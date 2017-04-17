Tesla Set To Gain Increased Traction In Asia

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will see increasing opportunities in Asia as countries in the region continue to put more emphasis on new energy projects. The US under Trump is pulling away temporarily from encouraging environmentally friendly products. China and other countries in Asia will increasingly incentivize non fossil fuel products.

Primarily this will benefit Tesla's auto business, though as I pointed out in a recent article their energy storage business will benefit as well. Three out of the world's six largest auto markets are Asian countries: China, India and Japan.

The recent investment by Chinese giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in Tesla could have decisive strategic and financial implications.

China.

China is the world's largest auto market.

It is also growing more quickly than other areas of the world year after year. The 2016 sales figures below illustrate this:

China = 23.6 million, up from 16.3 million in 2013.

USA = 17.4 million, up from 15.5 million in 2013.

Europe = 15.1 million, up from 12.3 million in 2013.

The importance of Asia is added to by other markets such as India (2.9 million), South Korea (1.7 million), Indonesia (1.06 million) and Japan (4.1 million).

Asia also is the world's largest market for EVs. Its share of this market rose from 35% in 2015 to 45% last year. The trends are clearly shown in the illustration below:

China's lead extends not only to sales but to the manufacture of EVs. BYD Co Ltd (OTCPK:BYDDY) is the world's largest EV manufacturer.

Recent pull-backs of incentives for EVs in China have been misunderstood by some market commentators. The country is re-writing its incentives. It will proceed with strong backing for EVs with new regulations. One recent example of this commitment: In March they announced that Beijing's taxi fleet of 70,000 vehicles is to be switched over to an all-electric fleet. This is just one taxi fleet in one Chinese city. It shows the huge market going forward.

An opening up of rules for the manufacturing of EVs in China by foreign companies also has been mooted. This is still to be clarified.

Last year the country did change the rules to be more open toward foreign ownership of car battery companies.

Tencent.

Tesla's emphasis on a North American market with an administration that denies climate change and is rolling back environmental measures could be a disadvantage in the long run. Short term it may matter less. Tesla has a huge number of Model 3 reservations from the US, and it is likely that many U.S. states will keep to environmental regulations despite pressure from the Federal Government.

Long term, Tesla needs China. Currently it only has 4.3% of the EV market there. Sales were better in 2016, worth about US$1 billion, which represents about 11,000 vehicles. The company currently has 24 stores, 114 supercharger stations and 348 regular charging stations in the country.

One market research source had the sales numbers as below:

The network of superchargers and retail stores is quite extensive and the company now provides an adapter for plugging into the country's standard charging stations.

This is where Tencent comes in. The company is a huge player in China. It has a market cap of US$275 billion and 889 million active users across its interests in communications, shopping, gaming, payments and news. It has a large cash hoard and strong political connections.

The company recently bought a 5% stake in Tesla worth US$1.8 billion. Elon Musk describes them as both an "investor and an adviser." According to a Tencent spokesman:

"Tesla is a global pioneer at the forefront of new technologies. Tencent's success is partly due to our record of backing entrepreneurs with capital."

Tencent has been leading research into AI for autonomous cars. Already subscribers can hail taxis on their platform. Its recent investments in the auto area tell the story:

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese company that took over Uber's (Private:UBER) business in the country and in which Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a US$1 billion stake. Tencent's customers can access Didi services through Tencent's "WeChat" service.

NavInfo Co, a digital auto mapmaker and dynamic traffic information development company.

HERE, a joint venture between BMW, Audi and Daimler. It is concentrated on mapping data and location services.

Nio (formerly NextEV), a company looking to develop autonomous cars. Its partners also include Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) and Nvidia NASDAQ:NVDA).

Bitauto, a company involved in auto financing and other services aimed specifically at the auto industry.

Renrenche, a company specializing in the used car business through peer-to-peer platforms.

