choice and the reason is primarily that the company owns a strong backlog. However, RIG has total debt of $8.46 billion (net debt ~$5.5 billion), which is excessive and will need to be reduced next year to about $7 billion in my opinion. The recent move by the company to sell its non-core jack-up segment is a positive long-term. It allows the company to focus more on its core business while reducing significantly future liability by shedding away $1.135 billion in capex (representing five jack-ups under construction).

2 - My second choice is Ensco for its overall stability and good jack-up segment. The company has $4.5 billion in liquidity and no debt maturities until second quarter 2019 and $1.15 billion of debt maturing before 2024. Ensco owns a very versatile fleet with a large jack-up segment, which represents a third of its revenues. On the weak side, the company has still one drillship and one jack-up under-construction.

3 - My third choice is Noble which is very similar to Ensco. The company has a cash balance together with an undrawn $2.445 billion revolving credit facility that matures in January 2020 resulted in total liquidity at December 31 of just under $3.2 billion. I bought back NE on Friday.

4 - My fourth choice is Rowan. The jack-up segment is really the strong segment. On November 21, 2016, Offshore Energy Today indicated the following:

Offshore driller Rowan Companies and the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) have signed an agreement to create a 50/50 joint venture to own, operate, and manage offshore drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia.

The company has the smallest net debt compared to the other four companies. However, RDC presents a weakening floaters fleet which is a problem. Two UDW drillships are now warm stacked and the Rowan Reliance is starting a new contract at half its previous day rate ($262k/d) for Cobalt in the Gulf of Mexico.

5 - Diamond Offshore has never been my favorite and I am still reluctant to invest in the company. However, DO is fundamentally sound and presents one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. Good size backlog of $3 billion as of April 15.

With four new drill ships (Black series) and the new semi-submersible GreatWhite, the company is showing a stronger state-of-the-art fleet as well, with an age average around 10 years now. Also, DO has no more rig under-construction and capex 2017 will go down a lot to $135 million in 2017.

Quick look at the charts:

As a chartist, I have indicated above what I believe is are the technical patterns of the five companies. I used the close on Friday as a reference to the trend line support, considered a potential breakout point. It is not surprising that all five charts show a potential negative breakout.

Important note: You should keep in mind that technical analysis is essentially subjective, and is open to diverse interpretations. It is often only as good as the analyst conducting it.

I have used technical patterns to assess the downside/upside range of these five stocks.

Stock Breakout point Friday close Downside potential Upside potential Trend line resistance Positive beakout point RIG 11.72 10.50 12.65 ESV 8.33 7.25 9.25 NE 5.59 5.00 6.20 RDC 14.21 12.75 15.00 DO 15.23 13.50 16.40

Conclusion:

US Energy Information -- EIA -- indicates that the Brent spot price will be $55 per barrel in 4Q 2017, and $59 per barrel in 4Q 2018. This is enough, in my opinion, to start an offshore drilling recovery by H1 2019.

This is an important assumption when it comes to investing in this struggling sector. There is no guarantee of course, and the EIA forecast can end up totally wrong. However, it is an honest analysis and basically the only serious forecast that we have. Oil prices are paramount and should always be the main topic when searching for an investment strategy. The idea is that we are at the bottom and it is likely the perfect time to invest in this sector.

The five offshore drillers aforementioned represent basically what stay "safe" in this struggling industry. Each company present a different business model and it is important to decide which one fits your investing goal.

