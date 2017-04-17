Transcontinental - 20% Undervalued + 10% Free Cash Flow Yield

Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF) (more frequently traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TCL.A) is Canada's largest printer with operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the industry in which it operates, few American (and relatively few Canadian) investors pay much attention to this company, but it does have a market cap of nearly $2 billion CAD (all figures in this article will be Canadian Dollars).

Transcontinental is a classic value stock in many ways. It is unloved due to its lack of growth (revenue has declined approximately 15% over the last decade) by generates substantial free cash flow ($3 per share in 2016) and is trading at a low price/earnings (12 times trailing, 10 times forward) and EV/EBITDA (5.5 times) ratios. It also has a dividend yield of 3.3% and a history of impressive dividend growth:

I decided to analyze Transcontinental using a discounted cash flow analysis (DCF) to determine whether the firm's significant free cash flow generation and low multiples offset its uncertain revenue outlook.

DCF Model

Note: I invite you to read my original article that outlines the DCF sensitivity analysis methodology. The basic idea is that since the results of a DCF analysis can be heavily skewed by making minor changes to the terminal growth rate or firm's cost of equity, I have used a range of long-term growth rates and discount (cost of equity) rates in my analysis below. By using one's own estimate of long-term growth and an appropriate discount rate, each individual investor can come up with their own target price for the security in question.

To get a sense of how effective Transcontinental is at turning sales into free cash flow, the past five years of results are analyzed:

The above figures demonstrate a few important points. First of all, it is impossible not to notice the modest sales decline over the last five years. Society's shift away from print media is one obvious risk with this company and future revenue projections will be discussed in a following paragraph.

However, the company is fairly efficient at generating cash flow from its revenue. Its five year average is 15.1% and the model assumes this level of cash flow generation will be sustained moving forward. Likewise, the model estimates that future capital expenditures will be in the line with the 3.5% of sales that Transcontinental averaged during the previous half decade.

Analysts expect revenue to basically remain flat in 2017 before declining 3% in 2018. The DCF model uses a 0% long-term growth rate and assumes that revenue declines move in a linear fashion from -3% in 2018 to flat in 2022. In 2016, approximately 50% of Transcontinental's revenue came from Retail & Newspaper Printing; it seems reasonable to expect that portion of the business to decline moving forward. However, its Marketing and Packaging segments (25% of sales combined) can be expected to pick up at least part of this slack in terms of future revenue growth. Using the ratios calculated above, the following free cash flows are estimated:

These free cash flows (along with a terminal free cash flow estimate) are then discounted back to the present time using Transcontinental's projected cost of equity. Various different estimates of its beta are available depending on the time frame used, but as per my explanation in this article, the "adjusted beta" of the stock was calculated to be 0.86. Based on an 8% market risk premium and risk free rate of 2.5%, Transcontinental's discount rate is estimated to be 9.4% (rounded up to 9.5% for this analysis). If you feel like a lower or higher discount rate is warranted, you can see how changing that variable impacts the results of the model in the sensitivity analysis at the end of the article.

After subtracting the company's approximately $280 million in net debt and dividing by the number of both Class A (1 vote per share, the most frequently traded) and Class B (20 votes per share) shares outstanding, the model reaches the following conclusion:

Assuming 5 years of modest sales declines and no long-term revenue growth after 2022, Transcontinental shares appear to be worth almost $29 using a discounted cash flow model. Based on the current share price of just over $24, there is approximately 20% upside to the model's target price.

Sensitivity Analysis

My favorite part of the DCF model is the sensitivity analysis. The below table allows the reader to view the results of 35 different iterations of the Transcontinental model using a range of long-term growth estimates and discount rates. The target prices range from a low of $21.56 (11% below the current price) to a high of nearly $45 (almost double the current share price).

The sensitivity analysis suggests that even with no future growth expected, Transcontinental appears undervalued at a range of discount rates. Of course, there are potential risks here, including a deterioration of margins or faster than expected revenue declines.

Conclusion

If you are seeking an investment that has an above average dividend yield, a history of dividend growth, a reasonable balance sheet and generates piles of free cash flow, Transcontinental might just deserve a place in your portfolio. Hopefully, the above DCF analysis suggests that even though it operates in an industry filled with uncertainty and challenges, it is worth a close look. Based on the expectations outlined above, Transcontinental offers shareholders meaningful upside potential with limited downside risk.

