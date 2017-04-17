Kimco Realty: This 4.8% Yielder Remains A Buy

The shopping center REIT has increased FFO and dividends at a good clip in the last several years.

Open-air shopping center real estate investment trust Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is a buy. The REIT has a highly diversified property portfolio backing the company's regular cash dividend. Further, Kimco Realty Corp. has robust dividend coverage stats, and increased FFO from its property business as well as its dividend at a good clip in the past. An investment in Kimco Realty yields 4.83 percent.

Real estate investment trusts are one-of-a-kind income vehicles. They accumulate a portfolio of residential or commercial real estate, lease their properties to tenants on long-term leases, and then use the cash to pay shareholders a (hopefully growing) dividend. Since the REIT business is long term in nature, investors buying into REITs get access to a growing flow of dividends for years, if not decades. Kimco Realty is one such REIT that income investors want to take a closer look at.

The biggest reason to buy Kimco Realty is that the company has increased its funds from operations and dividends on a consistent basis in the past. For income investors, this has a lot of value. Companies that have a proven track record of growing their dividend are of much higher quality than companies that have not increased their dividends, or that have not produced reliable dividend growth. In the case of Kimco Realty, income investors don't have to worry about that.

The real estate investment trust increased its dividend from $0.64/share in 2010 to $1.02/share in 2016. In the 4th quarter 2016 the company handed shareholders a ~6 percent dividend increase. Importantly, Kimco Realty's dividend per-share growth has been backed by the company's FFO per-share growth.

Source: Kimco Realty Corporation

Kimco Realty's Dividend Is Safe

There is nothing worse than buying a dividend-paying stock, and after the purchase the company slashes its dividend payout. In order to avoid this unpleasant surprise, we can look at Kimco Realty's dividend coverage and see if the company is likely to run into any problems when it comes to paying its dividend.

Fortunately, Kimco Realty has not had any problems covering its dividend payout. In fact, in the last six quarters the real estate investment trust has significantly overearned its dividend. Kimco Realty has pulled in $0.37/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last six quarters, on average, handsomely beating the average dividend rate of $0.26/share.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation And Guidance

The good thing about Kimco Realty is that the REIT is not that expensive considering that an investment in the shopping center REIT comes with a 5 percent dividend yield and robust dividend coverage.

Kimco Realty has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $1.50-$1.54/share this year, meaning that dividend investors pay ~14.7x 2017e AFFO.

Source: Kimco Realty Corp.

Your Takeaway

Kimco Realty is not a steal, that's for sure. But the shopping center brings a lot to the table, which makes it O.K. to pay ~14.7x this year's estimated AFFO. The REIT has robust dividend coverage, and has consistently overearned its dividend in the last six quarters. Kimco Realty has grown FFO per-share and dividend per-share at a good clip in the past, and the REIT has only recently hiked its dividend by ~6 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