Future Mobility Corp, which aims to sell luxury electric cars by 2020.They want to have autonomous vehicles on the road at that time.

Harmony Futeng, which also has a stake in Future Mobility Corp. Harmony Futeng is targeting what it describes as "next generation individual mobility solutions." This would operate on Tencent's Internet platform for what they call their "Internet Smart Electric Car" program. They recently signed up for a 13 billion yuan (US$195 million) plant in China with a 300,000 vehicle capacity.

Lyft (Private:LYFT), the U.S. based ride-sharing start-up based in San Francisco.

How Tencent's role as investor and adviser in Tesla will play out is not known right now. It could be very significant. It is likely in the first instance to center on promoting and selling the Model 3 in China, for which reservations are thought not to be that substantial. Estimates in May 2016 put the figure at up to 40,000 cars. Tesla is moving particularly toward an online sales model around Asia. Tencent is perfect for that in China.

It is possible Tencent will be a manufacturing partner. There have been scores of previous rumors about who Tesla would manufacture with in the country and when this might happen.

At the Q3 2016 earnings call Elon Musk had stated in answer to building factories in Europe and China:

"I think we are probably not ready to talk about that now, and we just don't have a fully formed idea now."

Tencent may well put further finance into Tesla. This is the perfect storm for Elon Musk. Stock purchases by Tencent make capital raises by stock issuances less needed and thus boosts the stock price, which in turn makes such stock issuances easier.

There is a tendency for big Chinese players to dominate their particular market, and this is true of Tencent. Tech companies are moving increasingly into the auto space. This has been seen with the likes of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple and Tencent's local rival Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

It is most unlikely that Tencent bought into an already high Tesla stock price just to try to make a short-term profit on the stock price. It is almost certainly a long-term strategic investment which will assist Tesla financially in China and in terms of sales and manufacturing there.

Elsewhere in Asia.

Tesla has not so far had the marketing or financial muscle to put much emphasis on Asia. In many countries it has been rather tinkering around the edges rather than going in with a fully-fledged program. Of course this is partly to do with the financial cost of setting up an infrastructure for charging. This necessity to invest large sums and time in charging stations may change in the near future. Plugless charging systems from companies such as Evatran are coming into play. This could quicken up considerably Tesla's ability to penetrate new Asian markets. Already this is now available for some models of the Model S and Model X.

Australia has seen much enthusiasm and initial Model 3 reservations were put at over 7,000 vehicles. Interest in the Model S and Model X has been quite strong though buyers have been disappointed by long lead-times. Tesla has set up 11 Superchargers and 207 Destination Chargers which link the major cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Australian company Bosch is currently trialing self-driving autos in the country, combining their technology with the Tesla Model S. Research has however shown that while petrol prices at the pump remain subdued, so will long-term take-up of EVs.

In neighboring New Zealand there has been much interest in Tesla. As in other countries though, Tesla has been unable to meet the right hand drive demand. The Model 3 in RH right hand drive, for instance, is not scheduled to be available until mid-2018.

Japan's initial Model 3 reservations were put at just 1424, in the land of the hydrogen fuel cell option and the Nissan Leaf. Tesla's sales in January comprised a somewhat desultory 15 Model S and 5 Model X. Japan will no doubt transition over completely to EVs quite quickly. The Japanese market may however remain a niche one for Tesla for the time being. There will be applications such as luxury taxis pictured below:

However it is not impossible that the emphasis of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles may change in Japan. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is now combining with Panasonic (Tesla's battery partner). They plan to develop fully electric autos and a plugged in hybrid Prius using Panasonic's lithium batteries.

Malaysia's Prime Minister last year visited the Fremont factory and ordered 100 Model S vehicles for government-linked companies. They are being allowed in free of the country's high import duty for standard autos and being distributed through government agency Green Tech Malaysia. The agency is targeting to set up 25,000 charging stations in the country within five years. The first locally assembled EV is coming into production, a not very sophisticated-looking model from Chinese manufacturer BAIC.

