Flexion Therapeutics' Rally Isn't Over

Whether as a buyout candidate or a standalone entity more upside seems imminent for this attractive biopharma stock in the months ahead. A full investment analysis is below.

The stock has also been linked to French drug giant Sanofi as a possible & strategic acquisition as well.

Flexion Therapeutics has rallied some 50% in the last few months as its lead drug candidate is marching towards FDA approval in October.

"Some men give up their designs when they have almost reached the goal, while others, on the contrary, obtain a victory by exerting, at the last moment, more vigorous efforts than ever before"

― Herodotus, The Histories

Note: The Biotech Forum is running a Tax Day Weekend promotion. From now until midnight EST Tuesday, April 18, free 14-day trials will be enabled to the fourth-most-subscribed service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. Check out our reviews. I hope to see you on our Live Chat feature in the near future.

Today we look at Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) which is up some 50% in the six months it has been in the model Insiders Forum portfolio. However, with its pipeline largely de-risked and with frequent buyout rumors floated around it, the stock still appears to have substantial upside as we approached a key FDA approval date in early October.

Company Overview:

Flexion Therapeutics is a Burlington, Massachusetts based specialty pharmaceutical company that is focused on local therapies for the treatment of individuals with musculoskeletal conditions. The company currently has an approximate $870 million market capitalization and sells for just over $27.50 a share. The company is focused on pain management with its one primary drug candidate.

The company was co-founded by Mike Clayman and Neil Bodick who both worked previously for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Mike Clayman and Neil Bodick have over 35 combined years of experience in developing novel therapeutics and navigating the regulatory labyrinth. Flexion came public in early 2014. Recently the stock spiked some 30% on March 23th as the company was reported to be of interest to Sanofi, which has been a "bridesmaid" in the buyout space several times over the past 18 months and is under pressure to reinvigorate growth via acquisition.

On April 4th the company announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued two new patents covering the company's flagship product candidate Zilretta. Zilretta's composition of matter, method of use and method of manufacturing patents provide protection out to 2031. Also, Zilretta has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA. Furthermore, a NDA for Zilretta has been filed and the PDUFA date is scheduled for October 6, 2017.

Pipeline:

The company's lead product candidate is Zilretta, which is intended to enhance the clinical effect of intra-articular corticosteroid treatments. Essentially, the therapeutic is designed reduce the pain caused from osteoarthritis in an individual's knee.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and currently accounts for more than $185 billion in annual US healthcare expenditures, so the market is substantial. The market is only going to get larger due to obesity being a secular trend in western liberal democracies. The average age of diagnosis for osteoarthritis in America use to be 72 years old in 1990, but has since dropped to the tender age of only 56 years old. Overall, osteoarthritis affects 14% of adults aged 25 and older and 34% of those aged 65 and older.

Zilretta posted statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in a pivotal phase three trial, which evaluated Zilretta being used as a means to reduce pain in knee osteoarthritis. The trial demonstrated that Zilretta was able to deliver durable and clinically meaningful pain relief against the placebo in patients with moderate to severe osteoarthritis knee pain. The trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, active-comparator trial that enrolled 486 patients at approximately 40 centers worldwide. There were no drug-related serious adverse events and no patients treated with Zilretta were discontinued from the study due to a treatment-related side effect.

Furthermore, the company met its primary endpoint on a clinical trial that demonstrate a markedly lower rise in blood glucose in patients receiving a Zilretta Injection compared to patients receiving an immediate-release triamcinolone acetonide Injection. This news is significant because nearly 20% of individuals with osteoarthritis have type two diabetes and IR steroids have be associated with a significant elevation of peak plasma glucose levels in diabetic patients.

Zilretta fits into the landscape of currently available options quite nicely by being fast acting, well tolerated, non-addictive, and the effect is both substantial and long lasting. For example, Zilretta is an injection which makes it a safer option than dispensing opioids to a patient because of the propensity to abuse opioids. It's also better than current injections because it's more effective than Hyluronic acid and is longer lasting than the current injectable steroids. Current injectable steroids only provide relief for 2 to 4 weeks, but Zilretta is designed to provide relief for up to 3 months. Furthermore, the process is a quick injection that only takes 1 minute. There's no imaging equipment needed and the process is often performed by a physician assistant.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended the last quarter with $210 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company also reported a net loss of $71.9 million for 2016 as compared to a net loss of $46.3 million for 2015. Research and development expenses were $41.3 million and general and administrative expenses were $28.5 million. Overall, the company is well liked amongst the analyst community. The stock has a median analyst price target just north of $35.00.

The buyout speculation with Sanofi has triggered of analyst commentary of late. RBC Capital reiterated its Buy rating and $44 price target on March 27th. 3 analyst firms reiterated Buy ratings and price targets in the low to mid $30s on the day the Sanofi rumors emerged on March 23rd including Wells Fargo and Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital had this to say about the possible buyout by Sanofi: "The media is reporting a potential takeout of Flexion by Sanofi, with shares up as much as 41% intraday (3/23) versus the S&P 500 up 0.4% intraday. The timing of this speculation fits with the appropriate time for a company to be interested, we believe, given Flexion is within a year of approval and launch of its potential blockbuster, Zilretta. "

Outlook:

Flexion does not have the "shots on goal" I like to see before I initiate a small stake in a "Tier 4" biotech stock within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. However, Zilretta looks highly likely to be approved and is targeted at a potentially large market. The fact the pipeline is simple and largely derisked also has huge appeal to any potential acquirer. The company is well-funded. Despite the recent rally, Flexion's risk/reward profile still appears favorable to longer term investors.

"Procrastination is opportunity's natural assassin." ― Victor Kiam

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Thank You and Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.