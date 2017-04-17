SolarCity's Bond Prepayments Are The First Rotten Fruits Of A Misbegotten Merger

I. The Solar Bonds Prepayment

I write about SolarCity's announcement last week that it will be prepaying some of its debt, and what that announcement means to Tesla shareholders.

A. Tesla Needs Cash...

We all know Tesla's operations have a huge appetite for cash. Tesla lost $675 million last year, and my best guess is that its 2017 GAAP losses will be closer to $1 billion (Adam Jonas forecasts $1.17 billion).

And, of course, Tesla also has gigantic capital expenditure needs. It skimped on $1 billion of announced capital expenditures in 2016, and says it will make up for lost time this year with $2 billion to $2.5 billion of cap ex before July, and lots more after that.

So, quite obviously, Tesla need cash. It needs cash to cover operating losses. It needs cash for the Gigafactory. It needs cash for Model 3 tooling.

It needs lots and lots of cash for Model 3 infrastructure and inventory. It needs cash for more Superchargers. It needs cash for more Service Centers.

It needs cash to pay decent wages to the labor force it just acquired in Germany. And it may need cash to do the same for its labor force in California.

It needs cash to develop solar roof tiles. And the Model Y. And the electric semi.

B. ...and Yet, Tesla's SolarCity Subsidiary Is Paying Bonds Early.

So, with all the cash it needs to keep its business moving forward, the last thing Tesla should be doing is prepaying any debt. Especially if it is SolarCity debt and not Tesla debt.

And yet, last Thursday, from the TMC forum came this news:

More of the same soon appeared at reddit.

I wondered, could this possibly be true? I mean, wouldn't Elon Musk have tweeted this out when he tweeted about electric semis?

(Just kidding. We all know Musk tweets only happy hype.)

I think we can assume the Solar Bond prepayment is really happening. We have confirmation from Tesla's reliable propaganda arm, electrek.co, which copied the email SolarCity sent to various bondholders:

Finally, we received notice from SolarCity itself, in a Form 15 filing, announcing it is terminating registration (presumably because it is redeeming) the following series of Solar Bonds:

Here are the amounts and maturities of these bonds:

Let's puzzle through a few mysteries.

C. Mystery 1: The Variance Between the Tesla Email and the Form 15 Filing

The Tesla email reprinted in the Electrek article lists only three series of bonds to be prepaid. But the Form 15 lists four series of bonds: the three in the email plus the $100 million of Series 2016 bonds.

How to account for the variance?

OK, I'll take a stab. The $100 million of Series 2016 bonds were due on March 21, 2017. I am guessing they have already been paid. Because those bondholders have already received notice (and cash), and there was no need for further notice.

The Series 2016 bonds, in other words, are not (to use the language of the Tesla email) "being discharged in advance of the stated maturity date." Rather, they have already been paid on the stated maturity date.

By the way, $90 million of those Series 2016 Solar Bonds was owed to SpaceX. Did SpaceX demand payment in March, or did it instead agree to extend the maturity of the bonds, as it has in the past?

The fact that SolarCity is terminating registration of those bonds strongly suggests SolarCity paid SpaceX all $90 million. If I'm right, that means the extended maturity SpaceX last year offered to SolarCity was not offered again this year.

Why not? Because one of the principal motivations of the bailout merger was to make sure SpaceX could be repaid without bankrupting SolarCity. With the merger now having closed, the money can be funneled to SpaceX without triggering a bankruptcy at SolarCity.

D. Mystery 2: Why is SolarCity paying off these bonds early?

Why is SolarCity paying off the Series 2014 and Series 2015 bonds now? The Series 2014 bonds are not due until October 15. The Series 2015 bonds are not due until next January.

Both series have lower interest rates (3%) than SolarCity's secured credit line (with rates between 4% and 6%), so SolarCity (which means Tesla) is costing itself money.

I have the same question about the Series 2016 debt. It has a higher interest rate (6.5% per annum) than the revolving debt but, still, it's not due until next February.

So, why is SolarCity paying those bonds now? If the prepayment is to save interest expense, why didn't SolarCity pay it off months ago?

