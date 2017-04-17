Becton, Dickinson: A Dividend Beauty

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has near-perfection dividend credibility and has been a very solid dividend payer since 1962. Since 2004, only for one year, 2012, has Becton not increased its dividend by more than 10%. In 2012, the dividend was raised by a still decent 9.8%. That's 12 out of the past 13 years of double-digit dividend growth. Since 2004, dividend growth has averaged an outstanding 16.3%.

Becton has a history of announcing its dividend increase in November. We believe Becton has the potential to pay $2.98 in the 2017, calendar year in dividends. A 10.0% increase over the 2016, calendar year dividend payments. GAAP EPS growth will be more than enough to cover the dividend. During the Great Recession, dividend growth averaged 15.3%.

Becton, Dickinson produces the products to help make healthcare a more safe and efficient system for healthcare workers and patients. Products ranging from diabetes care, sharps collector, IV catheters, advanced syringes, specimen collection, surgical products, and much more. Becton makes more than 2 billion insulin syringes per year.

GAAP Earnings Per Share on a Sharp Rise

Becton, Dickinson is a top notch medical technology company, as 2017 earnings guidance will prove this. On Feb. 2, 2017, Becton announced its updated fiscal year 2017, outlook calling for earnings guidance for GAAP diluted EPS of $7.90 to $8.00, up to a 78% increase over 2016 and a 135% increase over 2015 earnings per share. In 2015, third-quarter diluted share count rose by nearly 15 million shares to 214,928 million diluted shares outstanding to help pay for CareFusion.

First-quarter 2017 GAAP diluted EPS saw a increase of 143% to $2.58 from prior year $1.06. The large increase was primarily due to a litigation reserve reversal from a favorable appellate antitrust ruling. The remaining year will also see strong year-over-year GAAP EPS growth. We use GAAP earnings because non-GAAP earnings do not pay the bills.

The 2015, $12.2 billion CareFusion merger has been successful: "We are extremely proud of our accomplishments during our first fiscal year as the 'new' BD," said Vincent A. Forlenza, chairman, CEO and president. "Our solid revenue growth and continued margin expansion allow us to invest in innovation while delivering double-digit increases in earnings. We look forward to fiscal 2017 with confidence as we continue to focus on improving outcomes, expanding access to care, lowering costs and optimizing safety, which will ultimately enrich our purpose of advancing the world of health."

GAAP EPS Dividend Payout Ratio Falling Like a Rock

Becton's long streak of double-digit dividend growth appears to be in no danger. It is great to see the dividend being increased each year and the GAAP diluted EPS payout ratio being decreased. From fiscal full-year 2015 to fiscal full-year 2016, the dividend payout ratio fell by 18% to 59% of GAAP diluted EPS. Making an estimate on full-year 2017, the dividend would be $2.92 and GAAP diluted earnings of $7.90. The dividend payout ratio would fall to a very low 37% of profits.

With plenty of room for future dividend increases, Becton belongs in your dividend portfolio. Since 2013, dividend increases have been right around 10% per year. There is room for a few larger per year dividend increases and still leave enough cash to make another accretive acquisition. The starting dividend of $2.92 per share or 1.6% yield will grow quickly for you. It is a mistake to overlook Becton's dividend potential.

Net Income Is Showing a Return to Strong Profitability

For fiscal years 2015 and 2016, higher acquisition and other restructurings ate into profits and cost the company $426 million and $728 million, respectively. Also in 2015, and 2016, higher interest expense related to the CareFusion merger cost $371 million and $388 million, respectively.

Fiscal year 2017 is on pace to the highest profit year since 2014, when Becton earned $1.185 billion in profit. Profits for 2017, could also beat the record profit of $1.317 billion from fiscal year 2010. The first quarter of 2017, did see a large one-time gain $336 million from a favorable court ruling. The CareFusion merger is producing higher net profit margins. This year and going forward marks the year that Becton returns to high profits that investors are used to seeing. Becton is a very strong company.

A Higher Bottom Line Is Now Here After a Temporary Dip

The merger cost associated with CareFusion merger that closed in the second quarter of 2015, temporarily caused net profits margins to fall through the end of fiscal year 2016. Fiscal year 2016, was a year of abnormally low amount of profit Becton was able to keep for each one dollar in revenue. As the cost of the merger is falling, that results directly to an increased bottom line.

First-quarter 2017 saw a 28.4% decline in acquisitions and other restructurings cost at $85 million from $121 million year over year. Interest expense fell 2.8% to $95 million from $97 million year over year. Fiscal year 2017 should see near record amount of net profit for Becton as the merger ray of light shines bright.

Risk to the Company

A manufacturing issue could stop the production of one or many products. Higher interest rates could cause the company to pay more in interest payments. A more advanced competing product could cause a lose in sales.

Conclusion

Becton's dividend is very safe and will be growing for many years to come. The +10% yearly dividend growth more than makes up for the low starting yield. Product innovation is going strong at Becton and so is making smart acquisitions. Becton would be a great fit any dividend portfolio.

