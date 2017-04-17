Visual Proof That Central Banks Are Behind Your Returns

Here are some visuals from Goldman which prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that it is no accident that professionals suddenly stopped performing in 2009.

I've been warning for as long as I can remember that average investors have lost sight of the fact that their outperformance is attributable to central bank largesse.

I'd say "this settles it," but that wouldn't be accurate.

It was settled a long time ago by every professional trader and strategist on both the buy-side and the sell-side.

But it's not settled in the minds of those who don't do this professionally and one of the reasons why this remains an open question among non-professionals is because non-professionals want to believe their outperformance (vis-a-vis the pros) over the past nine years has something to do with their own market acumen.

It doesn't. Or at least not in most cases. It has to do with central bank liquidity. Trillions upon trillions of it. Specifically, $400 billion/quarter in flow, all aimed at buoying risk assets - like stocks.

And here's the thing: I wouldn't even bring this up in the first place if I thought it wasn't dangerous.

That is, I'd happily sit back and let you be happy with your returns were it not for the fact that every retail investor and newsletter purveyor on the planet is attempting to kind of rewrite nine years of history in an effort to construct a narrative about why they've outperformed active management.

Here's what I wrote last week in "5, 10 Years From Now, You're Gonna Miss John Gotti" (this is a lengthy quote, but you'll see below why I want you to read the whole thing again):

Everyone thinks they're a guru these days because they've ridden the central bank liquidity wave. But so has the next guy. And the guy next to that guy. And the woman next door (literally, in the case of Sharon). The problem is that this has gone on for so long that people have forgotten that they aren't experts. And when you try to warn them, they won't listen. And why should they? They've been in the market. They're up 30% on the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY). They have found the magic formula. You're just jealous. No one wants to think that maybe they actually aren't all that smart. Similarly, no one wants to think about the fact that the shift to passive investment vehicles means that by definition, everyone is in this together. Your 30% return isn't any different from Sharon's. Neither of you are "seeking alpha" (so to speak). Both of you are just sitting back and watching the benchmark print money for you. You're "seeking beta." And finding it. Which is fine - right up until you stop appreciating why that seemingly too-good-to-be-true strategy works. Or more poignantly, why it seems like every mom-and-pop investor and newsletter purveyor just happened to start outperforming virtually every professional investor on the planet right on the dot in 2009. Outperformance which has "mysteriously" continued for eight years, uninterrupted. There are only three possible explanations for that: the "crowd" suddenly got a whole lot smarter in 2009 the pros suddenly got a whole lot dumber in 2009 or trillions upon trillions upon trillions in freshly-printed dollars, euros, and yen poured directly into government bonds, corporate bonds, and stocks has kept this tide from receding

A whole lot of people didn't like that assessment.

A subset of the people who were apparently offended wanted proof. Well, here it is. Have a look at these two charts from Goldman:

(Goldman)

Look at those charts and then read what I said last week again:

Why does it seem like every mom-and-pop investor and newsletter purveyor just happened to start outperforming virtually every professional investor on the planet right on the dot in 2009? Outperformance which has "mysteriously" continued for eight years, uninterrupted...

Those charts are stone, cold proof that what I said in the post linked above was precisely correct. Active management's alpha stopped at exactly the point when the Fed started QE (top chart). Similarly, active management's alpha stopped right on the dot when real interest rates started to decline towards zero (and below).

Here's Goldman's take:

The current run of active manager underperformance began shortly after the onset of QE. QE drove real interest rates lower (measured by the yield on 10yr TIPS). This trend towards 0%, and even negative, real rates coincided with the shift from active outperformance to underperformance (see bottom-left exhibit).

Again, there is no question about what's going on here. The only question is whether you accept it for what it is.

Those who accept the fact that they owe their returns to central banks will also understand that when central banks pull back the punchbowl, it's time to get cautious.

Those who refuse to accept the fact that central banks are responsible for the lion's share of returns in risk assets will by definition not exercise caution when the punchbowl is pulled away.

Choose which camp you fall in and please, choose wisely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.