Should Royal Dutch Shell Trade At A Premium To BP?

Last week, on April 10th, we discussed a performance valuation between Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) titled: "Which Is The Premium Company: Chevron Or Exxon Mobil?". The next peer comparison is between BP (NYSE:BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). The underlying question we want to answer is can we determine which of the two companies should trade at a relative premium to the other based on a long-term analysis of their fundamental valuation metrics. We based the performance metrics from data presented in the companies' annual 20-F reports. Non-U.S.-based companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges must file an annual 20-F with the Securities Exchange Commission - SEC - in lieu of a 10-K.

The data analyzed is in their 20-F reported in their Supplementary Oil & Gas - FASB 69 disclosure. This disclosure is for upstream operations only and is based on the FASB 69 ruling as required by the SEC. FASB 69 disclosure covers the following metrics:

Proved oil and gas reserve quantities Capitalized costs relating to oil and gas producing activities Costs incurred in oil and gas property acquisition, exploration, and development activities Results of operations for oil and gas producing activities A standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows relating to proven oil and gas reserve quantities

Production and Reserve Growth

The period examined was over 13 years, from 2004 to 2016. We looked at the companies' upstream financial and operating performance. See Table below. The results overall gave an edge to Royal Dutch Shell or simply Shell. In a few metric comparisons, there was no clear-cut advantage between the two. But in too many comparisons, Shell outperformed BP.

One may begin to argue that BP had to sell assets to raise funds to cover the liabilities from its terrible mishap with the Deepwater Horizon blowout in 2010 that caused a horrendous oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The oil spill eventually forced BP to sell assets and spend billions in remediation and compensation. This is all true, but our analysis looked at the underlying operational prowess of a company to explore for oil and gas, and produce from those reserves profitably over a 13-year span. Also, as we will see, many of BP's problems occurred long before the 2010 deep-water misfortune. Having entered that caveat, let's drill into the data.

From 2004 to 2016, on a compound per annum basis, oil growth declined nearly 1% for Shell and decreased 2.6% for BP. Over the same period, per annum natural gas growth increased 2.7% for Shell and declined 2.9% for BP. Asset sales did impact BP's oil and gas production, post 2010. However, BP's oil and gas production both peaked in 2004 and began a slow decline thereafter.

Combined oil and gas production growth per annum was slightly positive for Shell and down 2.8% for BP over the 13-year span.

From 2004 to 2016, Shell's oil and gas proven reserves - 1P - grew at a per annum rate of 2.7% while BP's oil and gas 1P reserves declined at a per annum rate of nearly 4% over the comparable period. Proven reserves called 1P are reserves that have a 90% probability of coming to production.

BP has a longer oil and gas reserve life as measured by a multiple of reserves to production ratio - R/P. The oil and gas R/P ratio for BP is 13.5 years; for Shell, it is nearly 10 years. BP's longer R/P life is primarily due to having a larger reserve base compared to its slower production rate.

Production Replacement: Ratios and Cost

Next we compared the ability and cost efficiency of each company to replace production through two key metrics:

Reserve Replacement Cost - RRC - is production replacement through exploration or the drill-bit and through reserve acquisition. Finding & Development Cost - F&D - is production replacement solely through exploration drill-bit prowess.

On average, from 2004 to 2016, Shell had a significantly better oil and gas production replacement ratio well above 100% through its reserve replacement growth - RR and F&D replacement than BP.

Over the same period, BP's oil and gas production replacement was well below 100%.

Source: Company 20-F

Bearing in mind BP's 2010 deep-water accident, the company's RR and F&D rates were again significantly below production prior to 2010 from 2004 to 2009 and well below Shell's comparable RR and F&D rates.

Source: Company 20-F

On average, from 2004 to 2016, Shell had the lower production replacement cost metrics on a combined oil and gas barrel of oil equivalent - boe: a six to one ratio of oil to gas based on each hydrocarbon's Btu value. However, from 2004 to 2009, BP had a much lower production replacement cost metrics on a combined oil and gas boe basis. A positive trend that turned south after 2010, as BP was forced to play catch up in reserve growth.

Source: Company 20-F

Financial Metrics

Comparing upstream revenue and production growth, we gave the advantage to Shell.

From 2004 to 2016, on per annum basis, oil and gas revenue growth per boe of production for Shell was flat, but BP's inched lower at 1%.

Production costs on a per annum basis over the comparable period were a 2 percentage point difference between the two companies. Shell posted a 5.7% per annum increase while BP recorded a 7.4% per annum growth rate from 2004 to 2016.

Shell had a greater oil production weighting over the 13 years than BP, 57% to 49%, respectively. The higher oil production in its portfolio and better oil price realizations most likely generated a higher netback that is defined as revenue less production costs between the two companies on average from 2004 to 2016 and from 2004 to 2009.

Source: Company 20-F

We looked at each company's ability to generate cash flow to replace production. This is called the recycle ratio or netback divided by RRC. On average from 2004 to 2016, the recycle ratio revealed an edge to Shell over BP, 2.8X to 1.5X, respectively.

However, on a strict cash flow per boe produced, BP had an edge over Shell on average from 2004 to 2016, $22.63/boe to $20.50/boe, respectively.

Return on revenues or sales on average from 2004 to 2016, BP had a significant edge over Shell, 26% to 13%, respectively.

Over the 13-year period, BP's better cash flow per boe and ROS compared to Shell's respective metrics was primarily due to BP's lower overall upstream expenses and significantly lower income taxes.

Source: Company 20-F

Source: Company 20-F

Conclusion

In the aggregate, it is apparent that Shell's financial and operating metrics surpass BP's before and after 2010. However, if you look at their forward price to earnings - P/E ratio - investors appear to slightly favor BP with a 13.1 multiple to Shell's 11.5 forward P/E. How much M&A speculative activity is behind BP's market share support is open to debate. But we do know that rumors have circulated since 2010 that BP would be acquired by one of the other majors. To date, that has not happened, but I do believe that the acquisition rumors are a factor of support for BP's shares.

I looked at several different equity share comparison periods: ten-year, five-year, one-year, and year-to-date - YTD - durations. I included the 10-year to specifically include years prior to 2010.

In the five-year comparison, BP's equity shares outperformed Shell's shares a negative 10.6% to a negative 20%, respectively. In the chart below, BP is represented in orange, and Shell in Blue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Over a one-year comparison, BP's equity shares' outperformance over Shell's shares widened to +9% at +17% for BP and +8% for Shell. In the chart below, BP is represented in orange, and Shell in Blue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, more recently, on a year-to-date comparison, Shell's equity shares have outperformed BP's shares. Shell's shares have gained 2% while BP's shares have lost 5%. In the chart below, BP is represented in orange, and Shell in Blue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Additionally, if we compare the two on a longer basis that is prior to 2010, Shell's shares outperformed BP's shares, albeit a negative one. Over the last 10 years, Shell's equity shares have lost 28% in value to BP's shares that have lost 47% of its value. BP's equity share loss more appropriately mirrors its market capitalization decline since the 2010 deep-water incident. In the chart below, BP is represented in orange, and Shell in Blue.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Based on the fundamental metrics, I would give a clear nod to a premium valuation for Shell over BP.

