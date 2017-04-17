Staking A Claim To Geron

The stock's risk/reward parameters are slowly changing for the better, yet the stock retains an exceptionally high risk profile.

Geron's fate rests in the hands of Janssen Biotech, Inc. and its evaluation of clinical trials of Geron's imetelstat.

Introduction

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is a small development stage biotech that has turned the developing over to JNJ's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen. Geron has an avid following of informed shareholders on SA. I have joined them in a small way. I cannot justify a more enthusiastic posture despite my growing confidence that the Geron story will have a happy ending.

There is definite potential for significant gain lurking behind Geron's sad sack facade of prolonged futility. Today's Geron has a catalyst that could pop the stock and send it rocketing upwards.

If this catalyst fails to live up to its potential, the effect on Geron's stock will be severely negative. Geron will likely go from a perennial <$5.00 stock to a perennial <$1.00 stock.

Geron's fate rests in the hands of Janssen Biotech, Inc. and its evaluation of clinical trials of Geron's imetelstat.

Geron is a development stage pharma company with no product revenue wins in its 20+ year history. Its current best shot at redemption lies with a collaboration deal with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop imetelstat, a cancer therapy currently undergoing two midstage trials.

Geron's future hinges on how its collaborator, Janssen, evaluates the prospects of imetelstat. The dynamics of the situation are exceptionally frustrating for Geron's shareholders. Certain terms of the collaboration agreement are well known. Slide 25 below, from Geron's January 2017 presentation, provides nuggets of key information.

Unfortunately, confidentiality under SEC Rule 504 masked my best attempts to ferret out other critical points, such as a description of continuation stage trigger(s).

As matters now stand Geron has two ongoing drug trials. Such trials always involve high stake's gambles with at least three critical stakeholders, the patients in the trial, the company running the trial and the FDA. The stakeholder with decision making power is the FDA. Over the years, those who have followed the progress of sundry clinical trials can take some comfort in familiarity with the FDA's process, its rules and the time frames involved.

In the case of Geron's imetelstat clinical trials there is another party with crucial go/no-go control in the situation. The collaboration agreement between Geron and Janssen includes the standard right in Janssen to terminate the arrangement at any time. Accordingly, Geron shareholders must be mindful not only of the FDA's control over their fate, but also Janssen's.

In order for Geron to succeed with this collaboration, Janssen must conclude not only that imetelstat will pass FDA scrutiny, but also that it fits Janssen's ongoing commercial needs. The collaboration deal was struck on 11/13/2014.

Geron's recent conference call provides a rare glimpse at trials' progress.

Recently, on April 10, 2017, Geron issued a press release and conducted a conference call providing a rare glimpse into Janssen's latest assessments of the imetelstat trials.

The occasion for the release and call was Janssen's second internal data reviews for Imetelstat Trials Being Conducted by Janssen. The announcement boosted the stock for a day, now it is searching for a pricepoint. Geron's press release caused a nice gap up for the stock. A fleeting ~27% spike from $2.15 to $2.73 is nice but far from heroic. Given the heavy

GERN Price data by YCharts

short interest of >20 days to cover that has prevailed of late in Geron's stock, the action seems subdued. Further, the spike on this second review fell well short of recovering the loss from the first review last September when Janssen announced the closing of the lower dosing arm of the IMbark study to new patients.

If shorts were truly worried by this latest announcement there should have been more of a demand. Instead, Geron closed the day of the announcement at $2.57, well below its high price for the year of $3.35. Now it is drifting back down, possibly filling the gap before rescaling $3.35, or possibly just getting set for a bout of recidivist angst lurking at ~$2.00.

Evaluate Geron's prospects by building a notional construct of Janssen's commitment to imetelstat.

I have built a scale to model Janssen's commitment to imetelstate. As matters now stand, such commitment is a significant factor for evaluating imetelstat's value.

The scale I propose to work with is a simple, intentionally rough, ten point scale. It starts at zero commitment and tops out at ten. I will define ten to equal the point where Janssen's internal review command structure decides that imetelstat has satisfied all prerequisites for further corporate development short of final FDA approval.

Janssen first progressed on this scale from "0" to "1" as its personnel investigated imetelstat with a view to possibly in-licensing it. It moved from "1" to "2" as it devoted more investigatory resources and activated its negotiating teams to work on a potential deal.

I estimate that negotiations had reached an advanced stage by the the final quarter of 2013 when Geron announced its decision to close its laboratory and slash staff. The FDA hold on Geron sponsored imetelstat trials slowed progress for nearly a year. This gave Janssen ample time to continue its imetelstat due diligence.

On 11/13/14, promptly following removal of the imetelstat hold, Geron and Janssen announced their collaboration and license agreement, in the form of a gnarly 130 page signed contract with an upfront fee of $35M. At that point, Janssen had reached "3" on our ten point scale. Before the announcement Geron's stock closed at $2.31, on volume of ~2.8M. The morning after the announcement it opened at $3.31 on a volume of 31M.

As called for by the agreement, Geron and Janssen activated a joint governance committee. This committee set to work establishing imetelstat's clinical trial strategy initially electing to pursue two trials.

The first was the IMbark trial. It dosed its first patient in September 2015, per press release captioned: "Phase 2 Study to Evaluate Activity of 2 Dose Levels of Imetelstat in Participants with Intermediate-2 or High-Risk Myelofibrosis (MF) Previously Treated With a Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor".

The second trial was the IMerge trial. It dosed its first patient on January 14, 2016, as announced in a press release captioned: "Geron Announces Initiation of Janssen Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial of Imetelstat in Myelodysplastic Syndromes".