Hong Kong has been well reported as one of Tesla's best markets. They have about 80% of the EV market there and 7% of all auto sales. The territory boasts Tesla's largest service center in Asia, comprising over 100,000 square feet. In Q4 2016, 87% of all EV registrations were for Tesla. The graph below shows what Tesla can achieve against the competition in densely populated Asian cities:

However a reduction in incentives as of 31st March will hit their sales hard, at least until the more economical Model 3 hits the streets. Hong Kong shows two contrary things for Tesla. It can get big sales in crowded Asian cities despite the bears saying it would not be possible. It is at the mercy of the implementation of government incentives, and of their withdrawal. The good news is that the trend in Asia is very much toward new incentives.

South Korea is perhaps the fastest-growing EV market in the world. Sales of EV's there in 2016 numbered 68,774 in 2016, up from 41,956 the previous year. This is out of a total auto market of 1.7 million vehicles. The government has a target to have 90,000 EV's on the road by 2020. It has put incentives in place accordingly and these are expected to be increased soon. This is not unconnected to the fact that the country ranks 173rd out of 180 in an index of air quality published by Yale University. About 30% of this is in fact thought to be blown in from China. Another third is thought to emanate from the country's diesel vehicles.

Tesla has now finalized registration in the country and the first sales are expected to hit South Korea in May. At present all sales will be made online. Tesla is currently installing seven Supercharger stations and 25 normal charging stations. So far most of the EVs sold there have been hybrids from the country's lead auto manufacturers, Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF) and Kia (OTC:KIMTF). As I detailed in an article a year ago, though, Tesla has very high brand awareness in South Korea. The country is reported to be in the top six for numbers of forward Model 3 reservations.

Taiwan is another promising market for Tesla. It recently made its first deliveries in the country. Sales of the Model S are said to be very promising although firm figures are not available. Tesla is quite rapidly setting up a network around the country of service centers and superchargers. The Taiwanese Government has itself set up over 500 EV charging stations. it has instituted what it terms a "Smart EV Development Strategy and Action Plan" while incentives for EVs are currently under government review.

India, like China, is being driven by terrible pollution in its cities toward EVs. Government Minister Piyush Goyal stated last year that the government was targeting 100% EVs on the roads by 2030. That's not realistically going to happen. The government has however brought in incentives, although many of these are in fact going to locally made "diesel mild hybrids." Such vehicles, along with true EVs, constituted 1.1% of auto sales last year.

No doubt India will ramp up its EV program, though it is not clear how Tesla could benefit much from this. In February, Tesla intimated its intention to manufacture in India and has reportedly been in discussions with the Indian Transport Ministry. There must however be doubts as to whether Tesla has the finance and the capability to do this in the short term. If it could, then it would of course be a massive game changer.

As I pointed out in a recent article, Tesla is pushing its energy storage systems in Asia. This will complement its auto business and its brand recognition this year and next. It will help it into markets it has currently found hard to penetrate. For example, energy storage is huge in Australia, and Japan is the world's second largest renewable energy market. India has a target to produce 57% of its energy needs from renewables by 2027.

All around Asia, the pace of EV adoption will be closely tied to government incentives. There is no doubt that Asian Governments throughout the region are moving to incentivize EVs and New Energy products on a long-term basis. This surge in interest in EVs times well with the release of Tesla's Model 3.

Conclusion.

Those who under-estimate the technical ability, the available finance and the will to make EVs and autonomous driving work by Chinese companies are making a serious mistake. Companies such as Tencent will be leaders in this field. Tesla's tie-up with Tencent can only be beneficial to them. It could be a game changer. At some stage Tesla will need to manufacture in China. Tencent could give them the means and the expertise to do just that.

This may not happen tomorrow, and Tesla's sales in Asian countries may take some time. However the Tesla stock price is predicated on long-term trends. Trends in Asia are further reasons to support the bull case for the company.