Once again, I cannot claim to know the definitive solution to this mystery. But I do have a possible solution.

As set forth on page 35 of SolarCity's 2016 10-K, SolarCity's secured credit facility requires SolarCity:

To maintain unencumbered liquidity at an amount equal to at least 20% of the sum of (NYSE:A) the amount committed under our secured revolving credit facility plus (NYSE:B) the aggregate outstanding principal amount of Solar Bonds that mature prior to our secured revolving credit facility's maturity date, as of the end of each month. However, unencumbered liquidity must always be greater than $50.0 million, as of the end of each month. Unencumbered liquidity is defined as our average daily balance of cash and cash equivalents, in deposit accounts controlled by the borrower or the guarantors of our secured revolving credit facility.

(emphasis added).

There you go. The secured credit facility explicitly measures SolarCity liquidity by balancing cash and cash equivalents against the Solar Bonds, but no other SolarCity debt.

Is SolarCity close to the default line? Let's do the numbers.

SolarCity's cash at year-end was $290 million.

Against that, we add 20% of the amount committed under the secured credit line (20% of $373 million is $75 million) and the total "current" (due within 12 months) portion of the Solar Bonds ($182 million), for a total of $257 million.

So, at year-end 2016, it appears SolarCity was very close ($290 million in cash versus $257 million in the obligations that count against the cash) to defaulting on the unencumbered liquidity covenant. (And that's making the generous assumption that the remaining $150 million of "long term" Solar Bonds matured after the maturity date of the secured credit facility.)

Given these facts, my surmise is that SolarCity is prepaying the Solar Bonds to stay in compliance with the covenants in its crucial secured credit facility.

Yes, you say, but there was a merger. Didn't Tesla assume SolarCity's debts? And, if not, can't Tesla simply guarantee payment of those debts and take care of the covenant default problem?

No, Tesla did not assume SolarCity's debts. Tesla's own secured lenders prohibited it from assuming those debts or guaranteeing them. As far as Tesla's bankers are concerned, SolarCity remains isolated from Tesla, in its own leper colony.

If Tesla has extra food (that is, cash), Tesla can send it to the leper colony. But Tesla can't promise it will feed everyone in the colony forever.

E. Mystery 3: What about the other Solar Bonds bonds held by SpaceX?

SpaceX holds $75 million of Solar Bonds due on June 10. Their interest rate (4.4%) is higher than the SolarCity secured credit line. Yet they are not among the bonds being prepaid. Why not?

Again, I don't know. And, again, I'll guess: SolarCity can come into compliance with the loan covenant by prepaying the other bonds, but without paying the bonds due in June.

SolarCity still remains free, of course, to pay the $75 million of Solar Bonds due to SpaceX when they mature this June.

I've written before that we'll know a good deal about the character of Elon Musk, and the true purpose of the SolarCity merger, by whether (1) SpaceX's Solar Bonds that came due in March were paid and (2) SpaceX's Solar Bonds coming due in June are paid.

SpaceX has in the past agreed to extend the maturity of those Solar Bonds. If the merger was truly to serve Tesla's best interests, and not those of the Musk-Rive insiders, then Musk will cause SpaceX to again extend the maturities of those bonds.

I'll express once more a hope I've expressed before: That at the May "earnings" call, one of the analysts will ask Tesla about the Solar Bonds held by SpaceX.

F. Mystery 4: How does Electrek continually get early access to material, non-public information?

Who fed electrek the information for its story, first published last week and then updated?

The story notes that the $124 million of Series 2016 bonds include $100 million purchased by Elon Musk, Kimbal Rive, and Peter Rive. It then offers this gem:

While every bondholder is being paid back early with interest, Tesla told Electrek that the solar bonds purchased by Musk and his cousins have been transferred to regular bonds under the same terms. Therefore, they are not getting their principal and interest early.

What does it mean to say the Solar Bonds have been "transferred" to "regular bonds?" And, will the "regular bonds" be paid in January, or have the insiders agreed to extend the obligations?

Neither SolarCity nor Tesla has made any SEC filing that speaks to the "transfer" of Solar Bonds into "regular bonds."

