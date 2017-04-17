Anheuser-Busch's Dominance Not So Dominant

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is well known for being the leading firm in the beer industry. Beginning business in the early 1870's, they expressed themselves through its innovation and notable brands such as Budweiser and Bud Light which would allow them to go on to be one of the biggest beer distributors in the world allowing them to hold a dominate position at the top of the industry. They further solidified its position by merging with its biggest competitor MillerCoors to become a dominant force in the industry holding 30% of Global beer sales and 46% of Global beer profits. Despite these facts, not everything is sunshine and rainbows for Anheuser-Busch nowadays.

Anheuser-Busch's earnings per share surprise lately has been at a decline of 33.2% for about four quarters, represented on the table below which shows the consensus for the years 2013-2017 earnings per share price and how it has fluctuated over that span of time. From 2016 to 2017 it seems it has been consistently decreasing, coincidently right around the same time period where its merger with MillerCoors occurred.

Furthermore, its stock price has decreased to 13.9% over the past six months. Though the industry has fallen to around 7.75%, it still had less of a decrease than Anheuser-Busch itself shown on the table below.

Reasons for its poor performance could because of its recent growth which caused some of its markets to become volatile. An example of this is its Brazilian market which underperformed severely in the fourth quarter of 2016 due to unfavorable currency movements, tough year-over year comparisons, and difficult consumer trends. Though growth is not a direct effect of this market's dismal performance, growth can be blamed for Anheuser-Busch being in that market in the first place.

Another reason could be because of the recent Budweiser Commercial that aired during the 2017 Super Bowl which showed the journey of its founder, Adolphus Busch coming to America as an immigrant and showing all he endured during that journey. The commercial aired right around the time President Trump issued his travel ban on seven Muslim countries which sparked the debate on immigration and even caused some of its consumers to propose "boycotting Budweiser" due to conflicting viewpoints. These two issues definitely caused a decrease in Anheuser-Busch's sales which caused its stock price and EPS to decrease explaining its weaker performance this past year.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, despite Anheuser-Busch appearing to be at the top of its industry and merging with top competitor MillerCoors, they are clearly not as good as everybody thinks they are. The stock price and EPS are operating way lower than expected due to underestimation of more growth being a possible threat to its already extended markets, as well as the backlash from the recent controversial Super Bowl commercial that caused some of its consumers to boycott its product. Overall Anheuser-Busch isn't going anywhere; they are still at the top of its industry. Despite that fact, signs of a decline are something to take note of when thinking about investing in Anheuser-Busch in the near future.

