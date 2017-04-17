Altria Is Smoking The Market

Altria (NYSE:MO) arguably has been the greatest investment in world history. A $1,000 investment in the company's predecessor during the 1960s would have made me and you a millionaire more than sixty times over. Even now, the logic for investing in tobacco remains impeccable, despite its impact on human health and society. As recounted in Barbarians at the Gate, Warren Buffett summed up tobacco's investment appeal in four short sentences, stating that "[cigarettes cost] a penny to make. Sell it for a dollar. It's addictive. And there's fantastic brand loyalty." Here I will delve more into why the company has been able to produce gigantic returns in the face of many challenges, and I will also estimate future earnings in an attempt to value the business.

It is no secret that tobacco is a shrinking market in the United States. Smoking prevalence has steadily declined ever since tobacco's health risks became widely known, a trend that looks irreversible. Furthermore, the state and federal governments continue to assault Big Tobacco on multiple fronts, including increased taxation, sharp restrictions on marketing, and lawsuits seeking huge payouts.

But Big Tobacco has not gone down without a fight. For one, the leading companies have been remarkably successful in court battles. The outsized damages that juries impose often get sharply reduced or completely nullified upon appeal. Bans on marketing have been devastating, but the leading companies still maintain formidable direct mailing operations and now advertise widely online. And even as their user base shrinks, tobacco companies have been able to consistently increase revenue just by raising prices, which they can get away with because many addicts are willing to pay. In more technical economic terms, the price elasticity of demand for tobacco is thought to be around -0.40 in developed countries, meaning that a 10 percent rise in prices only results in a 4 percent decline in quantity demanded.

As a result, tobacco stocks have smoked the market over the last ten years. Altria, the U.S.-focused half of former parent company Philip Morris (which bifurcated into Altria and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in 2008), is up 260 percent over the last 9 years. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 100 percent over the same period. The multiple on earnings for Altria, now around 25 (normalized), is historically high. So while I am definitely interested in owning the stock, I need some reassurance that the current market price makes sense. Fortunately, the tobacco industry in the United States is extremely easy to analyze. Few other businesses have been so widely studied as tobacco; so estimating future cash flow is simply a matter of carrying out historic and predicted trends.

Let's start the analysis in 1993, the year I was born. At that time the average cost to the consumer for a pack of cigarettes stood at $1.70. $0.53 of that price consisted of state and federal tax, and the remainder of $1.17 went to the retailer. By 2017, the average cost had risen to $5.50 a pack, with $1.60 of that being tax and $3.90 going to the retailer. Over those 23 years, average tax on cigarettes increased at a compound annual rate of 5 percent, while the wholesale price rose 5.3 percent. The latter of those two growth rates is important to remember, so we will come back to it later.

Meanwhile, smoking prevalence has declined dramatically. 25 percent of the U.S. population, or 46 million people, smoked in 1993. Today only 15 percent of the population (37.5 million people) smoke regularly. That decline certainly has not been good for Big Tobacco, but note that there are two numbers at play here. While the prevalence of smoking has decreased by 40 percent, the number of smokers has only declined by 18 percent. Even as smoking rates plummet, the population increase is partially offsetting the decline.

Now for some projections. Health authorities are targeting a smoking prevalence of 12 percent by 2020 and 10 percent by 2025. In eight years, the Census Bureau anticipates that there will be 271 million Americans over age 18. Thus, it is reasonable to expect that 27.1 million people in the U.S. will still smoke by year 2025. Given that the average smoker consumes about 310 packs of cigarettes annually, the tobacco industry will likely sell 8.4 billion packs of cigarettes in 2025. If price increases continue to occur at historic rates, then the average wholesale price per pack will reach $6.58 by the end of year 2026. Therefore, the tobacco industry will do around $55 billion of business, half of which will go to Altria, the long-time leader in the U.S. with a 50 percent market share. Incidentally, you can obtain a relatively similar sales number just by increasing Altria's revenue by its historic annual rate.

Of that $27.5 billion in sales accruing to Altria, at least 45 percent ($12 billion) will be pure profit given present operating margins. Return on capital will probably grow much more because cigarettes cost next to nothing to produce on the margin, but I keep future profit percentage at the present level to be conservative. Assuming an earnings multiple of 15, which is closer to the historic average, the present value of the entire company is $138 billion - which is exactly what the market wants today. So, from a quantitative perspective, the price looks fair but not cheap.

One thing to note is that my projection does not take into account Altria's 10 percent stake in A-B Inbev (NYSE:BUD) worth $18 billion. Altria previously owned a large interest in SABMiller, which was bought out by ABI last year, and they have continued their involvement with beer through the new combined company. I also don't cover new products such as vaporizers and e-cigarettes, which are growing quickly but still account for only a tiny percentage of overall revenue. Then there is marijuana, which could eventually become an area ripe for invasion by Big Tobacco. Indeed, internal documents from Philip Morris show that the company has discussed marijuana as both an opportunity and a threat for decades. Although these new developments are probably beyond the time horizon of this investment, they are worth bearing in mind.

To be clear, Altria may not make you filthy rich, unless you were fortunate enough to buy in the 1960s. But it will provide a virtually guaranteed stream of steady earnings and consistent dividends, due to the enormous economic "moat" created by brand loyalty and pricing power. This makes the company a good "defensive" choice for investors who crave cash flow as well as share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.