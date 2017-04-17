Federal Reserve Control

The interaction of financial instruments with one another shifts the concern about managing "permanent financial instability" along with managing the economy and price inflation.

Financial innovation has exploded over the past sixty years or so and continues to produce more and more connection between market segments and instruments, threatening the independence of the Fed.

More and more attention is being given to the task the Federal Reserve has in front of it. A task multiplied by all the changes that have taken place in markets.

Over the past sixty years or so, there has been a growing concern over what the Federal Reserve is able to control, and consequently, over Federal Reserve ability to achieve its objectives. Greater and greater concern is being expressed about what the Federal Reserve now faces in attempting to reduce its balance sheet.

But, more and more concern is being expressed about the changes occurring in the financial world and how this impacts markets and policy making.

Now, we are learning that financial innovation is tying institutions together in a way that is making different markets more dependent upon one another, even to the extent that central bank independence might be compromised.

But, let's review the history a little first.

As financial innovation expanded after the Second World War and as inflation accelerated during the 1960s and 1970s, adding further incentives to the economy to create credit and further contribute to financial innovation, questions continued to rise about the ability of central banks to manage the economy.

In the 1950s, economists began to worry about the definition of the money stock. Currency certainly should be counted as a part of the money stock but what about bank deposits? There were demand deposits at commercial banks - and there were time and savings deposits.

And, if time and savings deposits at commercial banks are counted in the money stock, what about time and savings deposits at savings and loan associations and at mutual savings banks?

Let's see, we calculate a narrow measure of the money stock, say we call it M1, and include in this measure currency held by the public outside of commercial banks and the demand deposits at commercial banks.

But, then the economist Milton Friedman argued that small time and savings deposits - at both commercial banks and thrift institution - are nothing more than a "temporary abode of purchasing power" and really should be added onto the M1 measure and we can call this measure M2.

One of the benefits of the M2 definition of the money stock is that its velocity of circulation was much more stable than was the velocity of circulation of the M1 definition of the money stock.

The Quantity Theory of Money relied on the following equation, MV = Py, where M was the relevant money stock being studied and Py was the nominal measure of Gross Domestic Product. The value V, the velocity of circulation of the money stock, was just obtained by dividing Py by M. The measure V represented the number of times a dollar "turned over" or was spent during a period of time.

Thus, if the velocity of circulation of the M2 measure of the money stock was more stable than the M1 measure, then it would seem that the M2 measure should be watched and controlled by the central bank - because it would give the Federal Reserve more influence over the economy.

Then in the late 1960s and into the 1970s, as financial innovation progressed, commercial banks started to issue large time accounts, money market funds began to expand, and other assets came into creation. And, we got M3, which included large time deposits, institutional money market funds, short-term repurchase and other larger liquid assets.

In the 1980s, Fed Chairman Paul Volcker saw to it that money stock measures were actually targeted and became used in the setting of monetary policy.

And financial innovation continued and more money stock measures and measures of liquidity into being.

By the late 1980s, the cyclical behavior of the economy seemed to become more stable and resulted in the period going into the 1990s as the Great Moderation. Interest rates, both longer-term and shorter-term, also became more stable and continued at quite low levels. It seemed as if monetary policy had achieved all sorts of good things.

But, more and more financial innovation continued and more and more financial assets and financial techniques came into being and all the various measures of the money stock and of financial liquidity became less and less important. In 2005, the Federal Reserve quit calculating the M3 measure of the money stock and other measures dropped out of usage.

Financial innovation continued and with the advances in information technology, ETFs came into being, more and more securitization was used, asset management expanded exponentially, and financial assets become pyramided upon each other. And, money velocity continued to slow.

Wolfgang Münchau, in the last article cited above, gives us a picture of how financial assets are getting intertwined, so much so that even Federal Reserve independence is being threatened.

Mr. Münchau writes about "shadow money" and discusses how, in the case of repurchase agreements, money and debt are ceasing to be independent of one another.

"Think of a repo as a loan from one financial institution to another, against tradable collateral, mostly government bonds. These repos have all the characteristics of money, but with a twist. The debt, which serves as collateral, becomes an integral part of the package. Debt and money are no longer separate."

With the government bonds, the transactions seem almost riskless. But, as more financial institutions trade in repos, the more bonds they require as collateral.

This means, that the government must continue to add bonds to the financial markets so that the repo-trade can continue to grow. But, more debt requires more government deficits. But, requiring more deficits to create more credit almost becomes a game that ties the actions of the government budget to the financial market liquidity connected with monetary policy.

"Co-ordination between the Treasury and the central bank becomes essential."

Here we are dealing with the financial circuit of the economy and facing the inflation of asset prices, something completely separate from the industrial circuit of the economy where price inflation is one of the two policy objectives of the Federal Reserve System.

And, how does the central bank deal with asset bubbles? Mr. Münchau quotes Claudio Borio, chief economist of the Bank for International Settlements, who "warned recently that central banks may have to fight the next financial crisis long before they hit their inflation targets." This gives rise to the possibility that the central bank is on the edge of "permanent financial instability" even though the real economy is faced with "permanent below-target inflation."

This approach to the current situation is not unlike ones that I have presented in this post many times before. The credit inflation of the past fifty years along with the financial innovation that took place has changed the environment of conducting monetary policy. There is no question that what Federal Reserve officials are facing is something different from anything they have ever faced in the past.

