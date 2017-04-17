Wal-Mart: Not Just A Dividend Stock

Image credit

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) hasn't exactly been one of my favorite retailers in the past few years but the progress it is making is undeniable. Part of that progress is with respect to its capital returns, which have become absolutely huge. The dividend is very nice and surely attracts many shareholders but in addition to that, WMT has been trying to goose EPS growth by reducing the float and has spent billions upon billions of dollars to that end. But what has it gotten itself for all that trouble?

I'll be using data from Morningstar as well as company filings for this exercise.

We'll start with a quick look at where WMT's share count has come from in the past several years to give us an idea of where it may be going.

We can see that WMT has been at this for some time now as most years see some sort of float reduction, even if those reductions aren't huge. But the trend is clear and it is a favorable one for shareholders to be sure, boosting EPS growth and reducing the cost of the dividend by a bit as well. By my count, WMT has reduced its float in the past five years by 372M shares, or about 11% of the starting float at YE2011. That's certainly not the best buyback out there but it is no slouch either.

If we take a look at the chart below, we can see the magnitude of each year's change, giving us a better look at what sort of impact WMT is actually having on its float.

The obvious outlier here is 2014 when virtually nothing happened but apart from that, WMT has managed at least low single-digit reductions each year. As I said, it is down about 11% since the end of 2011 and it has achieved that through fairly steady reductions, with spending much heavier in some years than others.

Now, how has WMT achieved this? The below will show us how much it has had to spend in order to facilitate the reductions we've just looked at.

We can see that spending has been very lumpy indeed, owed to the fact that WMT sometimes uses its excess cash on acquisitions (like Jet) or on facilities upgrades to support its web business push. That's not always the case but this chart shows us that WMT spends opportunistically, which means management is putting the buyback through some intellectual rigor before simply pulling the trigger. That certainly results in some down years in terms of spending but it also means you can be confident management is carefully deliberating in terms of options for its excess cash. That sounds simple enough but it is certainly not always the case with every company.

So how has WMT done with its buyback? After all, anyone can buy back stock but it is difficult to do so at reasonable prices over time. WMT's share price has been relatively flat for several years so that helps smooth out the cost of the buyback but still, issuances can be a killer. We know WMT has reduced the float by 372M shares over this time frame and by my count, it has spent $27.7B to do so. That works out to just under $75 per share reduced; unsurprising considering just how flat the stock has been over this time period.

On the whole, WMT has retired shares that would be worth $27.2B today and paid $27.7B for them, meaning frictional costs account for roughly half a billion dollars. That's a lot of money under most circumstances but in terms of WMT's buyback, it just isn't. That means just under 2% of its buyback spending was lost to frictional costs and to be honest, that's really quite good for a mega-cap. Most enormous companies have a difficult time keeping their hands out of the proverbial cookie jar that is stock-based compensation but WMT's frugality has served shareholders very well. Timing isn't a huge issue for WMT because its stock doesn't move around that much but in terms of issuances, WMT deserves high marks.

So what can we make of this? I'm very impressed and even surprised with these results if I'm honest. As I said, most big companies don't have buyback records this good and I expected WMT would be right there with them. But to its credit, WMT has managed to make moderate reductions to the float with virtually no frictional costs and that means that - if you're long - you know management is taking care of your money. High frictional costs on a buyback usually mean that management teams are either handing out too much stock-based compensation and/or timing of purchases is poor. WMT has neither of those issues and has instead executed a strong repurchase program. Shareholders should delight when management renews its buyback commitment because it is money well spent and for a company that has struggled to grow in the past few years, this kind of tailwind is extremely valuable.