Electrek is a great place to read happy news about Tesla, or to get the best spin possible on news that is otherwise negative for Tesla. It is not, however, a site to consult for understanding the rudiments of corporate finance.

However, plainly, SolarCity itself should disclose what has become of the $100 million of Solar Bonds held by Elon Musk and the Rive brothers.

G. Solar Bonds Conclusion

Yes, I've had to make some guesses, with limited information. And, yes, I'm almost certain to be wrong about some points, and I may be wrong about all of them. Don't blame me: if Tesla chooses to leak its material news to electrek rather than make proper disclosures, we're all put in the position of guessing.

However, my surmise is that SolarCity is prepaying bonds not because it wants to, but because it must. It is prepaying the bonds otherwise it would be default under its secured credit line.

When the merger was announced, I called it a shameless bail-out and a betrayal of Tesla shareholders. I stand by that.

The supposed synergies from the merger are, and always will be, make believe. Period.

The merger was designed chiefly to benefit Elon Musk, Lyndon Rive, and Peter Rive. Period.

Concomitantly, the merger was detrimental to the interests of the other pre-merger Tesla shareholders (or, at least, those who did not also own SCTY stock).

The prepayment of the Solar Bonds is an installment on the high price Tesla will pay for the bail-out. The prepayment sucks cash out of the consolidated company cash register. The prepayment liquidates funds badly needed by Tesla.

The bond prepayment is but the first installment Tesla shareholders will pay. There will be many more to come.

II. Time for a Terrific Rant

A thing of beauty is a joy forever, and so is a brilliantly done rant. Especially when it's from one of the most knowledgeable and respected members of the auto press.

I speak of Peter M. DeLorenzo, whose latest rant discussed a Bloomberg story by David Welch, quoting a Piper Jaffray analyst named Alexander Potter:

The fact that Tesla doesn't make money and Musk has promised that the new Model 3 will go from 0 to 500,000 cars next year - when they've repeatedly proven that they can barely build the cars they're pushing out now - is inconsequential to Potter and others of his ilk. In fact Potter wasn't through, oh no. Welch managed to get one more quote out of him that pretty much covers the depth and breadth of the mass stupidity going on. "Tesla's products have a captivating impact on consumers and shareholders alike; this advantage will be difficult to replicate," Potter continued. "Even if the Model 3 production launch goes badly, we think customers (and more importantly shareholders) will withhold judgment." All together now, WTF? Can you imagine if Mary Barra got up in front of the assembled media and said, "Even if the launch of our (insert vehicle here) goes badly, we think our customers and more importantly our shareholders will withhold judgment." Can you imagine the hue and cry that would be unleashed on GM - and her - for that? It would be an unprecedented takedown of monumental proportions. The sad thing in all of this? Analysts like Potter aren't alone. There are hordes of analysts out there who are in lockstep with his thinking, who are totally sucked in to the cult of Elon Musk, and who, when given the option, would sign up for a custom-made, titanium-coated candlestick made out of (expletive) as long as it had Musk's "visionary" stamp of approval. I am embarrassed for these people. They're misguided and pathetic, and they spend far too much time talking to themselves in the mirror every morning basking in their own brilliance… So now you know. The next time you read about Tesla blowing by a car company in terms of valuation - the next company in Tesla's crosshairs? Honda - remember this: car companies don't run on conjecture. Or projections. Or "blue-sky dreams" and "what ifs?" Or delusional analysts who have been sucked in to the Muskian Maelstrom.

As they say, read the whole thing.

III. CoverDrive on the Model S Price Cut

Seeking Alpha member CoverDrive has this observation about the price cut announced today:

I did not see a price reduction of this magnitude coming. But I guess it makes sense because Tesla needs to keep the factory humming. Even so, the reduction comes directly out of gross margin. It will be interesting to see how Tesla handles existing customers of 60's and 75's. Do the 60 customers still need to pony up big bucks if they want to upgrade to the 75? And, 75 customers must be furious. Their resale value just dropped $7,500 (arguably even more than that). It looks as if Tesla is in scramble mode to make sales numbers.

Tesla last year offered a real life Economics 101 demonstration of how slashing prices will increase demand. All indications are Tesla will offer another such demonstration in Q2 2017.