The opening of the two trials moves us from "3" to "4" on our 10 point scale. The stock traded without conviction over this period up to ~$5 and down to below $3.00.

The next notable announcement was less cheery. On September 12, 2016, Geron announced that Janssen had completed its first internal review of its imetelstat trials.

The IMerge trial seemed to be moving apace. The release stated that part 1 of the trial was fully enrolled. Results to that point in the subset of patients reviewed were as expected in terms of both safety and efficacy from the Mayo Clinic pilot study.

Janssen planned to proceed with its cost benefit evaluation. If its ongoing review was positive, Janssen would move forward to part 2 in mid 2017. Part 2 would involve a far larger (170 patients compared to ~30) phase 3, blinded, placebo-controlled trial.

Good for IMerge...the IMbark report was considerably more nuanced. It reported 12 week data for two dosing arms, 4.7 mg/kg and 9.4 mg/kg. To date only 94 of the initially planned 200 patients in both dosing arms had enrolled.

The 9.4 dosing arm failed to achieve sufficient patients who met defined criteria for interim data. Nonetheless, the study revealed encouraging trends which merited further consideration over a 24 week review period. Accordingly, it continued the 9.4 mg/kg dosing arm while closing it to new enrollment. It noted that there were likely sufficient existing enrollees to inform its decision to go to part 2.

The 4.7 mg/kg dosing arm showed insufficient efficacy to keep the enrollment going for this arm. It determined to allow patients in this lower dose arm to continue on therapy, or with permission of their physician, to cross over to the higher dose arm.

I model this first internal review as neutral on my 10 point scale. The stock market did not regard it so benignly. It quickly dropped the stock by a third. Taking it from ~$3.00 where it traded in anticipation of good news from this first review, down to ~$2.00 where it has generally stayed in the interim period, save for its little run charted above.

The next big move in the Geron/Janssen collaboration is the aforementioned second internal review. The IMerge portion of this review is steady state. The guts of the release on this trial provided:

Geron expects that FDA feedback and the totality of imetelstat program information, including an assessment of the evolving treatment landscape in MDS and the potential application of imetelstat in multiple hematologic malignancies, will inform Janssen's decision to initiate Part 2 of IMerge. If Part 2 of IMerge is initiated, Geron expects this Phase 3 stage of IMerge to be opened for patient enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2017.

This speaks to Janssen's deliberative process; without commenting on when Janssen will determine whether to move to part 2 of IMerge, it pinpoints initial patient enrollment to occur Q4, 2017, if Janssen does so elect.

The IMbark section of the second internal review was interesting. It stated that imetelstat's 9.4 mg/kg dosing arm failed to show spleen volume response up to the level achieved with other drugs in front line studies. However, on the positive side, the study showed positive efficacy results by several measures. Accordingly, the trial was to remain open to permit further evaluation over the upcoming year.

In other words, this is too important to rush. Only the fullness of time will allow a proper evaluation of imetelstat.

At this point I model Janssen as having reached "5", halfway to full commitment. By now Janssen has had nearly 4 years of intensive focus and exposure to imetelstat, including the intimate focus which is inherent in designing two clinical trials and studying initial reports from these trials.

The stock's risk/reward parameters are slowly changing for the better, yet the stock retains an exceptionally high risk profile.

If we look beyond the price action in Geron's shares to the actual substance of the imetelstat story, what do we find? The headlines of the reports of the review were favorable.

When I listened to the actual conference call I was encouraged by the repeated assurances from CEO Scarlett as to Janssen's approach to the trials. He acknowledged (33:55/36.12) that there were no near term decision triggers on the horizon. However, on several occasions during the call he confirmed that Janssen was diligently devoting itself to prosecution of the trials.

[f]ishermangents' comment to my previous article noted the following in regards to the Janssen second review. I had also considered this as a rationale for a positive view of the Geron/Janssen story:

JnJ is our partner and should do all the heavy lifting that makes our investment a success. So it is important to get a feeling on how the partnership goes. I think it wasn't mentioned before, but when Scarlett answered the last question of the telco he said the following: - he sees 'complete engagement' and 'very careful attention to development, regulatory and commercial details'

- he says that he feels 'very comfortable' with JnJ's pace of decision making. He calls them 'profoundly, careful and deliberative' which, he says, will play on the long term benefit for shareholders. I can take that.

There can be no doubt that the longer Janssen continues pursuing imetelstat the more credibility it gives to the Mayo Clinic's preliminary study findings. It is these findings which have underpinned so much of the optimism surrounding imetelstat and it is these findings that are likely the reason Janssen became interested in the first place.

Unfortunately, the collaboration agreement presents something of a black box when it comes to timing Janssen's next moves. CEO Scarlett understands this and Geron is playing out its role of the supportive, ever deferential, junior partner in this deal. We, Geron shareholders, must simply wait it out.

So long as Geron remains stuck in this posture, it is difficult to justify anything beyond the riskiest portion of one's investment capital. If imetelstat receives FDA approval for any indication its potential is nearly unlimited. Incyte's success with Jakafi shows how lucrative a path may await Geron.

If Janssen unwinds the collaboration, the opposite will likely prevail. Instead of nearly unlimited gain, shareholder's will face nearly unlimited loss.

Conclusion

By my model above, Geron has moved to the halfway point in its campaign of having one of the world's top pharmas as its champion to carry imetelstst over the finish line. Certainly the stock is far less risky today than it was back when it started trading up to $5.00 per share following announcement of the collaboration agreement.

This does not bely the fact that it is still an exceptionally risky stock.

Geron and Janssen are fighting the good fight with imetelstat. If they prevail, their shareholders will rejoice. Many of the patients who have enabled such progress by taking part in imetelstat's trials will have even greater reason to cheer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.