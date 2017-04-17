Patience Might Pay Off In Japan

Time Arbitrage

As Ben Graham describes it, the market is a voting machine in the short term and a weighing machine over the long term. Put another way, the market is a popularity contest today, stock prices tend to converge with intrinsic value over time.

There is no secret about this, but simply playing the time arbitrage game - shifting to a long-term oriented strategy in a short-term environment - has served value oriented investors well in the U.S. This philosophy is followed by many successful investors - for example, Howard Marks provided insight on short vs. long term investing in his memo titled "It's Not Easy":

"Market participants can get so caught up in predicting other participants' behavior that they ignore value and fail to buy bargains out of fear that the assets in question will remain unpopular or become more so. This creates great opportunities for those investors whose willingness to think independently and endure the short-term pain that comes with temporary unpopularity enables them to purchase attractive investments from the bargain counter."

In the U.S., the time arbitrage aspect of value investing is not an uncommon concept. That doesn't mean there is no opportunity left, but the broad knowledge of this approach, relative to previous decades, means there are perhaps fewer opportunities than there were before.

Prevalence of Short-termism

The decisions we make in our daily lives come with consequences. While some consequences may be immediate, others may take years to materialize. The perennial challenge being in our willingness to let go of one cookie today to receive three cookies tomorrow. The decision making process gets increasingly complicated when we need half of that cookie today in order to make it through to tomorrow (and perhaps gain 1.5 cookies).

If we take a look at the way that the investment industry is structured, it's no surprise that short-termism is prevalent. Many major asset managers, assessed against benchmarks on a quarterly or yearly basis, have strong financial incentives not to underperform in any given short-term time period - disproportionately weighting their decision-making toward optimizing for short-term results. This short-termism generally trickles down to corporate leaders who feel pressured by investors to drive quarterly or yearly results at the expense of longer-term opportunities that might impact earnings today but provide a brighter future tomorrow. This is corroborated by many empirical studies - for example, this paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research concluded that:

"The two most important earnings benchmarks are quarterly earnings for the same quarter last year and the analyst consensus estimate. CFOs believe that hitting earnings benchmarks is very important because such actions build credibility with the market and help to maintain or increase their firm's stock price in the short run. To avoid the severe market reaction for under-delivering, CFOs are willing to sacrifice long-term economic value (such as delaying a valuable project) to meet the earnings expectations of analysts and investors"

More recently, major thought leaders such as Larry Fink at Blackrock and Dominic Barton at McKinsey have called for corporations to re-emphasize their focus on the long term. But what's interesting is that as short-term as the U.S. may be, things are even worse elsewhere.

U.S. Is Comparatively Long-Term Oriented

To my surprise, the environment in the U.S. is actually less short-term oriented than Japan and Germany. Misaki Investments presented an interesting data table that showed institutional investors' investment holding period by country for the U.S., Germany, and Japan:

Source: Misaki Investments (Japanese Source, September 2016)

At least in the U.S., investors seem to be opening up the idea of long-term investing as influential investors like Blackrock CEO Larry Fink are making a push for long-termism:

"We are asking that every CEO lay out for shareholders each year a strategic framework for long-term value creation. Additionally, because boards have a critical role to play in strategic planning, we believe CEOs should explicitly affirm that their boards have reviewed those plans. BlackRock's corporate governance team, in their engagement with companies, will be looking for this framework and board review. "

Source: 2016 Letter to CEOs

Time Arbitrage Across The Pond

According to Howard Marks, extraordinary performance isn't as simple as being different. Rather it comes from being different AND correct. As a reference, index-hugging investors would never materially deviate from the index, but a small cap investor with a highly concentrated portfolio might perform extraordinarily well or extraordinarily bad, depending on his/her "correctness".

What I'm getting at here is that long term investment strategies are becoming increasingly common in the U.S. Correctness aside, this means having a long-term investment strategy isn't all that "different" anymore. However, if we take our discussion to Japan, where value investing and long-term investing is uncommon, we may run into opportunities for extraordinary performance.

Of course, there are many other factors to consider before making investment decisions. Japan has its own set of issues - declining/aging population, government debt, ROE, corporate governance, etc. That said, Japan is an established market with plenty of global, profitable companies - and the institutional investors are largely short-term oriented.

What To Make Of It All

It's difficult to say whether the S&P 500 is "overpriced", but it is at an all time high. At the very least, it couldn't hurt for investors to take a peek into other markets. For value investors who have patiently employed the time arbitrage strategy in the U.S. ought to consider opportunities in Japan. As a reference, Nikkei 225 has a P/B ratio of 1.64 (index weight basis, 4/14/2017) vs. S&P 500's 2.94 (December 2016). Combine this with the fact that Japan is an established market with global companies where institutional investors operate on a short-term basis and we're bound to find gems.

Now, Japan is a big market and my suggestion is broad, so here are a few reputable Japanese companies that are less known in the U.S.:

I hope this serves as a starting point for Japan-interested investors. Much like the U.S., Japan has its own version of blue chips like Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) (Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY)), AT&T (NYSE:T) (NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM)), or ADT (NYSE:ADT) (SECOM (OTCPK:SOMLY)). Stay tuned for updates as I plan on covering Japanese ADRs here on Seeking Alpha.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more on Japanese ADRs, please click the orange "Follow" button at the top of this article. If you would like to read about Japanese securities in general, please visit my website at KenkyoInvesting.com.