Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Is It Time To Buy?

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) is an oncology company developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer.

PGNX has a balanced and respectable pipeline (for a 500 million dollar market cap company) and is summarized briefly here. PGNX boasts a partnership with Valeant (NYSE:VRX) for its first commercial product, Relistor (methylnaltrexone bromide), for opioid-induced constipation. PSMA-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer and imaging analysis tools are also under development in ongoing phase 3 (1404) and phase 2/3 clinical trials (PyLTM). In addition, therapeutic agents (Azedra, phase 2) is being developed under FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation to precisely target and treat rare neuroendocrine cancers, and 1095 for prostate cancer, phase 1.

The global opioid induced constipation market is estimated at 2.8 billion dollars per year with a CAGR of 4.6% for 2016-2022. The largest market is in Europe (led by Germany) followed by North America. AstraZeneca's naloxegol, Cubists's bevenopran, and Valeant's crown jewel Salix's oral relistor are the lead products in the market. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to significant adoption of opioids for treatment of chronic non-cancer pain. Relistor is shown not to reduce analgesic effects of opioids, an advantage in the market space. PGNX is entitled to receive up to 200 million dollars in milestone payments plus a percentage of Relistor tablet sales (up to 19% for greater than 500 million in annual U.S. sales) worldwide. Given the substantial potential for revenues of a billion per year, its developmental pipeline appears to be essentially investable at little risk of burn rate or dilution with a 500 million dollar market cap.

Moving on, Pheochromocytoma is a rare tumor that forms inside the adrenal medulla, whereas paragangliomas, as its name would suggest (Latin para, meaning next to or around; Latin medical dictionary should be in any biotechnology stock research bookmarks list) metastasize outside the adrenal gland. Some paragangliomas maintain their original neuroendocrine activity to produce and release adrenaline and noradrenaline, exerting hypertensive effects. AZEDRA (iobenguane I 131 injection) phase 2 data in patients with malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma, which met its primary endpoint of number of patients that experienced a 50% reduction in needed hypertensive medication, as recently reported. Secondary endpoint of overall tumor response as measured by RECIST criteria was also met for this highly pre-treated patient population, which reached 92.2% partial response or stable disease. These diseases have no current specific FDA approved treatment regimens for malignant and/or recurrent forms.

Strong Bio has recently written an article summarizing the impacts of FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation on a stock prices,and it is probably worth a quick read, as points made in it apply here. In the case of pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, the market size is small, with 2 to 8 million people diagnosed with the disease world-wide, and 10% of these expected to become malignant. However, for a company with a 500 million dollar market cap, and 100% of the market, Strong Bio regards the impact of an expedited approval and revenues as significant for the company.

More prevalent cancer type therapeutics and diagnostics are also being developed at PGNX, such as prostate specific membrane antigen-mediated (PSMA) prostate cancer. Because early detection is critical for getting patients medical care before cancer grows out of control, PGNX is developing ultra-sensitive molecular imaging technologies to replace limited current anatomic assays including MRI, fluoroscopy, CAT, CT, X-ray, and ultrasound. These methods have limited utility in early stage patients when gross anatomical changes are not yet detectable or surgical procedures render disease difficult to assess. PSMA-targeted 1404 is a technetium-99m labeled small molecule being used in phase 3 study as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect localized and metastatic prostate cancer. . A phase 2/3 clinical trial is also ongoing for PyLTM, a fluorinated PET (F-18) diagnostic agent for prostate cancer discovered and developed at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Finally, PSMA ADC is Progenics preclinical targeted immunotherapy toxin combo being developed to attack prostate cancer. PSMA ADC selectively binds PSMA on the surface of tumor cells then is actively carried inside the cell via receptor-meidated endocytosis. Once inside the cell, PSMA ADC works like a Trojan horse to fight prostate cancer.

Bearing in mind PGNX current market cap at 2x to 3x potential relistor annual revenues, its recent sell-off, FDA Breakthrough therapy status in a stand alone adrenal cancer therapy with 2 million patients, and ripened molecular oncology diagnostic program (that tend to achieve market faster than developing a drug), PGNX is looking very attractive under 8 dollars per share. With plenty of revenue to carry clinical trial development, and 5 analysts one year target for PGNX at 13.60, Strong Bio will look carefully for an opportunity to go long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.